 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Not the most important part of the story but aren't all igloos homemade?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
22
    More: Sad, Graubnden, Switzerland, Chur, 7-year-old boy, Cantons of Switzerland, homemade igloo, American films, eastern Switzerland  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 2:57 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.  They're handmade homes.  Nothing can be home made until these is a home to make in
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How large was this igloo?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wild9: How large was this igloo?


No shiat. Was it multiple stories?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wild9: How large was this igloo?


if you packed all the snow into a pile it was about the size needed to cover two bodies.
 
OldJames
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There are probably some 10 year olds running professional built igloos. Costs a bag of candy and a snow cone.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They forgot to burn the seal blubber inside to seal the seams tsk tsk
 
algman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This does seem like a strong sales point for pre-cast igloos.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I bet it was more of a snow cave than igloo. dug out and collapsed. if it was an igloo when it fell they would be sitting on the ground outside really.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyone can make a homemade igloo but it takes a family to make a homemade igloo a home.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Igloo collapse or late-term abortion?

I'm just asking questions...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mother farking cornerstones. How do they work?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I seem to recall a news/documentary/infotiament piece about a professional igloo builder, in northern Alaska I think, You called him out and he sawed your ice into bricks and built you an igloo.Because you can build those things yourself, they will collapse and kill you.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: No.  They're handmade homes.  Nothing can be home made until these is a home to make in


you're being clever and funny and not wrong.  i cannot tell you how much it annoys me to go to cafes and restaurants and see their "home made" items on the menu.  no.  it. isn't.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
More anti-homemade-igloo propaganda from Big Igloo.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Uh, y'know they put the lamps in the igloo when it's finished, and heat it enough that the snow blocks turn to ice, right? That's kind of important for the structural integrity.

/Every Canadian learns this in elementary school.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: More anti-homemade-igloo propaganda from Big Igloo.


How I imagine the Big Igloo superPAC.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is why I buy my Igloos from Ikea!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Uh, y'know they put the lamps in the igloo when it's finished, and heat it enough that the snow blocks turn to ice, right? That's kind of important for the structural integrity.

/Every Canadian learns this in elementary school.


REPORTED!
That is strategic Canadian defensive intelligence!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 368x479]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.