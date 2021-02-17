 Skip to content
(Independent)   In a move that totally won't contribute to any stereotypes, police arrest Thailand's top child modeling agent   (independent.co.uk)
786 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 5:21 PM



32 Comments
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is he also a cave rescue expert?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiter, I didn't order this dish!
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I misread that as 'top molesting agent'. (Checks article). No... No I did not misread that.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oof that last one was painful.  Sorry all, Try that again:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One town's very like another
When your head's down over your pieces, brother
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes, stereotypes are just time savers.
You hear someone in the neighborhood getting really excited about going on vacation to Thailand (who isn't Thai and doesn't know anybody from there), and you know to never let your kids go anywhere near that house.
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Elon Musk have anything to say about this?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not do the NeNe...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicest people money can buy
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gentle reminder that the mods/owner are particularly curmudgeonly about any memes involving a certain relevant bear.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Gentle reminder that the mods/owner are particularly curmudgeonly about any memes involving a certain relevant bear.


Is this bear traveling on foot?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I realize that 'modeling' includes the kids in clothing ads, PSAs, etc. I can't help but think that anyone whose job description is "child modeling agent" should basically be under continuous investigation for this kind of thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Is this bear traveling on foot?


yes, very quickly too. I think Chris Hansen was chasing it asking him to have a seat...
 
bsmz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Gentle reminder that the mods/owner are particularly curmudgeonly about any memes involving a certain relevant bear.


Winnie the Pooh is a Chinese thing. Do I have the wrong bear?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bsmz: UltimaCS: Gentle reminder that the mods/owner are particularly curmudgeonly about any memes involving a certain relevant bear.

Winnie the Pooh is a Chinese thing. Do I have the wrong bear?


That's totally wrong. Winnie never wears pants and hangs out with a young bo-
Oh, my God!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Gentle reminder that the mods/owner are particularly curmudgeonly about any memes involving a certain relevant bear.


would you mind repeating that?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: bsmz: UltimaCS: Gentle reminder that the mods/owner are particularly curmudgeonly about any memes involving a certain relevant bear.

Winnie the Pooh is a Chinese thing. Do I have the wrong bear?

That's totally wrong. Winnie never wears pants and hangs out with a young bo-
Oh, my God!


He wears no pants. He's an idiot and a glutton and always taking advantage of his friends and neighbors. He just needs a MAGA hat
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Winnie is Canuckistani.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Made it over to the Great War before the Yanks

/ heard Europe was getting a little too 'Hun'ny
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Gentle reminder that the mods/owner are particularly curmudgeonly about any memes involving a certain relevant bear.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Which bear?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least they are doing something about.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess you have to be an adult to a modeling agent in Thailand? Huh.
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cwheelie: UltimaCS: Gentle reminder that the mods/owner are particularly curmudgeonly about any memes involving a certain relevant bear.

would you mind repeating that?


Ugh. That was a groaner.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Gentle reminder that the mods/owner are particularly curmudgeonly about any memes involving a certain relevant bear.


Having encouraged them for years. See also: racist prison rape meme.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do you want to be in his gang?
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did he insult the dog impregnating, child molesting, Thai king Vajiralongkorn (วชิราลงกรณ), only mentally disabled son of donkey lover King Bhumibol Adulaydej (ภูมิพลอดุลยเดช) and underage gangbang porn queen Kirikit Kitiyakara (สิริกิติ์)?

Because that's the only way I've ever heard that you're guaranteed to be arrested in Thailand.
 
Cormee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Sometimes, stereotypes are just time savers.
You hear someone in the neighborhood getting really excited about going on vacation to Thailand (who isn't Thai and doesn't know anybody from there), and you know to never let your kids go anywhere near that house.


Lots of people go to Thailand for non-rapey holidays
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [images7.memedroid.com image 850x658]


I'll say it again:

As a single guy, I've traveled to Europe by myself, and it's all good.

Thailand?  Yeah...if I ever do that trip, it will be with a group of friends.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

orbister: UltimaCS: Gentle reminder that the mods/owner are particularly curmudgeonly about any memes involving a certain relevant bear.

Having encouraged them for years. See also: racist prison rape meme.


imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

