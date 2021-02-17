 Skip to content
(National Post)   The giant stride, the most notorious piece of playground equipment in history. Cracked skulls, shattered limbs, horrific lacerations and dead or permanently maimed children   (nationalpost.com) divider line
83
    More: Scary, Ropes course, Playground, Risk aversion, forgotten story of the giant stride, Playgrounds, Playscape, Park, Outdoor recreation  
•       •       •

83 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawn darts and monkey bars and BB gun fights.  That's how I grew up.  And we were most definitely not OK, if you asked the other mothers in the neighborhood.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a 2007 column for the Tampa Tribune, Floridian Carl Miller described an encounter with a giant stride in 1932 when he was seven years old. One of the stride's handles struck him in the head on one of his first days of grade one, leaving a two-inch gash. "It took six clamps to close the wound. I bear the scar to this day," he wrote

He still doesn't know what stitches are called, so it must have only hit him once.  That's a fast learner!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lawn darts and monkey bars and BB gun fights.  That's how I grew up.  And we were most definitely not OK, if you asked the other mothers in the neighborhood.


I'd add tetherball. Got my face smashed a few times playing that. And really tall slides.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll put it this way, Darwin needs a tool in every generation to thin the herd, this was the damn ticket. Do you think any of these moron Trump voters would be alive today if we kept the Stride? Of course they wouldn't, it would have saved our country so much suffering. Bring back the giant Strider today!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meh, kids these days got it easy, got machines to do all their suicidal work for them.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say we bring it back. Our kids are severely lacking a practical education in physics and biological evolution through natural selection.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never seen one of these things.

toraque: [Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

Meh, kids these days got it easy, got machines to do all their suicidal work for them.


We had these local ne'er do-well twin brothers in my neighborhood, and they would do this with their Yamaha QTs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lawn darts and monkey bars and BB gun fights.  That's how I grew up.  And we were most definitely not OK, if you asked the other mothers in the neighborhood.


This /\

Also riding bicycles over homemade ramps and down Dead Marvin Hill.  Marvin actually died of cooties but we named the hill after him.

Going in to the woods to find Bigfoot.  He might have lived in the forest preserves of South Chicago.  Not going to know unless you look for him.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Marcus Aurelius: Lawn darts and monkey bars and BB gun fights.  That's how I grew up.  And we were most definitely not OK, if you asked the other mothers in the neighborhood.

This /\

Also riding bicycles over homemade ramps and down Dead Marvin Hill.  Marvin actually died of cooties but we named the hill after him.

Going in to the woods to find Bigfoot.  He might have lived in the forest preserves of South Chicago.  Not going to know unless you look for him.


also......woods porn.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Back when being a kid was fun.  And we didn't have that beta male cuck shredded rubber padding that helped cushion your fall. We had pointy rocks and glass shards.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: In a 2007 column for the Tampa Tribune, Floridian Carl Miller described an encounter with a giant stride in 1932 when he was seven years old. One of the stride's handles struck him in the head on one of his first days of grade one, leaving a two-inch gash. "It took six clamps to close the wound. I bear the scar to this day," he wrote

He still doesn't know what stitches are called, so it must have only hit him once.  That's a fast learner!


Stitches are for snitches. Clamps are for champs.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant STRIDE?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My uncle built one of these in his yard for the grandkids.

A couple years ago I threw out my shoulder trying to fling the kids extra fast.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad we didn't have those when I was a kid but my inner child strongly disagree.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The author never took a tether ball to the face obviously.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we would go to this campground every summer.  I'd get so jazzed when we turned the corner and saw one of these bad boys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any playground equipment can be dangerous if you use it incorrectly. Some equipment felt like it was made to chip teeth. I remember those horses on the giant spring that would rock back and forth. I definitely put a giant egg on my forehead from those damn things.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I remember seeing one of those back in the '80s at a small-town school playground.
It was a pole with a wheel at the top. No ropes or chains were in evidence, and it was just abandoned in place.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those things were awesome little meatgrinders.

Back in the 80's my elementary school had a zipline in the playground. About 10 feet off the ground at the start and around 50m long. The ground under the zipline was hard pack clay with dry ponderosa bark mulch.
At least one kid went to the nurse every recess.

/we also had towers made of 3 mine truck tires stacked with chains running to the top for climbing. I saw more than one kid break an arm after getting pushed from the top during a rough game of king of the castle.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I'll put it this way, Darwin needs a tool in every generation to thin the herd, this was the damn ticket. Do you think any of these moron Trump voters would be alive today if we kept the Stride? Of course they wouldn't, it would have saved our country so much suffering. Bring back the giant Strider today!


