(WGME Portland)   Nothing like a candlelight bath on Valentine's day. In a stranger's home   (wgme.com) divider line
12
‘’ 5 hours ago  
<<  <<
>>  >>

*runs away*
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he needed it
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he's lucky he didn't end up fertilizing the garden.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x255]


A Real Man makes his bath a jacuzzi with his own farts.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I stay there is no hot water. If it weren't so cold, and I wasn't so damn lazy, I'd probably break into a stranger's home just to clean up.

Right now I depend on the occasional friend allowing me into her home. And it's not often enough for my tastes.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that Casco not only has a Norway nearby but also a Sweden and a Denmark. WTF does Maine have against the Fins?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just a cultural misunderstanding. In Norway this is their custom. The Norse actually keep a selection of scented candles in the their bathroom so strangers have their choice. In fact if no strangers have walked into your house and taken a bath in a over a week it is considered bad luck.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schoonmaker was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, and violation of a protection from abuse order.

So he didn't make a clean getaway.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey Man, this is a private residence!
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like someone had to "tell him twice."
 
