(CNN) NewsFlash Rush reunited with Neil Peart. Born in 1951, he remained there for the rest of his life until passing today   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: NewsFlash, Rush Limbaugh, Rush Limbaugh Show, Limbaugh, TheRush Limbaugh Show, Premiere Radio Networks, pioneer of AM talk-radio, Rush Hudson Limbaugh III, classic Limbaugh  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly, I... don't know what to say.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: Honestly, I... don't know what to say.


............

Anyway.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clever headline is clever
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: FlashHarry: Honestly, I... don't know what to say.

............

Anyway.


I guess I'm just happy he lived long enough to see Biden beat Trump and the dems take the Senate.
 
clodcomplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I assure you that they are not in the same location, subby
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing of value was lost
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: FlashHarry: Honestly, I... don't know what to say.

............

Anyway.


Yep
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ahh. The world is now a better place.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bravo Subby, bravo

/burn in hell the non musical Rush
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally some good news!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rest in hell pedophile druggie liar.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rush was (god I love typing 'was') personally responsible for much of the division and hatred currently permeating American society. I only wish there were a Hell to welcome his cancer-riddled corpse.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [azquotes.com image 850x400]


Beat me to it.

He is one where there is no tragedy to be found in his loss, the garbage dump of a human lived longer than he should have. Evil never dies.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad he's dead and i hope he rots in Hell.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great satisfaction."

-Probably Mark Twain
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long, ya dead piece of shiat!
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Have you added gifs from Promising Young Woman yet?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Honestly, I... don't know what to say.



Well, for one thing, Adam Kinzinger doesn't have to be concerned about disappointing Rush. Now, Lou Dobbs, you're on deck.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subs:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandma outlived Rush.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think, if this had happened on Dump's watch, we would be forced to endure a week of national mourning, flags at all Federal offices would fly at half staff for the rest of the year, and everyone would be required to wear EIB arm bands.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can release my cancer cure now.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the conservative virtue brigade arrives,

1) I'm ecstatic he is dead
2) it should have come a decade sooner
3) I hope he rots in hell

F*ck him and f*ck his supporters
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now strip his medal that Trump gave him. Pry it from his cold, dead hands and bury him upside down in an unmarked grave
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many "dittoheads" beat him to the grave in the 30 years since one of his AM radio True Believers first introduced me to that stupid term?

/bye Felicia's dad
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. No no no no no.

Don't associate THIS asshole w/ Neil (or Rush).

There must be a better headline.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrooge - Thank You Very Much
Youtube Dkq7WZTzkLQ
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was always told that if you can't say something about someone when they've died, say nothing at all.

So, about Rush Limbaugh:

NOTHING AT ALL.
 
RocketRay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I larfed.

Burn in hell asshole.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I'm going to need sponsors for the long road trip I'll need to make in a few years for my website PissingonGOPGraves.com  So far looks like several stops in Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Wisconsin... The list gets longer.  Each episode will be artfully filed in high def and posted.  Asparagus for breakfast?  That's a sacrifice I'm willing to make.
 
ecl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy who poisoned the minds of a lot of Missourians turning them into deranged yokels?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, on your headline:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never wished the man dead, but I'll read his obituary with great pleasure.

That's all I'll say.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While headline is brilliant, I kind of don't like Limbaugh having anything to do with Neil. Leave Neil alone.

Also, F*CK Limbaugh. 

/2021 is may be looking brighter after all
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(As much as I hated Limbaugh, I dislike gloating over death. I'd like to find something positive to say, but I can't. So, my official statement is as follows:)

"Okay. Noted."
 
clodcomplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only hope he gets what he deserves for doing what he did to myself, my mom, and this entire country.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There aren't many people whose death I hear of and say "good" because these people can have families and I'm not a total sociopathic piece of shiat.

However, this chunk of human garbage has done irreparable damage to this country and the minds of so many millions of people so he can farking rot in hell.

/good
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm usually not one to celebrate any death. I'm really farking happy this asshole died.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Honestly, I... don't know what to say.


Well, I was planning on cooking a pot roast for dinner tonight but now I think we'll be going out to celebrate.  This is akin to Hitler and Mussolini dying, he was the H&M of radio talk show.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: No. No no no no no.

Don't associate THIS asshole w/ Neil (or Rush).

There must be a better headline.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
