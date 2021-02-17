 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Woman charged with hitting child with extension cord. Apparently, she though that was a good outlet for her anger   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
60
    More: Scary, Black-and-white films, Dajah Robinson, Crime, Electric charge, Robinson's residence, extension cord, victim's cellphone, victim's statement  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 7:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before the genius ramblings of the guy and his father's jumper cables
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least it's current news.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomAxe: Well, at least it's current news.


Watt kind of jerk makes dad jokes about child abuse?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: RandomAxe: Well, at least it's current news.

Watt kind of jerk makes dad jokes about child abuse?


Ohm my god, calm down
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, stop with the electrical puns.  It hertz.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wire hangers?
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this story, I felt bad about it, so I made a comment about it. Then my dad beat me senseless with a rusty set of jumper cables that were hanging in the garage.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm utterly shocked at this.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of boomers reading this article:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid's dad is a better man than me, I'd hung the biatch on the nearest tree.

/Has no kids.
//Probably a good thing.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Guys, stop with the electrical puns.  It hertz.


I'm really anode by them.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Guys, stop with the electrical puns.  It hertz.


C'mon!  These puns are the common clay of the new west.  You know, muons.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When a red headed stepchild comes along you must whip it?

/don't do that
//DEVO would not approve, IMHO
 
Inaditch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gonz: I read this story, I felt bad about it, so I made a comment about it. Then my dad beat me senseless with a rusty set of jumper cables that were hanging in the garage.


There aren't many social sites that are a step down from Reddit, but you managed to find one of the few, /r/rogersimon10.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Remnants of Santa: Guys, stop with the electrical puns.  It hertz.

C'mon!  These puns are the common clay of the new west.  You know, muons.


That joke is terrible. You should be lepton.
 
buntz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What are you all getting charged up about?
 
valenumr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Since it wasn't even plugged in, I'm feeling pretty neutral about this.
 
valenumr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ohm my, that child sure has a lot of resistance.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Remnants of Santa: Guys, stop with the electrical puns.  It hertz.

C'mon!  These puns are the common clay of the new west.  You know, muons.


OK.  I see you guys are unphased.
 
majestic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Isn't it weird that this kind of abuse used to be considered normal? I didn't get a lot of beatings as a kid, but when I did, DAMN! My Dad just about broke my ass(still has a crack in it.. sorry) with his belt when I got mad and threw my flutaphone at my Mom.

I decided the best way to discipline my kids was to make fun of defects in their weight/appearance/intelligence; except for that one time.

Anyway, they've all turned out fine as far as I can tell when they call me each year for my birthday.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here in GA, there are many, many cops, social workers, and other types that day as long as you don't leave a mark, you can use anything in reach.  The corollary is to try and make sure to stay on the backside, between the waistband and lowest part of the underwear.

I'm glad this twunt was charged.  Violence is not appropriate on anyone vulnerable to you.  Pick on someone your own size.
 
valenumr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Summoner101: Remnants of Santa: Guys, stop with the electrical puns.  It hertz.

C'mon!  These puns are the common clay of the new west.  You know, muons.

That joke is terrible. You should be lepton.


Don't hadron them, they sound like a boson.

/Got nothin.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
what's the buzz on her charges?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PureBounds: That kid's dad is a better man than me, I'd hung the biatch on the nearest tree.

/Has no kids.
//Probably a good thing.


I'd breaker neck.
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cwheelie: what's the buzz on her charges?


Anode they will be shocking.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Could've just grounded the kid.

Once saw the neighbour hit their kid with an extension cord. Looked like it hurt a lot.
/notcsb
 
ifky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shocking
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What a Monster.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: RandomAxe: Well, at least it's current news.

Watt kind of jerk makes dad jokes about child abuse?


Laughing at tragedy is a normal coping mechanism for dealing with horrors.q
 
tdyak [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some days, subby, some days
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not the only one confused about what the fark actually happened, right?

It said he arrived at her house and she started hitting him when she thought he was recording her with his phone. Why was he there in the first place? Is he some sort of child abuse task force bait kid, they send him in, he does something that would provoke an abusive asshole and she starts hitting him?

Is she a relative? A friend of the family or neighbor? He went in her house and then she started hitting him? I don't get it.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: PureBounds: That kid's dad is a better man than me, I'd hung the biatch on the nearest tree.

/Has no kids.
//Probably a good thing.

I'd breaker neck.


OK, maybe that's a bit harsh, but she didn't conductor self very well.
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Could've just grounded the kid.

Once saw the neighbour hit their kid with an extension cord. Looked like it hurt a lot.
/notcsb


Damn, that's a good one.
 
valenumr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

valenumr: Porous Horace: Could've just grounded the kid.

Once saw the neighbour hit their kid with an extension cord. Looked like it hurt a lot.
/notcsb

Damn, that's a good one.


I'm mean really, I can't tell if the pun was intentional.
 
metric
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anyone who'd abuse a child, I'd make sure their 'Edison correctly.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This thread has a lot of potential since everyone has such a large capacity for puns, but it'll be hard to keep this frequency up.  I hope nothing impedes us.  I wish I'd been here for the Kirchhoff, but I hope this will suffice.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ugh. It sounds like the cable was used as a whip, in which case the hard plastic outlet at the end would've done some nasty damage.

All that, and she could've just had the kid grounded.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, no more wire hangers, then?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: No wire hangers?


I was hit with a variety of objects in my childhood (extension cord included) and the one that unexpectedly hurt the most may have been the adjustment rod on the blinds in our kitchen.

Anything is a tool of child abuse if you're shiatty enough.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The beatings will continue the mho amp-litude, until you conduct yourself accordingly.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She was upset when the child came out and confessed he was AC/DC.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She may have just had a short fuse due to the nasty weather. It may not have happened on a Farady.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fight the power!
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that woman's need for power factored into this.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As a former foster parent and an electrical engineer,  i was going to come into this thread and say something.

I can't even force myself to make a bad pun.
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I gauss if they named him henry, the punishment would have been more inducive.
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: I'm guessing that woman's need for power factored into this.


That's a complex issue, and I find it complete imaginary.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
 When I was young in the 60s, we got beaten all the time. Didn't even have to do anything. Once, my sister was out after dark and I got whipped with a ping pong paddle because I didn't know where she was. Parents were assholes.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.