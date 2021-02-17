 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Thousands of US troops are refusing Covid-19 shots, saying they prefer the safety of asbestos-filled bases, depleted uranium ammo, and whatever MREs are made of. In other news, apparently you can refuse things in the military   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:
Bailey has heard all the excuses.
"I think the most amusing one I heard was, 'The Army always tells me what to do, they gave me a choice, so I said no'," he said.
...
"We cannot make it mandatory yet," Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander of the Navy's 2nd Fleet, said last week. "I can tell you we're probably going to make it mandatory as soon as we can, just like we do with the flu vaccine."
...
The officer said one Marine, citing a widely circulated and false conspiracy theory, said: "I heard that this thing is actually a tracking device." The medical staff, said the officer, quickly debunked that theory, and pointed to the Marine's cellphone, noting that it's an effective tracker.
...
Lewis, based in Norfolk, Virginia, said last week that sailors on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is operating in the Atlantic, agreed to get the shot at a rate of about 80%. Sailors on the USS Iwo Jima and Marines in the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, who also are deploying, had rates of more than 90%.

Bailey said the Army is seeing opportunities to reduce the two-week quarantine period for units deploying to Europe if service members are largely vaccinated and the host nation agrees. U.S. Army Europe may cut the quarantine time to five days if 70% of the unit is vaccinated, and that incentive could work, he said.

The acceptance numbers drop off among those who are not deploying, military officials said.


What a mess.

I guess the military really is a microcosm of Murica.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It will become mandatory in the near future.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.


Are you up to date on your plague one and two?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farking idiots.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.

Are you up to date on your plague one and two?


Still not eligible for the Covid vaccine, but will get it as soon as I can.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.


He didn't use them then, but he certainly used them on the Kurds.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exluddite: ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.

He didn't use them then, but he certainly used them on the Kurds.


And on the Iranians and on his own people down near Basra.  But it was our fault as we gave them to him.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exluddite: ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.

He didn't use them then, but he certainly used them on the Kurds.


Not just the Kurds, his own people.  That's why there was such a push for oversight.  Well, one of the reasons.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: optikeye: ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.

Are you up to date on your plague one and two?

Still not eligible for the Covid vaccine, but will get it as soon as I can.


Same here...it'll probably be late march or april for me. That's fine...I like staying home, and pretty much know basic gloves/masking....and wipe downs when I get back in the car.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
depleted uranium

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This was definitely not a thing that I could do when I was in the service. We lined up like cattle and got shots. I don't even remember being told (or asked) what I was getting. Unless you had an allergy to egg, you were given the shots.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think that the arrival of the J&J and other vaccines made using more traditional technologies will solve a lot of this. The primary legitimate objection to the current mRNA vaccines is that they do not have an established long term history of safe use. They are also Version 1.0 of a new product, and a lot of people in today's day and age are reluctant to get Version 1.0 of anything.

Disclaimer: I've had both Pfizer shots. I stood in three different lines for a total of over 9 hours to get them. And I think that mRNA technology is the future, especially when the next pandemic appears.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

buckwebb: This was definitely not a thing that I could do when I was in the service. We lined up like cattle and got shots. I don't even remember being told (or asked) what I was getting. Unless you had an allergy to egg, you were given the shots.


We were lined up like cattle and given injections using those wretched injection guns. They went down the line, shooting you in both arms. And if you flinched, you got cut.

As for those of you who had to get the smallpox vaccine, you have my complete and total sympathy. I got it as a kid. After that, there was no vaccine reaction short of death that was as bad.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

buckwebb: This was definitely not a thing that I could do when I was in the service. We lined up like cattle and got shots. I don't even remember being told (or asked) what I was getting. Unless you had an allergy to egg, you were given the shots.


Those weren't under FDA emergency use authorization. That's why the dude quoted above is saying that it will be mandatory ASAP, AP being AS as the FDA officially approves things.

Although I am a little surprised that the FDA rules apply so thoroughly to the military, I woulda figured that a high enough rank would be allowed to overrule that at their discretion.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My son is about to deploy with the Eisenhower CBG. He got his shot because he isn't stupid. After the initial round they must not have had enough participation so the Captain made it clear that anyone who isn't vaccinated will not be leaving the ship for liberty during any port calls. They left the option open for anybody who was reconsidering their sincerely held skepticism to get the vaccine today. I haven't heard how that went yet.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: buckwebb: This was definitely not a thing that I could do when I was in the service. We lined up like cattle and got shots. I don't even remember being told (or asked) what I was getting. Unless you had an allergy to egg, you were given the shots.