In your head rent-free, he is.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

Lake Grove, NY circa 1977 (7th grade)

I had gotten a chemistry set for Christmas one year. Had no idea how to use it but mom said, "if you're going to use it, do it in the garage so you don't ruin my carpets"

So I go into the garage and start mixing chemicals into a test tube. I had no idea what I was pouring, and the mixture turned a really nice pink color. Just as I am holding up the test tube, here comes Marybeth, the neighborhood hottie...

"hey stek, what are you doing?
"Playing with my chemestry set, look at this pink stuff!"
"Oh wow, nice shade of pink, what it is?"
"Its a love potion!"
"A love potion?"
"yeah if you drink it, the first boy you see you'll fall in love"

So she grabs the test tube from my hand and drinks it.

She quickly spits it out.

"Yuck! That shiat was nasty Stek!"

"are you in love with me yet?"

and she slaps me, right square on my cheek.

"I'll take that as a yes?"


Looking back at this story, I probably almost killed her with that mess.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freddie Mercury gets Trapped in a Slide and Calls out for Mamma (ASMR)
Youtube QSS3GTmKWVA
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah.  The real reason it was removed is that it too closely resembled a giant pagan fertility symbol.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edmo:I'd add tetherball. Got my face smashed a few times playing that. And really tall slides.

One of the few things I miss about middle school in the late '60s.   Yeah, the game was usually over as soon as someone gave the ball a good whack, but if you hung in there, you could maybe whack it back or, more likely, get a face full of it and get damaged.

Of course, there was always wall-ball/red ass or smear the queer.   Beats knife fights and watching bad comedies from the '60s instead of going outside after lunch.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Marcus Aurelius: Lawn darts and monkey bars and BB gun fights.  That's how I grew up.  And we were most definitely not OK, if you asked the other mothers in the neighborhood.

This /\

Also riding bicycles over homemade ramps and down Dead Marvin Hill.  Marvin actually died of cooties but we named the hill after him.

Going in to the woods to find Bigfoot.  He might have lived in the forest preserves of South Chicago.  Not going to know unless you look for him.


But all you found was his porn stash?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

No. That's the goddamn point.
Safe =/= fun
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had one of those with the big metal handles during my mid-late 1980s elementary school time, until some kid finally got hit good enough that they turned it into a tether ball, but then they quickly took that out because some kids were getting hurt by that.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 1980s there was one in Banff Canada. I'd never seen one before and it was a lot of fun.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Poops: Any playground equipment can be dangerous if you use it incorrectly. Some equipment felt like it was made to chip teeth. I remember those horses on the giant spring that would rock back and forth. I definitely put a giant egg on my forehead from those damn things.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MadMonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my elementary school it was The Big Dome that broke arms and legs nearly every week.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or my favorite. Metal slide in 100 degree weather in Florida when I was wearing shorts.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lawn darts and monkey bars and BB gun fights.  That's how I grew up.  And we were most definitely not OK, if you asked the other mothers in the neighborhood.


Bottle rocket fights and dirt clod wars too. During the right time of the year, we'd use rotten crabapples instead of dirt.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
No. That's the goddamn point.
Safe =/= fun


they have that at my kids school.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x550]
Back when being a kid was fun.  And we didn't have that beta male cuck shredded rubber padding that helped cushion your fall. We had pointy rocks and glass shards.


Yep, I have a permanent knot in my forehead from a skull crack.  I have had several concussions.  My wrist is permanently ruined and I cannot lift over 10 pounds without being in pain.  My thumb cracks every time I move it.  My knee cap has fragments that shift around every so often and cause some pain.  But hey, we had fun on the metal, chains, rocks, and concrete huh?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid is lucky there's still a neighborhood park that nobody has realized is a massive liability.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Marcus Aurelius: Lawn darts and monkey bars and BB gun fights.  That's how I grew up.  And we were most definitely not OK, if you asked the other mothers in the neighborhood.

I'd add tetherball. Got my face smashed a few times playing that. And really tall slides.


Was thinking subby misspelled giant slide.  We had a metal one in our neighborhood park that was not only giant, it dropped you off about three feet from the ground.  We learned the tuck & roll at an early age because of this, but there were a few broken collarbones, bruised tailbones, & other various injuries to little kids & even teenagers.

Everything was metal there, one of those metal bar dome things, metal swings, monkey bars, & our favorite the spinning merry go round.

