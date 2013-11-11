 Skip to content
(Fark)   *Lightning crashes* So, it has come to this. DUNN DUNN DUNNNN. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, overly dramatic edition
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 17 Feb 2021 at 6:15 PM



13 Comments
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I don't actually have anything dramatic to report here.  Which, I guess, explains the Overly Dramatic headline, although pretty much any headline would be overly dramatic when nothing's actually happening.  So.  Huh.  How are you all doing?  Everything's fine here!

Actually, the headline is more to do with the fact that I had no idea what to write for a headline and only have a few minutes between meetings at work to get a writer's thread submitted, so I'm kinda going with what I come up with on the spot.  I commented last week about how there's two kinds of creativity: the things you can come up with, and the things you have to come up with.  I'll go with that.

What's worse is that things should be happening; I have a bunch of background setup I need to get done for this year's Fark Fiction Anthology (To open for submissions on March 1st!) but haven't done any of it yet.  (Cue dramatic lightning flash)

Anyway: some minor progress to report, about 2K/words on a secondary project that kind of hit me out of the blue, which might be a good start for a novella at some point.  Nothing on the major projects I'm working on right now though; the problem is that if my mind is full of other things, I'm hesitant to try to work on something I consider 'major' and just doodle on smaller ideas.  I need to either learn to focus better, or find some way to do a full mind backup and restore later.

Also: I've actually got an opportunity for someone for pro writing work in game dev.  If you've got writing experience (science/humor based) and have shipped a title as a writer, drop me a line at t­or­aqu­e­[nospam-﹫-backwards]e­li­b­o­md­i­uqs­*c­om and I'll make sure your info gets to the right people.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the problem is that if my mind is full of other things, I'm hesitant to try to work on something I consider 'major' and just doodle on smaller ideas.

Kinda the opposite for me. Focusing only on a major project seems to make my brain stiff. Working on an unrelated side project helps keep things limber. I'm still in "writing mode" regularly, but when I come back to the main project I've got a different point of view. And the act of 'context switching' forces me to mentally review the whole state of things, so I sometimes spot gaps or opportunities.

Can't switch over too frequently, or it's just thrashing. Once a day seems about right.
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny how when it's a passion project you can just write. It's just a flood of words for me as I try to put together all the pieces and make it coherent. I have so much anger fueling my thoughts, it's hard to keep perspective that's it's just a side project that has no real funding.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live - Lightning Crashes (Official Music Video)
Youtube xsJ4O-nSveg
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Reyito
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: [YouTube video: Live - Lightning Crashes (Official Music Video)]


I immediately read this headline and followed it with "an old mother dies"

/First album I ever bought.
//Not a bad song on the entire album
///not even that one
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There once was a man from Nantucket. . .
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Overly dramatic. Isn't that every Fark thread?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How dare you think that!

Fark is only frequented by those with rational thought and calm disposition.
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I dunno how these writer threads work, but my Mandalorian fan fiction won top prize at the Fan Fiction film festival and getting reviews among my circle of friends....

Good to know that other human beings actually like my writing style. Gives me more motivation to finish that damn book I've been working on for over a decade...
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lightning crashes, an old player cries

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: How dare you think that!

Fark is only frequented by those with rational thought and calm disposition.


...hmmp
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Perineum Falcon: There once was a man from Nantucket. . .


With a beard so long he can suck it.
The hairs on his chin,
they taste of your sin,
and the unrepentant shall snuff it.
 