Those weren't under FDA emergency use authorization. That's why the dude quoted above is saying that it will be mandatory ASAP, AP being AS as the FDA officially approves things.

Although I am a little surprised that the FDA rules apply so thoroughly to the military, I woulda figured that a high enough rank would be allowed to overrule that at their discretion.


We were on the receiving end of too much experimental shiat* before and during Desert Shield/Storm that rules were tightened.

*"heart* pills for nerve gas, for example
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: ShavedOrangutan: optikeye: ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.

Are you up to date on your plague one and two?

Still not eligible for the Covid vaccine, but will get it as soon as I can.

Same here...it'll probably be late march or april for me. That's fine...I like staying home, and pretty much know basic gloves/masking....and wipe downs when I get back in the car.


A friend of mine got it and had a pretty bad reaction to the second shot, almost had to go to the ER.  But even after suffering for a day with a fever and shakes, she said she'd get a 3rd one if it was necessary.  Because it's better than dying or having the long term consequences of the illness.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: It will become mandatory in the near future.


This is so. Anybody who has served in the US military know it is. Line it up girls.

/20 years
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

F-14Tomcat: My son is about to deploy with the Eisenhower CBG. He got his shot because he isn't stupid. After the initial round they must not have had enough participation so the Captain made it clear that anyone who isn't vaccinated will not be leaving the ship for liberty during any port calls. They left the option open for anybody who was reconsidering their sincerely held skepticism to get the vaccine today. I haven't heard how that went yet.


Good on Skipper. As it should be.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Good on Skipper. As it should be.


CO, XO and CMC got theirs. So leadership.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

F-14Tomcat: TwowheelinTim: Good on Skipper. As it should be.

CO, XO and CMC got theirs. So leadership.


It makes a difference. I served on ships with excellent leadership. I served on ships with poor leadership. It makes all the difference in the world.

Well, that and good galley staff.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One can refuse vaccinations while in the military?

Never had THAT opportunity in my previous career.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Left nut, square needle, or you go to confinement.
Article 108. If they want to simonize your butthole, you let them.
Or. Night in the box.

Seems to be A failure.
To communicate
In the new armed forces.

They running a camp for pussies or what.?
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Articles 90 through 92 of the UCMJ say otherwise.
 
GORDON
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.


"Why was George Bush so certain Saddam had WMDs?  Because he had the receipt."
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Exluddite: ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.

He didn't use them then, but he certainly used them on the Kurds.


well he may well have used them on the Kurds the case that was cited for purposes of the war was investigated by a CIA agent and it was actually nerve gas used by Iran (they could tell by whether it was a blood or or a lung agent)

I guess they were shooting chemical weapons at each other and the civilians were of course infected by the encounter
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What in the fark; they used to discharge for not completing the anthrax shots or my favorite that horrible anti Malaria medication they used to check and make sure you had it and had horrible nightmares

/they've gone soft
//back in my day
///ducking threes
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clearly subby has never heard of the Tuskegee Airmen, or subby really hates people with dark skin.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.


I've been told it is not optional for those about to be deployed.  Those that aren't they aren't forcing it.  Yet.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iToad: buckwebb: This was definitely not a thing that I could do when I was in the service. We lined up like cattle and got shots. I don't even remember being told (or asked) what I was getting. Unless you had an allergy to egg, you were given the shots.

We were lined up like cattle and given injections using those wretched injection guns. They went down the line, shooting you in both arms. And if you flinched, you got cut.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.


This. It wasn't a choice back in the day. Along with plague, typhoid, polio, yellow fever, etc. We were the last battalion to get the small pox shots, though.

/lawn, you know the drill
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: The officer said one Marine, citing a widely circulated and false conspiracy theory, said: "I heard that this thing is actually a tracking device." The medical staff, said the officer, quickly debunked that theory, and pointed to the Marine's cellphone, noting that it's an effective tracker.


Tracker:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just a vaccine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Clearly subby has never heard of the Tuskegee Airmen, or subby really hates people with dark skin.


You're confusing Tuskegee Airmen with the "Tuskegee" syphilis experiment. The Experiment for the syphilis was when they injected syphilis into black people and stood back and pretended to treated as a 'control' group and documented the disease progression....over decades.

It wasn't military...it was 'hey...here's 3 bucks a visit to come in every few months.....something like that.

