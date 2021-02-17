 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live5 News Charleston)   Toto safely returns home from Oz   (live5news.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy, OCEAN ISLE BEACH, Yorkshire Terrier, Terrier, Toy Group, Psychology, little Yorkshire Terrier, Brittany Memory, Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina  
•       •       •

801 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


approves of this headline
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He kissed the rains down in Africa.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 720x384]


Point of order.
She did not meet the first person she killed.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell BS....
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: Point of order.
She did not meet the first person she killed.


Yes, this is very true. She just crashed her house on her.

I never cared for that movie.

however, this version of this song is Awesome


The Four Freshmen - If I Only Had A Brain
Youtube RZsj4jKkXoc
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was expecting an article about a toilet seat manufacturer pulling out of the Australian market.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 720x384]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peaches - 'Billionaire' Official Music Video
Youtube neshaVnqP6Y

RIP Toto
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's even better?
I'm from Kansas.
My grandmother's name was Dorothy
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Glory to you and your house..."
 
metric
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
her little Yorkshire Terrier, Penny

That's one lucky Penny.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What I never understood is why Dorothy needed cash when she got back to Kansas.  It seemed important because she kept yelling "ATM!, ATM!" as she ran towards the house.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

metric: her little Yorkshire Terrier, Penny

That's one lucky Penny.


Or conversely, a bad Penny - always come back to you
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pfft. My dog was also sucked out of our house during a tornado and returned soon after as well, but with copies of the FEMA paperwork he had already filled out and submitted and all the ingredients for foil dinners made in a campfire he helped start by gathering the kindling.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: metric: her little Yorkshire Terrier, Penny

That's one lucky Penny.

Or conversely, a bad Penny - always come back to you


Boooo


merang
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: metric: her little Yorkshire Terrier, Penny

That's one lucky Penny.

Or conversely, a bad Penny - always come back to you


My psychic told me I'd come into money soon, and she was right! I was dating a girl named Penny.
 
tuxq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This dog literally saved a life and this lady says he's just an animal. What the fark?

I don't even like it when people treat their dogs like children. It grosses me out when someone lets a dog lick them. But this biatch.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I personally know a close relative of one of the deceased individuals from the NC tornado last night, the married couple were violently thrown from the house and the house was demolished. Truly awful.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.