The most dangerous thing at the park though were what we called ground bees, which I'm guessing were yellow jackets or something that were super aggressive.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Nah.  The real reason it was removed is that it too closely resembled a giant pagan fertility symbol.


A fertility symbol that kills children?

YOU HAD ONE JOB, GIANT STRIDE!
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1970s here. In North Little Rock there used to be this ALL METAL wonder. It used to be on an asphalt pad. I think this is late 1990s here and the asphalt was replaced with softer chipped bark:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


There was also a park with a real fighter jet just mounted to another asphalt pad. The guts of the engine and exhaust were removed and you could crawl through every dusty, sharp edged nook and cranny.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: MythDragon: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x550]
Back when being a kid was fun.  And we didn't have that beta male cuck shredded rubber padding that helped cushion your fall. We had pointy rocks and glass shards.

Yep, I have a permanent knot in my forehead from a skull crack.  I have had several concussions.  My wrist is permanently ruined and I cannot lift over 10 pounds without being in pain.  My thumb cracks every time I move it.  My knee cap has fragments that shift around every so often and cause some pain.  But hey, we had fun on the metal, chains, rocks, and concrete huh?


My first concussion - that I can remember - was from tobogganing in grade 3.  I didn't want to get in trouble from the teachers or my parents so I never told anyone that I was knocked out and puking. I had enough friends get concussions in hockey that I knew that I shouldn't go to sleep that night, so I stayed up all night playing super mario and eating (and puking back up) Captain Crunch.

I think that head injury caused the majority of my long-term brain issues
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were a concise way to describe the progress we've made since....
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
No. That's the goddamn point.
Safe =/= fun


It's a Youtube thumbnail designed to make me want to cockpunch someone.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whatthefark: Marcus Aurelius: Lawn darts and monkey bars and BB gun fights.  That's how I grew up.  And we were most definitely not OK, if you asked the other mothers in the neighborhood.

Bottle rocket fights and dirt clod wars too. During the right time of the year, we'd use rotten crabapples instead of dirt.



Add to that, in the fall we would raid neighbors' gardens and have rotten tomato fights.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  Because these are safer...
s3-media3.fl.yelpcdn.comView Full Size
/poopyslide
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: MythDragon: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x550]
Back when being a kid was fun.  And we didn't have that beta male cuck shredded rubber padding that helped cushion your fall. We had pointy rocks and glass shards.

Yep, I have a permanent knot in my forehead from a skull crack.  I have had several concussions.  My wrist is permanently ruined and I cannot lift over 10 pounds without being in pain.  My thumb cracks every time I move it.  My knee cap has fragments that shift around every so often and cause some pain.  But hey, we had fun on the metal, chains, rocks, and concrete huh?


I know I did.  But unlike other kids, I made sure to duck my head before running full speed though those giant concrete pipe sections we used to have.
Or at least I think I did. I seem to have some memory problems from back then.  Like where I got this giant scar on my forehead from.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: lectos: MythDragon: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x550]
Back when being a kid was fun.  And we didn't have that beta male cuck shredded rubber padding that helped cushion your fall. We had pointy rocks and glass shards.

Yep, I have a permanent knot in my forehead from a skull crack.  I have had several concussions.  My wrist is permanently ruined and I cannot lift over 10 pounds without being in pain.  My thumb cracks every time I move it.  My knee cap has fragments that shift around every so often and cause some pain.  But hey, we had fun on the metal, chains, rocks, and concrete huh?

My first concussion - that I can remember - was from tobogganing in grade 3.  I didn't want to get in trouble from the teachers or my parents so I never told anyone that I was knocked out and puking. I had enough friends get concussions in hockey that I knew that I shouldn't go to sleep that night, so I stayed up all night playing super mario and eating (and puking back up) Captain Crunch.

I think that head injury caused the majority of my long-term brain issues


My first concussion was also in 3rd grade. Playing Red Rover on asphalt.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: bughunter: Nah.  The real reason it was removed is that it too closely resembled a giant pagan fertility symbol.

A fertility symbol that kills children?

YOU HAD ONE JOB, GIANT STRIDE!


Hey, it did fortify the gene pool.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: we would go to this campground every summer.  I'd get so jazzed when we turned the corner and saw one of these bad boys.

[Fark user image image 850x1248]


My home town still has ours. And the town I'm currently in also has one down the street. Took my kids there just last week.

It remains as awesome as ever. Rocket slide is awesome.
 
