 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark NotNewsletter: Beware of wampas
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-02-17 2:31:19 PM, edited 2021-02-17 2:45:59 PM (39 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog

•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 3:15 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



________________________

A message from DisseminationMonkey:  
________________________ 

Winter weather is really farking with a lot of the U.S. right now. If you're in an area experiencing some of the worst of it, please feel free to stop by the Fark NotNewsletter thread to check in if you're able to, and also to offer assistance if you might be in a position to help your fellow Farkers. Fark has a great community and we love you all and hope you're safe. 

XOXO,

DisseminationMonkey
________________________

A message from Drew Curtis:  
________________________ 

Hey everyone, hope your week is going well.

This time last week, Kentucky was about to get slammed by an ice storm. We have them every few years and sometimes lose power for up to a week. Luckily we only got .25 inches of ice, which was enough to lose some power lines but not most.  Then this week, Kentucky got hit by another bad storm, with a third on deck to start later tonight or tomorrow.  So far we've avoided losing power, but meanwhile in Texas, things look pretty rough.  Here's hoping temperatures bounce back soon.

On a related note, Dallan did lose power at his house and I haven't heard from him in a bit.  If he pops up, we'll try to do a Fark Livestream sometime around 5 p.m., if he doesn't, we'll have to push 'til tomorrow.  Also a Friday Fark Movie night is unlikely, I have a trip I can't avoid making that involves being in a car for awhile, possibly in the middle of a winter storm.  However, if things work out it might be possible to do one late.  Keep an eye out for a link on Fark, and we try to keep the schedule updated on our Twitch channel (sometimes the update doesn't go through).

As luck would have it, Dallan just popped up.  5:30 p.m. Eastern on Twitch, see you all there!

For TotalFarkers - I've got another thing I want to run by you, but I need a smaller focus group for this one because it's a little complex.  We probably should do it over email.  If you're one of those people who has hundreds of ideas and wants in on this, drop me an email (drew at Fark) and I'll convene everyone on Friday.  I'll pop the results up on TotalFark once the idea is more coherent.  Want to join the convo but don't have TotalFark?  You can fix that today!

That's all for this week, see you next week!

________________________

We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________ 


Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
moos wondered about a woman's 22-hour emergency room visit after spraying glue in her hair
vygramul made an iceberg photo a little easier to make out
toraque commented on a young "Jeopardy!" champion's death
sithon defended sleeping with your wife's adult daughter
RogueWallEnthusiast explained why a woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair needn't wear a wig
Riche had to brag a little
HighlanderRPI summed up what two sanitation workers did to save a child from a kidnapper
Autoerotic Defenestration had a thoughtful suggestion for warming up without electricity
Archie Goodwin asked a terrible question about chainsaws being used in childbirth
bughunter knew what a lawyer accidentally using a Zoom kitten filter for a court appearance should say

Smart:
dammit just give me a login had a few words that have made it difficult for some people to get jobs lately
Terminal Accessory shared a story about a friend whose ex-boyfriend put a tracker on her vehicle
Rapmaster2000 considered why many people prefer to believe COVID-19 was created in a laboratory
Sgygus shared a phrase that would keep you from getting a second interview with most potential employers
Excelsior answered the "why doesn't she just shave it off?" inquiries
Weatherkiss discussed the popular Wendy's Twitter account
Pocket Ninja dared wearers of the "upside-down bikini" to work harder at it
fallingcow explained why these whippersnappers need to knock it off with their viral challenges for the TikToks

CSB Sunday Morning: Your most memorable Valentine's Day
Smart: Adolf Oliver Nipples told us about a very sad and awful Valentine's Day
Funny: Salmon had a double date cut short

CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.

TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers  
Smart: Combustion wouldn't put up with anti-catters
Smart: fly_gal shared a home decorating update
Smart: eyeq360 had Lunar New Year art to share
Funny: JerseyTim was very upset about a photo someone posted

Politics Funny:
BizarreMan knew what will happen to a man sentenced to a year and a day in prison in a case linked to Rudy Giuliani
GardenWeasel told OldRod the salary of a man who allegedly had an affair with Marjorie Taylor Greene
whither_apophis found the next President of the United States of America
RodneyToady wished for something even more than Bugs Bunny cutting Florida off of the U.S.
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat came up with an anthem for a planned "MAGA mega-city"

Politics Smart:
mr_a had a reminder for a Michigan ammunition store that refuses to do business with Biden voters
capn' fun wanted to share some information with Israel's ambassador to the U.N.
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise suggested a compromise with Republicans who want to abolish the Department of Education
wademh shared an experience from the evening of January 6th
weddingsinger analyzed One America News' tribute to Donald Trump's accomplishments


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down

Photoshops:
opalakea helped this cat escape God's wrath
bugdozer was ready to watch "Apocalypse Meow"
Alligator pulled out the "distracted boyfriend" meme
RedZoneTuba found out this girl is not in the mood for a party
RedZoneTuba angered a fashion influencer
I_Am_Weasel played around with the Force
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered that the Wheaton look is finally catching on
I_Am_Weasel found an unusual spot for a train tunnel
Alligator appreciated modern art
samsquatch remembered the importance of keeping your eye tentacles dry

Fartist Friday: Illustrate an idiom containing "heart" or "love"
nanim reminded us that love is blind

This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell Volume 6: Show us a work of art you've made and Tell us the story behind it

Farktography: The bends
Elsinore photographed a lovely green danger noodle

Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on the Quiz this week, but most of the country is still frozen. Fortunately for me, I get to keep the hot tub in the 1000 club all to myself. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro came out on top with a score of 918, followed by bud jones in second with 916 and HighwayBill in third with 904. Pinnacle Point made fourth with 899, and runwiz and Data tied for fifth with 896.

The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about the oldest major Japanese auto company. Only 28% of quiztakers knew that the Toyo Cork Kogyo Co., Ltd was opened in Hiroshima, Japan in 1920 to make cork products. After a bailout from local banks in 1927, the company dropped "Cork" from their name and moved into machine tooling and eventually small engines, including the Mazda-Go auto rickshaw, a name which would be used on most of their motorized products. The company's name was actually not changed until 1984

The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which European city's mayor wanted to move the De Wallen red-light district out of the city center. A whopping 97% of quiztakers knew that "De Wallen" was the name of the district in Amsterdam where you can have your pick of vices in a buffet-style outdoor market, much like Las Vegas but with no risk of jail time. So it seems Farkers really do know their red-light districts,

The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over the recent resurgence of the 2004 song "The Reason" and its line "I am not a perfect person." Only 60% of quiztakers were able to identify the artist as Hoobastank. Which is understandable, I'm not sure that's a band name I would brag about being a fan of either. Seriously, though, they are a pretty good band with definitely a late 90s-early 2000s sound - they just didn't get a lot of backing from their label, probably because their name was "Hoobastank." 

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which country Will Farrell has declared war on. 88% of quiztakers caught the Superb Owl spot, or have seen it played countless times on social media, and knew that it was Norway that had the biggest per capita usage of electric vehicles. Hopefully, the war rages so hard that we all become winners of cheap and reliable electric cars. 

If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·

(view entire blog)
39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a Newsletter!?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stay safe Drew
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice weather here.

Narrator: You live in Florida, is it really that nice?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: We have a Newsletter!?


You're soaking your hands in it
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Once again the fix is in for core members

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Average to above average temperatures up here in northern Maine.

Sucks to be you guys....

/though "average" up here is 20 F daytime 0 F night
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: We have a Newsletter!?


No, it's NOTNewsletter
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image image 850x147]


I got in once with a comment that had 4 votes. I'm pretty sure it was something I posted before passing out.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image image 850x147]

I got in once with a comment that had 4 votes. I'm pretty sure it was something I posted before passing out.


