(Sydney Morning Herald)   Constable goes from 0 to 85 in 1/3 mile, in a 30 zone, and permanently cripples a driver claims he isn't guilty of "dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm"   (smh.com.au) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do the police rules in Australia allow this type of speed in the pursuit of someone just for using their phone while driving? This would seem to be a textbook definition of reckless driving by the officer.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In America, the newly-paralyzed driver would be facing criminal charges for damage to the cop car; while the cop who caused the collision would, at worst, be suspended with pay for a week, or until the local news outlets stop paying attention, whichever happens first.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The speeds appear to be in kilometers, so they aren't as impressive as you might think.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the article, a quote from a second officer suggests that her perjured himself with his testimony. Surprise surprise, ACAB.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bandito King: The speeds appear to be in kilometers, so they aren't as impressive as you might think.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the article, a quote from a second officer suggests that her perjured himself with his testimony. Surprise surprise, ACAB.


Subby is apparently capable of calculating the difference. You, on the other hand? Not so much.
 
kyleaugustus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Odo's really gone nuts lately.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

King Something: In America, the newly-paralyzed driver would be facing criminal charges for damage to the cop car; while the cop who caused the collision would, at worst, be suspended with pay for a week, or until the local news outlets stop paying attention, whichever happens first.


US exceptionalism ladies and gentlemen!!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Odo's really gone nuts lately.


Changlings gone wild...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: kyleaugustus: Odo's really gone nuts lately.

Changlings gone wild...


That's a sexy bucket you got there, room for one more?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You can't spell constable without "stable".
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Apparently he lives his life a quarter mile at a time...
 
HempHead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: You can't spell constable without "stable".


Or 'con'.
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Feed him, feet first, into a woodchipper.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The past few weeks have made me wish that I could move literally anywhere other than where I currently reside.

This story changes that calculus by about -0.005%.

Australia still wins.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HempHead: bighairyguy: You can't spell constable without "stable".

Or 'con'.


Well yeah, but who cares whether there's "con" in the word constable.

The whole point is that "stable" invokes particular imagery when considering the police force, it's a pun around the idea that the police force and stables are highly related terms.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Bandito King: The speeds appear to be in kilometers, so they aren't as impressive as you might think.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the article, a quote from a second officer suggests that her perjured himself with his testimony. Surprise surprise, ACAB.

Subby is apparently capable of calculating the difference. You, on the other hand? Not so much.


135.4 km/h is actually closer to 84 mph.

but heavy braking evidently reduced his speed to 87.5 km/h, which is a little over 54 mph.

Whether you choose to believe that or not is up to you but cops are known to lie and this one appears to be lying about his lights. *shrug*

Anyway, I'm a bit tired, I honestly thought that subby was referencing the second number in his headline, and you can go fark yourself.
 
ongbok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Years ago this cop by where I was living got into a high speed chase with this guy, then pitted him on a busy street in heavy traffic, Ended up killing the driver and injuring 2 or 3 other people who weren't even involved. And it was all because the guy he was chasing shoplifted some batteries from a Walgreens.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did this result in the shooting death of a black guy by the result of >500 rounds?

Australia still wins.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
High-level speeding. Aggressive driving. Didn't activate lights/siren. Distracted, looking away from the road. "Foggy" about potentially unhelpful facts. And no necessity for any of it. Imagine what the courts would do to him if he weren't a cop. But he is, so I'd bet justice is going to be severely constablated.
 
chawco
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wage0048: Feed him, feet first, into a woodchipper.


Well that escalated quickly
 
dyhchong
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bandito King: dyhchong: Bandito King: The speeds appear to be in kilometers, so they aren't as impressive as you might think.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the article, a quote from a second officer suggests that her perjured himself with his testimony. Surprise surprise, ACAB.

Subby is apparently capable of calculating the difference. You, on the other hand? Not so much.

135.4 km/h is actually closer to 84 mph.

but heavy braking evidently reduced his speed to 87.5 km/h, which is a little over 54 mph.

Whether you choose to believe that or not is up to you but cops are known to lie and this one appears to be lying about his lights. *shrug*

Anyway, I'm a bit tired, I honestly thought that subby was referencing the second number in his headline, and you can go fark yourself.


He did exactly what subby said. Went from 0mi/h (0km/h) to 85mph (135.4km/h) in a 30mi/h (50km/h) zone.

If you're trying to operate on the technicality of 135.4km being closer to 84 than 85, 50km is closer to 31 but you didn't point that one out. Making the submitter consistent in his rounding, but you? Not so much.

So you kind of came back to point out the numbers given were...right?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Bandito King: dyhchong: Bandito King: The speeds appear to be in kilometers, so they aren't as impressive as you might think.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the article, a quote from a second officer suggests that her perjured himself with his testimony. Surprise surprise, ACAB.

Subby is apparently capable of calculating the difference. You, on the other hand? Not so much.

135.4 km/h is actually closer to 84 mph.

but heavy braking evidently reduced his speed to 87.5 km/h, which is a little over 54 mph.

Whether you choose to believe that or not is up to you but cops are known to lie and this one appears to be lying about his lights. *shrug*

Anyway, I'm a bit tired, I honestly thought that subby was referencing the second number in his headline, and you can go fark yourself.

He did exactly what subby said. Went from 0mi/h (0km/h) to 85mph (135.4km/h) in a 30mi/h (50km/h) zone.

If you're trying to operate on the technicality of 135.4km being closer to 84 than 85, 50km is closer to 31 but you didn't point that one out. Making the submitter consistent in his rounding, but you? Not so much.

So you kind of came back to point out the numbers given were...right?


-Bandito thought subby was saying 85 in reference to the 87kph/54mph that the cop was going at collision.
-Subby was actually saying 85 in reference to the 135kph/85mph max that the cop hit before the collision.
-Bandito understands now what subby meant.
-You now understand what Bandito meant.
-Hug it out.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
as he tried to catch up with another driver on The Kingsway at Cronulla who was believed to be using her phone behind the wheel.

Relax, Barney Fife.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bandito King: dyhchong: Bandito King: The speeds appear to be in kilometers, so they aren't as impressive as you might think.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the article, a quote from a second officer suggests that her perjured himself with his testimony. Surprise surprise, ACAB.

Subby is apparently capable of calculating the difference. You, on the other hand? Not so much.

135.4 km/h is actually closer to 84 mph.

but heavy braking evidently reduced his speed to 87.5 km/h, which is a little over 54 mph.

Whether you choose to believe that or not is up to you but cops are known to lie and this one appears to be lying about his lights. *shrug*

Anyway, I'm a bit tired, I honestly thought that subby was referencing the second number in his headline, and you can go fark yourself.


Yeah but other cops testify that the buttons don't work. You certainly wouldn't believe cops would lie to protect other cops and claim that electricity sometimes just doesn't work, even though they never brought it up before as a serious source of completely fixable danger in their daily lives. Surely the scourge of "buttons" is well known.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have drag raced at the strip and in order to get the average car to that speed in that distance you have to mat it the whole way.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's that in cubits per min? Isn't that the US unit?
 
