(WJAC TV Johnstown)   PA DOH: Providers "inadvertently" gave out 2nd doses of Moderna vaccine as 1st doses, and in related news, DOH fits perfectly here. DOH   (wjactv.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it really that difficult for PA DOH to divide their total available number of doses by 2 in order to determine how many people could receive the shot?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Was it really that difficult for PA DOH to divide their total available number of doses by 2 in order to determine how many people could receive the shot?


Math is hard. They hire a lot of strippers.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Was it really that difficult for PA DOH to divide their total available number of doses by 2 in order to determine how many people could receive the shot?


I see you have not been to PA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You definitely don't want to jump right on that second dose. Be patient and let the first dose kick in.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My wife is slated to get her second dose of Moderna on Friday. farking idiots.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

