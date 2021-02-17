 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   Your doctor reports your BMI as 28,000. Your mum texts to say this was perhaps the 'wake-up call that I needed.' But you're now first in line for a COVID jab. This is your new life at 6.2 cm   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dear JAMA Forum,

I never thought this would happen to me but...
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a Madden Football glitch that someone had in real life.
 
Mussel Shoals [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe it was all a simple mistake, but until we know for sure my friends and I are havin' a drink!
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How many freedom leagues is that?
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: This sounds like a Madden Football glitch that someone had in real life.


Well then.  The health professionals won't be able to catch him to give him the jab.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i2-prod.liverpoolecho.co.ukView Full Size


Can we discuss?
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a BMI of 28,000 may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rag on a Stick
Youtube jSJQEl5vcAo
 
dywed88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know what, shiat happens and some clerk copying data into the electronic system are going to make mistakes. That is life.

But, should your system not throw up an error if they try to enter such a height? Even for the tiniest premature babies that would be absurd.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, this is what happens you don't validate your data.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because the metric system?
 
stpickrell
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Yes, this is what happens you don't validate your data.


I guess Bobby Tables stress eats a lot.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: What a BMI of 28,000 may look like:

[Fark user image 450x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


You'd still have to flatten that to 6.2cm.
 
palelizard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For reference, a BMI of 40 or more is considered morbidly obese - so I'm not sure what this would have made me.

The Blob.
 
