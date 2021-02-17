Fark NotNewsletter: Beware of wampas

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-02-17 2:31:19 PM
A message from DisseminationMonkey:
________________________
Winter weather is really farking with a lot of the U.S. right now. If you're in an area experiencing some of the worst of it, please feel free to stop by the Fark NotNewsletter thread to check in if you're able to, and also to offer assistance if you might be in a position to help your fellow Farkers. Fark has a great community and we love you all and hope you're safe.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week is going well.
This time last week, Kentucky was about to get slammed by an ice storm. We have them every few years and sometimes lose power for up to a week. Luckily we only got .25 inches of ice, which was enough to lose some power lines but not most. Then this week, Kentucky got hit by another bad storm, with a third on deck to start later tonight or tomorrow. So far we've avoided losing power, but meanwhile in Texas, things look pretty rough. Here's hoping temperatures bounce back soon.
On a related note, Dallan did lose power at his house and I haven't heard from him in a bit. If he pops up, we'll try to do a Fark Livestream sometime around 5 p.m., if he doesn't, we'll have to push 'til tomorrow. Also a Friday Fark Movie night is unlikely, I have a trip I can't avoid making that involves being in a car for awhile, possibly in the middle of a winter storm. However, if things work out it might be possible to do one late. Keep an eye out for a link on Fark, and we try to keep the schedule updated on our Twitch channel (sometimes the update doesn't go through).
As luck would have it, Dallan just popped up. 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Twitch, see you all there!
For TotalFarkers - I've got another thing I want to run by you, but I need a smaller focus group for this one because it's a little complex. We probably should do it over email. If you're one of those people who has hundreds of ideas and wants in on this, drop me an email (drew at Fark) and I'll convene everyone on Friday. I'll pop the results up on TotalFark once the idea is more coherent. Want to join the convo but don't have TotalFark? You can fix that today!
That's all for this week, see you next week!
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
moos wondered about a woman's 22-hour emergency room visit after spraying glue in her hair
vygramul made an iceberg photo a little easier to make out
toraque commented on a young "Jeopardy!" champion's death
sithon defended sleeping with your wife's adult daughter
RogueWallEnthusiast explained why a woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair needn't wear a wig
Riche had to brag a little
HighlanderRPI summed up what two sanitation workers did to save a child from a kidnapper
Autoerotic Defenestration had a thoughtful suggestion for warming up without electricity
Archie Goodwin asked a terrible question about chainsaws being used in childbirth
bughunter knew what a lawyer accidentally using a Zoom kitten filter for a court appearance should say
Smart:
dammit just give me a login had a few words that have made it difficult for some people to get jobs lately
Terminal Accessory shared a story about a friend whose ex-boyfriend put a tracker on her vehicle
Rapmaster2000 considered why many people prefer to believe COVID-19 was created in a laboratory
Sgygus shared a phrase that would keep you from getting a second interview with most potential employers
Excelsior answered the "why doesn't she just shave it off?" inquiries
Weatherkiss discussed the popular Wendy's Twitter account
Pocket Ninja dared wearers of the "upside-down bikini" to work harder at it
fallingcow explained why these whippersnappers need to knock it off with their viral challenges for the TikToks
CSB Sunday Morning: Your most memorable Valentine's Day
Smart: Adolf Oliver Nipples told us about a very sad and awful Valentine's Day
Funny: Salmon had a double date cut short
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Combustion wouldn't put up with anti-catters
Smart: fly_gal shared a home decorating update
Smart: eyeq360 had Lunar New Year art to share
Funny: JerseyTim was very upset about a photo someone posted
Politics Funny:
BizarreMan knew what will happen to a man sentenced to a year and a day in prison in a case linked to Rudy Giuliani
GardenWeasel told OldRod the salary of a man who allegedly had an affair with Marjorie Taylor Greene
whither_apophis found the next President of the United States of America
RodneyToady wished for something even more than Bugs Bunny cutting Florida off of the U.S.
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat came up with an anthem for a planned "MAGA mega-city"
Politics Smart:
mr_a had a reminder for a Michigan ammunition store that refuses to do business with Biden voters
capn' fun wanted to share some information with Israel's ambassador to the U.N.
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise suggested a compromise with Republicans who want to abolish the Department of Education
wademh shared an experience from the evening of January 6th
weddingsinger analyzed One America News' tribute to Donald Trump's accomplishments
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
opalakea helped this cat escape God's wrath
bugdozer was ready to watch "Apocalypse Meow"
Alligator pulled out the "distracted boyfriend" meme
RedZoneTuba found out this girl is not in the mood for a party
RedZoneTuba angered a fashion influencer
I_Am_Weasel played around with the Force
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered that the Wheaton look is finally catching on
I_Am_Weasel found an unusual spot for a train tunnel
Alligator appreciated modern art
samsquatch remembered the importance of keeping your eye tentacles dry
Fartist Friday: Illustrate an idiom containing "heart" or "love"
nanim reminded us that love is blind
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell Volume 6: Show us a work of art you've made and Tell us the story behind it
Farktography: The bends
Elsinore photographed a lovely green danger noodle
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, but most of the country is still frozen. Fortunately for me, I get to keep the hot tub in the 1000 club all to myself. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro came out on top with a score of 918, followed by bud jones in second with 916 and HighwayBill in third with 904. Pinnacle Point made fourth with 899, and runwiz and Data tied for fifth with 896.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about the oldest major Japanese auto company. Only 28% of quiztakers knew that the Toyo Cork Kogyo Co., Ltd was opened in Hiroshima, Japan in 1920 to make cork products. After a bailout from local banks in 1927, the company dropped "Cork" from their name and moved into machine tooling and eventually small engines, including the Mazda-Go auto rickshaw, a name which would be used on most of their motorized products. The company's name was actually not changed until 1984
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which European city's mayor wanted to move the De Wallen red-light district out of the city center. A whopping 97% of quiztakers knew that "De Wallen" was the name of the district in Amsterdam where you can have your pick of vices in a buffet-style outdoor market, much like Las Vegas but with no risk of jail time. So it seems Farkers really do know their red-light districts,
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over the recent resurgence of the 2004 song "The Reason" and its line "I am not a perfect person." Only 60% of quiztakers were able to identify the artist as Hoobastank. Which is understandable, I'm not sure that's a band name I would brag about being a fan of either. Seriously, though, they are a pretty good band with definitely a late 90s-early 2000s sound - they just didn't get a lot of backing from their label, probably because their name was "Hoobastank."
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which country Will Farrell has declared war on. 88% of quiztakers caught the Superb Owl spot, or have seen it played countless times on social media, and knew that it was Norway that had the biggest per capita usage of electric vehicles. Hopefully, the war rages so hard that we all become winners of cheap and reliable electric cars.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
