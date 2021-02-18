 Skip to content
(NASA)   Thursday, 12:55 pm Pacific time, 3:55 pm Eastern - The most precise landing for a Mars Rover EVER.....after 7 minutes of terror. NASA coverage starts at 2:15 p.m. ET   (nasa.gov) divider line
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
oh gods don't let us f*ck this up....
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/elakdawalla/statu​s​/1362090801845604353?s=21

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=woab2​w​X5Db4
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x439]
https://twitter.com/elakdawalla/status​/1362090801845604353?s=21

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=woab2w​X5Db4


Totally going to be watching Emily on Vice news.  She is going to not be talking over the JPL feed and offering translations on any chatter during the silence.  i have gotten really tired of other commentators getting excited and start talking over the event
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Why couldn't they glue a little camera to Ingenuity.

Oh well, it'll still be cool...

........if it works.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Kittypie070: oh gods don't let us f*ck this up....


Mars is hard and unforgiving.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Destructor: Why couldn't they glue a little camera to Ingenuity.


It has two cameras. https://mars.nasa.gov/resources/25526​/​bottom-of-ingenuity-mars-helicopter/
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Destructor: Why couldn't they glue a little camera to Ingenuity.

It has two cameras. https://mars.nasa.gov/resources/25526/​bottom-of-ingenuity-mars-helicopter/


JOY!!!!!

I have been grossly under-informed. Thanks!
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm going to bed this morning before the landing starts. when I wake up tonight I'll see if we either have a new rover on mars, or if mars has a new crater.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I can't sleep and frankly I'm f*ckin scared that this guy's gonna get all sideways.

The parachute is buggin me.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
7 minutes of terror

...also known as my morning constitutional.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is that 3:55 in metric or imperial?
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can I get one bookmark please, just the bookmark. No thank you, just the bookmark. No, that's it. Yes, the screen is correct. Thanks!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it still boggles my mind that the best way to land these types of rovers is being lowered by a crane from a rocket powered hovering platform.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

log_jammin: I'm going to bed this morning before the landing starts. when I wake up tonight I'll see if we either have a new rover on mars, or if mars has a new crater.


Or we might miss again, Imperally.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am really excited for this!  Why, yes, I am a nerd, how could you tell?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geom_00: I am really excited for this!  Why, yes, I am a nerd, how could you tell?


You might like seven minutes of terror.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV
Youtube 21X5lGlDOfg
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Spectrum: [YouTube video: NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV]


I hope this will be recorded and available later.  My space kid is gonna lose his mind when he watches this!
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
7 minutes of terror sounds like something you would do in a closet with someone in junior high.

I prefer Schrodinger's Rover.

I'm available NASA for work, just saying .
 
SlamPuff [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let's light this candle!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Thursday, 12:55 pm Pacific time, 3:55 pm Eastern - The most precise landing"

The most precise they can be is that they don't even know which time-zone they're land in? If I'm on a plane and the pilot doesn't know if he's about to touch down in California vs New Jersey, I would indeed be having some minutes of terror.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Where's the Kaboom!?
Youtube Ec-8A5k16Ak
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 460x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


I would treasure that day. Bring it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Imagine if such a problem plopped down on Earth...
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Is that 3:55 in metric or imperial?


Don't make jokes like that please. Well unless you want to be blamed if something goes wrong.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Has anyone asked Cat Stevens how to pronounce the name of Jezero Crater?
Cat Stevens - Numbers - include the song, "Jzero"
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

khitsicker: it still boggles my mind that the best way to land these types of rovers is being lowered by a crane from a rocket powered hovering platform.


Yeah, sometimes I think they're just showing off.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Is that 3:55 in metric or imperial?

Don't make jokes like that please. Well unless you want to be blamed if something goes wrong.


If that were my legacy I'd take it.
 
Conthan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Go humans! It still amazes me how much stuff we have figured out to do, and what the possibilities in the future are as well. I really hope it lands safely, and we get the full capabilities of this rover.
 
picodenico [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Broadcast on the NASA youtube channel has started.

*crosses fingers*
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Is that 3:55 in metric or imperial?

Don't make jokes like that please. Well unless you want to be blamed if something goes wrong.


Nah, anybody farking up because they're trying to do rocket science in stones and bushels deserves all the mockery that can possibly be heaped upon them.

/The length of the rover shall be six cubits and a half, the breadth of it six cubits, and the height of it four cubits and three quarters.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: TheMysteriousStranger: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Is that 3:55 in metric or imperial?

Don't make jokes like that please. Well unless you want to be blamed if something goes wrong.

If that were my legacy I'd take it.


Just keep in mind that they will have to dock your pay, your children's pay, and all your descendants' pay for a few centuries. ;-)
 
Orallo [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's hoping that #perserverance doesn't become another shiatstain in Mars' underpants!

#GoPerseverance
 
zgrizz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not sure why people are promoting Vice, the Hate Speech Network.

NASA.tv has great coverage. If you don't want the commentary on the Public tab there is a live JPL feed under the Media tab.
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everybody's  5 by 5. That's nice.

And all go, even better.

Clean feed with no commentary (raw) if anyone wants it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPrbJ​6​3qUc4&list=PLTiv_XWHnOZo89xfQyRUub76zN​lQTLNrJ&index=1
 
SlamPuff [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The heck - crazy buffering on the YouTubes feed now
 
lysdexic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ALL SYSTEMS GO
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Using the NASA feed on twitch. This is so cool.

/nerding out
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Professor Science: The length of the rover shall be six cubits and a half, the breadth of it six cubits, and the height of it four cubits and three quarters.


WAIT...What's a cubit??

/The man is scum, but I LOVE Cosby's NOAH Joke
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Spectrum: [YouTube video: NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV]

I hope this will be recorded and available later.  My space kid is gonna lose his mind when he watches this!


It probably will be on the NASA YouTube channel.
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Destructor: Kittypie070: oh gods don't let us f*ck this up....

Mars is hard and unforgiving.


Uh, username checks out?  Yeah, saw a stat that 50% of crafts don't make it.

Anyway:

Red rover red rover
send Perseverance over!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Destructor: Kittypie070: oh gods don't let us f*ck this up....

Mars is hard and unforgiving.


That's a little harsh, Mistress.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SlamPuff: The heck - crazy buffering on the YouTubes feed now


There's a million people watching it.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: tudorgurl: Spectrum: [YouTube video: NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV]

I hope this will be recorded and available later.  My space kid is gonna lose his mind when he watches this!

It probably will be on the NASA YouTube channel.


Or JPL. https://www.youtube.com/user/JPL​news
 
SansNeural
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm betting the rover will land properly, but will have a radio/data communications issue that will partially degrade its capabilities.
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Is that 3:55 in metric or imperial?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I understood that reference.
 
lysdexic [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm using this feed: https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/​nasatv/#public
 
p51d007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