Ive failed to get in with a comment that got more than 300 funny votes before.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image image 850x147]


How do I become Core? I want to fit in with the TFD folk.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Badafuco: mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image image 850x147]

How do I become Core? I want to fit in with the TFD folk.



Hell if I know. I do know that just being yourself excludes you if you are me though. My best advice is never be me. Not even once.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lookin' at temperatures approaching 80° this weekend here in SoCal.

If you get on I-64W, just keep driving, Drew.

/take a left at Las Vegas
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I bet I would have made the Newsletter this week if it weren't for the Texas SnowDicking.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Badafuco: mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image image 850x147]

How do I become Core? I want to fit in with the TFD folk.


Hell if I know. I do know that just being yourself excludes you if you are me though. My best advice is never be me. Not even once.


Oh good.  I've got enough personalities to deal with.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Shostie: I bet I would have made the Newsletter this week if it weren't for the Texas SnowDicking.


pubclub.comView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was mikaloyd once.    Being Batman is better.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: I was mikaloyd once.    Being Batman is better.


Nobody doubts this
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shostie: I bet I would have made the Newsletter this week if it weren't for the Texas SnowDicking.


atlbanana.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Old Man Winter: We have a Newsletter!?

No, it's NOTNewsletter


So: newsletter...NOT

Classic joke. Very nice.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image 850x147]


Does this mean I'm core?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fly_gal: mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image 850x147]

Does this mean I'm core?


Yes. You are now entitled to a free year of brown nose polish
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh hey I made the Fark NNL again. Except it wasn't in the Poltab. Dammit!
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: fly_gal: mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image 850x147]

Does this mean I'm core?

Yes. You are now entitled to a free year of brown nose polish


Well, that is fitting for my farkie for you.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fly_gal: mikaloyd: fly_gal: mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image 850x147]

Does this mean I'm core?

Yes. You are now entitled to a free year of brown nose polish

Well, that is fitting for my farkie for you.


I belive you CORE PERSON!
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: fly_gal: mikaloyd: fly_gal: mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image 850x147]

Does this mean I'm core?

Yes. You are now entitled to a free year of brown nose polish

Well, that is fitting for my farkie for you.

I belive you CORE PERSON!


Well, I mean, I've been in it three times now.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image 850x147]


Laff, that would be impressive for TFD, but that was main page. Not enough votes for main the page section.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fly_gal: mikaloyd: fly_gal: mikaloyd: fly_gal: mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image 850x147]

Does this mean I'm core?

Yes. You are now entitled to a free year of brown nose polish

Well, that is fitting for my farkie for you.

I belive you CORE PERSON!

Well, I mean, I've been in it three times now.


Bragging is never attractive.   At least not as attractive as mikaloyd.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image 850x147]

Laff, that would be impressive for TFD, but that was main page. Not enough votes for main the page section.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Bragging is never attractive.


I'm boasting.  There's a difference.

I don't have a lot going on to be proud of right now.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: fly_gal: mikaloyd: fly_gal: mikaloyd: fly_gal: mikaloyd: Once again the fix is in for core members

[Fark user image 850x147]

Does this mean I'm core?

Yes. You are now entitled to a free year of brown nose polish

Well, that is fitting for my farkie for you.

I belive you CORE PERSON!

Well, I mean, I've been in it three times now.

Bragging is never attractive.   At least not as attractive as mikaloyd.


Eyebrow waggle
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fly_gal: Chris Ween: Bragging is never attractive.

I'm boasting.  There's a difference.

I don't have a lot going on to be proud of right now.


(hug) flygal. At least you are not a NNL editor.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [Fark user image image 548x582]


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: fly_gal: Chris Ween: Bragging is never attractive.

I'm boasting.  There's a difference.

I don't have a lot going on to be proud of right now.

(hug) flygal. At least you are not a NNL editor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: mikaloyd: fly_gal: Chris Ween: Bragging is never attractive.

I'm boasting.  There's a difference.

I don't have a lot going on to be proud of right now.

(hug) flygal. At least you are not a NNL editor.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Elvis hair!
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.