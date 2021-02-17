 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Italian town issued 'stay at home' warning after Mafia don's enormous black panther escapes looking to whack any rivals in its way   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The kitty will make you an offer you can't refuse.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I know it's a leopard. Leopards and panthers are, essentially, the same thing.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His power lies in his supersuit. We'll need to get that from him somehow!
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El Rubio wanted for questioning
 
El_Dan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Enforcing covid restrictions via panther is probably fairly effective.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wakanda Forever!
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x377]

/ I know it's a leopard. Leopards and panthers are, essentially, the same thing.


That leopard has clearly eaten too many faces...
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MaxxRenn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess I am going to be the guy who says black panthers are not a real species. It's only the truth.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Enormous Black Panther is the name of my penis.
 
I'm on the Brute Squad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: [media4.giphy.com image 200x200]


Its way isn't very sportsmanlike.
 
JayCab
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Puglia Forever!!

/arm cross
//RIP Chadwick
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Loony Tunes did it first.

Looney Tunes | Big Dog | Boomerang UK
Youtube nYr74tuKyMI
 
