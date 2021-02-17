 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Restaurant discourages diaper wearing. Seems unsanitary   (thehill.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There are no words to describe how dumb and selfish those people are.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Jackal_N: There are no words to describe how dumb and selfish those people are.


Yes there are, they are just inadequate to describe the level of dumb and level of selfishness.  But while we're here, a few choice ones:

Plague Rats
Backpfeifengesicht
Cretenous
fremdschämen or pena aneja
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you think it's a face diaper, it's because you're a shiathead.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mentioned traveling to Tampa the other day. This is where I meant, or even more specifically, just west in Hernando Beach. I ain't in a hurry.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I like how a restaurant thinks it can override city and state laws. I'm surprised they didn't add "We hereby declare" to the top of their sign.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's just shiatty.
 
drogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Personally, I find these signs to be helpful. It clearly states that "drogg will never patronize this establishment in the future."
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know, masks do essentially serve the same purpose as diapers. We're only talking about a different orifice, with much smaller loads.

In my view, the headline isn't as much of a joke as subby intended.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: There are no words to describe how dumb and selfish those people are.


Yet, the article exists.

Can't explain that.
 
Big Dave
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
just spit in each others mouths at this point
stick it to them libs
patooyey
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nevertheless, I'd prefer that you wear a mask.
Because you're fugly.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Store manager is clearly a South Park fan.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Funny how the flu is down this year. Maybe masks and staying home when sick work.
 
joenofark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Masks are about hygene. I would assume anyone who refuses to wear a mask during a pandemic, probably doesn't wash their hands after they use the bathroom either. Use this knowledge wisely.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: I mentioned traveling to Tampa the other day. This is where I meant, or even more specifically, just west in Hernando Beach. I ain't in a hurry.


I was there last month, and I fell in love with that area.

/Clearwater is the tits
 
lithven
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I was as disinterested in keeping people alive as the owners I would be encouraging those with a cough and positive test result to go there for dinner (without a mask obviously).
 
mjones73
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I like how a restaurant thinks it can override city and state laws. I'm surprised they didn't add "We hereby declare" to the top of their sign.


This is why.

Florida 
Statewide order: No
Florida recommends but does not require face coverings for the general public. Several cities and large counties, including Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Hillsborough (which includes Tampa), have mask requirements, but local governments are barred from assessing fines and penalties for noncompliance under a Sept. 25 executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Get Covid and cough in there care-free. Because fark it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bingethinker: If you think it's a face diaper, it's because you're a shiathead.


South Park Pandemic Special Chin Diaper (Randy Marsh Clip)
Youtube s8vwqRHr9a4
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jackal_N: There are no words to describe how dumb and selfish those people are.


"American".

"Floridian", if I'm feeling generous.
 
