(Daily Star)   Mechanical vagina vows to take over the world. Real ones who already run it laugh and laugh and laugh (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
32
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The technology has a long, loooong way to go.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I miss Phil Foglio's 'Xxxenophile' series ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DHT3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And here I thought Margaret Thatcher was dead.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
assets3.thrillist.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Challenge accepted!

/Costs you $0.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Like in The Holy Mountain?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So this is not intentionally a Trump joke?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Feckless coonts for the win.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
MSTRKRFT - Work On You
Youtube EVAe5F0vto4
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do I need KY or WD40?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
To me, the word "mechanical" always brings to mind metal parts and gears, and in the case of this headline, OH HELL NO.

I realize the intended meaning is not quite as extreme.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Harmony, one of RealDoll's more advanced sex robots, made the comment as she was teased by the company's boss Matt McMullen. Her personality had earlier been adjusted to provide more entertainment

It's a sexbot. How much more "entertainment" do you need?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until some hacker clamps your dick off.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Be careful where you clean it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Do I need KY or WD40?


Do you want it bendy or slippery?
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If only they would make a dildo that can fix the dishwasher and change the oil in my car...   *sigh*
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Do I need KY or WD40?

Do you want it bendy or slippery?


Go with the WD40 I hear it can be used as a spermicide.

oh wait...never-mind.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They made it so that it acts grumpy if you ignore it or offend it? Gee that's awesome the only left to do is make it wake you up at 2am because it thinks it heard a noise outside.
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jah, das iss gut
Kraftwerk - The Robots (Live, Club Lido, Venice October 1978) (Better Quality)
Youtube BcJ1q0c1F4g
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Do I need KY or WD40?

Do you want it bendy or slippery?


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel like vaginal laughter is something which should merit a call to your doctor if it lasts longer than 4 hours.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Do I need KY or WD40?

Do you want it bendy or slippery?


Yes.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Riche: The technology has a long, loooong way to go.


I would put this into the same category as flying cars. Then again, since these robots are for sex, the technology will likely be completed decades earlier.
 
lectos
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Mister Buttons: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Do I need KY or WD40?

Do you want it bendy or slippery?

[media4.giphy.com image 327x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Do I need KY or WD40?


Relax, It'll get it in ya
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not laughing it around, when they can walk is when I start looking at financing.
 
fngoofy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fngoofy: I'm not laughing it around, when they can walk is when I start looking at financing.


Lugging not laughing
 
