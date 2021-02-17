 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Today in totally normal and moral things in our country: Police have been brought on to protect a grocery store dumpster from people trying to get food that's been thrown away   (oregonlive.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At that point, Mckniff said, a dozen officers arrived at the scene. One officer wasn't wearing a mask and refused to put one on until a supervisor arrived and brought him one, according to Mckniff.

They're all worthless assholes, but this one in particular should be fire today.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked at Walmart a short time. They regularly called the cops when people got in their dumpsters. They might not have done so if the divers hadn't made such a mess throwing stuff on the pavement every time.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If only the poors weren't so messy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They're all worthless assholes, but this one in particular should be on fire today.


there
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you can't reform this
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they need to do is tell the store it's for Tigers and they will let you take it!

static0.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems a little too French Revolution-y to me.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like poor people just refuse to die so we don't have to look at them.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dumpster full of trash is now better protected than the US Capitol was on January 6th
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How about a world where you can't sue someone when you get sick from eating their garbage.
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What manager to cheap to pour a few gallons of bleach on it? That's what they like to do around here to stick it to the dumpster divers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the exact second they don't secure their dumpster and someone gets sick eating expired bologna that has been sitting unrefrigerated for 4 days, they will have their asses sued off.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richest country in the history of the world. And we can't even feed our people, or provide them medical care - because a minority of us are assholes who don't want us to.

Are we even really the richest country in the world - or is it more true to say we have the wealthiest oligarchs?

variety.comView Full Size
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland needs its own tag.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems extremely relevant to this story...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One person's trash is...  another person's treasure

(That needs to be closely guarded by a strong police presence before being transported to a landfill.)

/trash had better police services than the poor and minorities
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to think the idea of dying from an entirely preventable disease because of a lack of insurance was the American Flaw...

This is a contender.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or if someone falls in and breaks something, or dozes off in the dumpster and gets dumped into the trash truck.
We're a sue-happy society and they're protecting themselves.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most dumpsters at the stores i worked at was not accessible from the outside, only from the inside of the store.

These must not be smaller stores who just use a normal trash dumpster
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Poors.  LOL.

Dumpster Diving mostly comes from the sub-culture of wealthy, suburban trustafarians.  They do if for fun, then claim their doing it for some kind of moral high ground.
 
listernine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Usually bring in open tops when refrigeration loss happens
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They're all worthless assholes, but this one in particular should be fire shot today.


FTFY
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kinda hard to believe that Fred Meyer, which is a big chain, now owned by Kroger, doesn't have a secured facility for disposing of expired or spoiled food.  When they had stores that were more "neighborhood" size, maybe, but that store is pretty damn big, certainly bigger than the store it replaced.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Yeah, those poors and their pesky teams of personal injury lawyers are a huge problem in America.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

That is to say, I think they normally donate what they can to shelters and food banks and whatnot, if only for the tax break.  I believe this incident follows a lengthy power outage, so rather than stale bread, it was probably more like spoiled meat and dairy.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

They had a power failure and a lot of the food spoiled. They probably had to bring in an extra dumpster.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

It's easy to be snarky about it. What is hard is to offer your discards to people and not get more abuse than you give help.

Scavengers are troublesome regardless of income level.  I unfortunately get to referee highly paid professionals who have no better manners than to take stuff out of my trash bin and scatter it across the floor.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Gini index, or Gini coefficient, is a measure of the distribution of income across a population developed by the Italian statistician Corrado Gini in 1912. It is often used as a gauge of economic inequality, measuring income distribution or, less commonly, wealth distribution among a population.

Hmm ...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On Wednesday, Portland police said officers were sent to the scene after employees said "they felt the situation was escalating and feared there may be a physical confrontation," a police spokesman said in a statement.

They feared a physical confrontation with the people they were physically confronting? Go the fark back inside, grocer and you will fear no longer.

For their part, police said they tried to explain to the group that the food was spoiled, but "no subject in the crowd was willing to have an open dialogue with the officers and continued to shout insults at them and store employees," a spokesman said.

