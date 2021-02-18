 Skip to content
(Japan Today)   Malaysian national and two daughters arrested trying to smuggle illegal drugs into Japan by hiding them inside ceramic dolls of characters from Disney film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." Dopey, Speedy and Spacy?   (japantoday.com) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Will he be charged in Malaysia?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man, they are farked when Disney hears about this
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Japanese authorities have confiscated the stimulant drugs, weighing about 6 kilograms and estimated to have a street value of around 384 million yen, that were concealed in dwarf and apple ceramics.

Hold on, lemme do my cop math here.  Current exchange rate is one Yen equals 0.0094 USD.  Multiply by 384 million, divide by 6000, carry the bullshiat, aaaand

Whatever they were smuggling sells for $601.60 per gram, USD.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who doesn't travel with fruit and Disney ceramics that weigh too much?  It's totally normal, how did they ever get caught?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile drunk businessmen are free to go about the train station ... and the cars ... and the stairwells. Wherever they need to go they will.

/ Yes that's a pee pun.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