Interestingly enough. Gill Scot Heron did a short 50 second 'rap' in the 70's about Tuskegee 626.
Gil Scott-Heron - Tuskeegee #626
Youtube dwIuU4c4ayc


Interestingly enough there's another EXPERIMENT 626 in pop culture.

https://liloandstitch.fandom.com/wiki​/​Stitch_(626)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FTFA:
Bailey has heard all the excuses.
"I think the most amusing one I heard was, 'The Army always tells me what to do, they gave me a choice, so I said no'," he said.
...
"We cannot make it mandatory yet," Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander of the Navy's 2nd Fleet, said last week. "I can tell you we're probably going to make it mandatory as soon as we can, just like we do with the flu vaccine."
...
The officer said one Marine, citing a widely circulated and false conspiracy theory, said: "I heard that this thing is actually a tracking device." The medical staff, said the officer, quickly debunked that theory, and pointed to the Marine's cellphone, noting that it's an effective tracker.
...
Lewis, based in Norfolk, Virginia, said last week that sailors on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which is operating in the Atlantic, agreed to get the shot at a rate of about 80%. Sailors on the USS Iwo Jima and Marines in the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, who also are deploying, had rates of more than 90%.

Bailey said the Army is seeing opportunities to reduce the two-week quarantine period for units deploying to Europe if service members are largely vaccinated and the host nation agrees. U.S. Army Europe may cut the quarantine time to five days if 70% of the unit is vaccinated, and that incentive could work, he said.

The acceptance numbers drop off among those who are not deploying, military officials said.


What a mess.

I guess the military really is a microcosm of Murica.


Odd. When I went into basic 20ish years ago the only voluntary shot was the experimental pneumonia vaccine. Every other shot was, "take the shot or take a hike."
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [Fark user image 500x261] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: optikeye: ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.

Are you up to date on your plague one and two?

Still not eligible for the Covid vaccine, but will get it as soon as I can.


I just got my second shot yesterday. I reacted very poorly to both. It's rare, but tell your work in advance. The first one shut me down for three days. The second seems worse than the first so far.

All that said, totally worth it to be vaccinated.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's just so amazing that so many people believe that the vaccines are filled with ooga booga whatever-the-hell-is-in-vogue-at-the-m​oment inside their conservative diseased minds.
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: buckwebb: This was definitely not a thing that I could do when I was in the service. We lined up like cattle and got shots. I don't even remember being told (or asked) what I was getting. Unless you had an allergy to egg, you were given the shots.

Those weren't under FDA emergency use authorization. That's why the dude quoted above is saying that it will be mandatory ASAP, AP being AS as the FDA officially approves things.

Although I am a little surprised that the FDA rules apply so thoroughly to the military, I woulda figured that a high enough rank would be allowed to overrule that at their discretion.


My cousin went on a float in the late 90s and he said they waited until the ship was in international waters to give them something because it wasn't quite approved by the FDA yet. I don't see any major vaccines released around that time so take that with a grain of salt.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: One can refuse vaccinations while in the military?

Never had THAT opportunity in my previous career.


I got injected with experimental farking anthrax vaccine and they didn't even tell us.

We found out on the news.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: What in the fark; they used to discharge for not completing the anthrax shots or my favorite that horrible anti Malaria medication they used to check and make sure you had it and had horrible nightmares

/they've gone soft
//back in my day
///ducking threes


Likely they can't force it since the shots are only under emergency use authorization. As soon as that changes, the option to refuse will be gone.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They are afraid they're going to get The Kane Madness
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Why is this a choice?  Half a million Americans are dead from this thing.  I had to get the old 6 shot anthrax vaccine and the smallpox vaccine because Saddam Hussein MIGHT use chemical weapons.

/For those that don't remember, he didn't use chemical weapons.  Nor did he actually have chemical weapons.


Hussein didn't have chemical weapons?

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018/4​/​19/chemical-attacks-on-iran-when-the-u​s-looked-the-other-way

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Halab​j​a_chemical_attack
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Once it gets FDA approval it'll be mandatory. Until then, idiots will be able to refuse it.

I don't agree in this case because there's plenty of data showing the vaccines safety. However after years of government experimentation on troops, me being one of those troops, I get it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What, the super-smart military minds can't trick a bunch of morons into getting the jab?

Here, kick this up to SecNav: Can't get on the big boat without the jab, and if you don't get on the boat you'll miss a movement and that is super bad.
 