Why would anyone want to have a conversation with the local asswipe PD about food spoilage, especially when they already know the police are lying? That's not a subject for law enforcement. What the fark are they going to do if I eat a piece of cheese past the sell by date?
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If there were no lawyers, perhaps this food could be given away. But sadly, there are always those who would abuse this generosity, and ruin it for everyone. This is why they cannot give the food away.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Citation, please

Armed police guarding discarded scraps of corporate America from being taken by the hungry who can't pay for it. It's like a political cartoon.
 
Mabeled
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is the City were the Police can't be bothered to respond to an armed intruder in someone's home.

Good to know that they have enough resources to protect dumpsters.
 
Loren
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Exactly.  Stuff that is slightly out of date but stored properly is one thing, stuff like this that hasn't been stored properly is quite another.  People don't realize the risk they are taking in eating such stuff, especially the stuff that is already cooked--our laws are stupid about liability, the store needs to discourage dumpster diving.  There's also the problem of the dive-and-return scammers that mean stores often destroy perfectly good items rather than allow the poor to get their hands on them.

Actions such as this are self defense, not evil.
 
OldJames
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let people jump in your dumpsters and eat the food!

OMG someone died eating expired food and their body was thrown out by the waste management company! Why didn't you pay someone to only let them eat safe food and not throw their dead bodies in the dump! Outrage!
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I am confused that people are acting like some random dumpster diver has a chance at successfully bringing, much less winning, a lawsuit against a major corporation. And that this chance is so great that it justifies any measures taken to prevent such a possibility.

That's not how the law works in this country. I thought that was apparent by now.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Make Room! Make Room!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

They're the same people who think it was outrageous a woman sued McDonald's successfully after burning her genitals with their excessively hot coffee and required skin grafts.
 
cleek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Top Of The Muffin To You!
 
NevynFox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One of my first jobs was fry guy/biatch boy at Wendy's in the mid nineties. The night manager was a very mean, short fat lady who wouldn't let us take anything that was being thrown out at the end of the night, so we had to be creative about packing stuff away as we were closing.

There was a night or two she wouldn't be working each week, and we'd just fill bags with burgers, fries and nuggets. I'd always give the homeless guys who hung nearby (this was near a mall) random food when I was leaving. One of the nights they were hanging out on the tables of the Arby's next door with a big Wendy's bag, she pulled up and started yelling at them, then back at us screaming about how we were stealing from the company giving food away and that we were all being written up.

I was an obnoxious little shiat at the time and didn't care about having a summer job, so I basically told her what a gargoylish piece of fat shiat she was and threw my work hat across the lobby and it actually, surprisingly made it into the trash can by the other entrance doorway. The backsplash and conical inlet definitely helped.

Anyway, I will always give something to try to help someone if I can, even if it's old fast food from the shiathouse I was working in.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Whaaat? No.
No, no, no, no, no.

No a grocery store or a restaurant cannot be held liable for what happens to its trash.

For dumpster diving to be illegal, there needs to be a local municipal or county ordinance, or a sign and lock on the dumpster.

Stop spreading nonsense.

On the contrary, at the state level, once you put something in the trash, it becomes part of the public domain and can be seized and searched by the police without warrant.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Funny, before reading this article I wasn't aware that hungry homeless people and the like used social media to identify places to dumpster dive.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Freegans.

I really need to get my automated motion activated pepperball turret start up going before UBI ruins the market.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Google "contingency".
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I thought any burger patties that was left at the end of the day got broken up and used in the chili for the next day?  (But yeah, the rest was just gonna go to waste.)

I used to dive supermarket dumpsters back when supermarkets weren't gigantic and didn't have closed-chute compactors to keep people from stealing their valuable trash.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, and this was the same manager who poured bleach into the dumpster on the food waste when she knew people were going through it, some months before I quit. Just pure evil.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

or that cruise control doesn't mean you go to the rear of your moving bus to make a sandwich, or snow/ice blows off the roof of a building onto the street or any number of stupid, ridiculous lawsuits that get before a judge
 
