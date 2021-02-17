 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Human rights-abusing recipient of U.S. arms sales complains that a human rights-abusing country is receiving U.S. arms sales   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Arrest, Middle East, Egypt, arms sale, Mohamed Soltan, US Department of State  
utilaholic [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Amusing?
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, I didn't vote for him.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How did subby get that from the linked article? I've read it a few times but sometimes I miss things.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

morg: How did subby get that from the linked article? I've read it a few times but sometimes I miss things.


I'm trying to figure out how submitter left the "human rights-abusing" moniker off the U.S. portion.
 
