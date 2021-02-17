 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 4 San Antonio)   Rolling Texas power outages become controlled outages as the power company will control who get$ electricity and who get$ to freeze. The Ferengi call this Rule 10   (news4sanantonio.com) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, CPS Energy, outages  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 17 Feb 2021 at 3:09 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enron made a business model out of extortion.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my coworkers has been without for 50 hours now. So BS its controlled.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh we've been screaming it for a while now. We knew it wasn't rolling outages anymore. They were lying through their teeth.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All these folks messin' with Texas you'd expect something to happen about that by now
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Vhale: One of my coworkers has been without for 50 hours now.


I have two co-workers going through the same. Austin Energy told them the outages would last at least through today but that was before another ice storm last night.
 
williesleg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time to move back to California.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good gawd I'm glad I live in a county with a decently run PUD in a blue state (Snohomish County, WA).
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe they should try to stay warm by burning all those bootstraps they have.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When the wholesale price for electricity is $6000/kWh, who gets paid?

Just so we know who to stick the pitchforks into.
 
goodncold
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Back in '98 we were without power for 14 days after the ice storm.

Some people took much longer.
Having a wood stove for backup purposes gives some piece of mind. But I guess wood stoves aren't common in Texas housing?
 
farker99
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just make sure that you live in the same neighborhood as Betty White.
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sloth, incompetence, grift. These are the things Trump has magnified.

Everything Trump touches dies, and the orange plague has spread fatally into the bloodstream of the party.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vhale: One of my coworkers has been without for 50 hours now. So BS its controlled.


Oh NOES!  Two days and a couple hours!  The HORROR!

I've gone without power for 10 days, in both Summer and Winter temps and it's not that big of a deal, just boring and cold showers suck.  At least when it's cold out you can put food outside so it doesn't spoil.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Okay, what's the odds that their coal and gas plants sucked fish into their traveling water screens clogging the water inlets leaving their thermal power plants starved of water, causing them to trip without the ability to restart again?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a clusterf*ck.
Texas has only itself to blame.
 
ilambiquated
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

goodncold: Back in '98 we were without power for 14 days after the ice storm.

Some people took much longer.
Having a wood stove for backup purposes gives some piece of mind. But I guess wood stoves aren't common in Texas housing?


Apparently insulation isn't either. The truth is Americans expose themselves insanely to the  harsh elements with their terrible housing choices.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Vhale: One of my coworkers has been without for 50 hours now. So BS its controlled.


They are what we call "have nots."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: Sloth, incompetence, grift. These are the things Trump has magnified.


Credit where it's due: those were conservative virtues before Trump.

Other examples include the Tories in Britain.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: cold showers suck


Except the power outages are widespread and have shut down water treatment plants. People are without water.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I haven't had any loss of power but my coworker who lives near by has had 3. Someone important must be on my section, i don't live near a hospital. Traffic lights are out, street light have been on.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: NotThatGuyAgain: cold showers suck

Except the power outages are widespread and have shut down water treatment plants. People are without water.


And Houston is about to be under a boil order for drinking/cooking.

Without electricity.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gee. I wonder why they wanted their own power grid. Looks like that backfired for them.

They should get on their Christian knees and beg President Biden for help.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thehobbes: mrmopar5287: NotThatGuyAgain: cold showers suck

Except the power outages are widespread and have shut down water treatment plants. People are without water.

And Houston is about to be under a boil order for drinking/cooking.

Without electricity.


Nice.

/Hello CO poison my old friend.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 586x328]

Gee. I wonder why they wanted their own power grid. Looks like that backfired for them.

They should get on their Christian knees and beg President Biden for help.


Or Mexico.  They're still on good terms, right?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Vhale: One of my coworkers has been without for 50 hours now. So BS its controlled.

Oh NOES!  Two days and a couple hours!  The HORROR!

I've gone without power for 10 days, in both Summer and Winter temps and it's not that big of a deal, just boring and cold showers suck.  At least when it's cold out you can put food outside so it doesn't spoil.


Fark me, not that guy ag...wait.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't Law and Order do a show on something like this? Turns out the power companies were scheming to make more money by having outages and stuff so they could bill each other for 'borrowed' power at heavily inflated rates that the customer would have to pay?
 
jayphat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

williesleg: Time to move back to California.


Is that you Joe Rogan?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thehobbes: mrmopar5287: NotThatGuyAgain: cold showers suck

Except the power outages are widespread and have shut down water treatment plants. People are without water.

And Houston is about to be under a boil order for drinking/cooking.

Without electricity.


It does not help Texans now, but my winter/disaster prep includes a Coleman camping stove:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Keep a couple gallons of white gas on hand and you have cooking fuel for a couple weeks.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Vhale: One of my coworkers has been without for 50 hours now. So BS its controlled.

Oh NOES!  Two days and a couple hours!  The HORROR!

I've gone without power for 10 days, in both Summer and Winter temps and it's not that big of a deal, just boring and cold showers suck.  At least when it's cold out you can put food outside so it doesn't spoil.


Many people, including myself, have also lost water, so no showers.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have socialist power (city owned), so I never have outages.  :)
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.