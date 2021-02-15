 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   You know that photo of a helicopter de-icing a wind turbine prop in Texas? Um yeah, about that
    Wind turbine, Wind power, Windmill, Coal, Temperature, Texas' wind turbines, de-ice turbines  
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're telling me a viral image on Facebook is fake?
Next thing you'll tell me Yoko Ono didn't fark Hillary Clinton
c.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure there was a Fark Photoshop Contest featuring that image.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter.  My mom only believes the first thing she sees on Fox or Facebook.  After that, if she hears it disputed, it's "fact checkers need their facts checked!" and "I know better than that".
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives believing and spreading lies?

Well I never.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, someone thought that Texas had a way to de-ice wind turbines when they can't de-ice their roads?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: You're telling me a viral image on Facebook is fake?
Next thing you'll tell me Yoko Ono didn't fark Hillary Clinton
[c.files.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


The possibility of having those photos released was my #1 reason for getting up in the morning.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to lie to make your point - you probably don't have much of a point
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not worried about it being from not-Texas, but kinda thought these windmills would have some better ice protection that having to have a 'copter spray stuff on them.  Can't they do something similar to airplanes where they put the bladders on the wingtips?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans lie.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 223x226]


That's farking awesome!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm not worried about it being from not-Texas, but kinda thought these windmills would have some better ice protection that having to have a 'copter spray stuff on them.  Can't they do something similar to airplanes where they put the bladders on the wingtips?


Read the article, turns out it's efficient and practical
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: cowgirl toffee: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 223x226]

That's farking awesome!


I know, right?  Can't wait to share this with my "X-Files is really a documentary" group.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: Conservatives believing and spreading lies?

Well I never.


Hard to farking believe, isn't it?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm not worried about it being from not-Texas, but kinda thought these windmills would have some better ice protection that having to have a 'copter spray stuff on them.  Can't they do something similar to airplanes where they put the bladders on the wingtips?


Do the airplanes look like clowns to you?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the deicing went pretty well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm not worried about it being from not-Texas, but kinda thought these windmills would have some better ice protection that having to have a 'copter spray stuff on them.  Can't they do something similar to airplanes where they put the bladders on the wingtips?


Keep reading. Wind turbines do have built-in de-icing mechanisms and the helicopter was a test in case they failed.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: You're telling me a viral image on Facebook is fake?
Next thing you'll tell me Yoko Ono didn't fark Hillary Clinton
[c.files.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


What's the world coming to when you can't even trust msfanpage.link anymore?
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??


Having a hybrid in Texas was great. Bumper-to-bumper traffic every day, no cost, no exhaust.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??


thedailybanter.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: Doesn't matter.  My mom only believes the first thing she sees on Fox or Facebook.  After that, if she hears it disputed, it's "fact checkers need their facts checked!" and "I know better than that".


Why do you think any explosion is followed by "This looks like the work of Muslim extremists".
Then followed by retractions and oopsies.
 
virtuallythere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


More conservatives spreading lies:
https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/15/us/pow​e​r-outages-texas-monday/index.html
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm not worried about it being from not-Texas, but kinda thought these windmills would have some better ice protection that having to have a 'copter spray stuff on them.  Can't they do something similar to airplanes where they put the bladders on the wingtips?

Keep reading. Wind turbines do have built-in de-icing mechanisms and the helicopter was a test in case they failed.


Keep reading what?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??

[thedailybanter.com image 850x625]


*rolls eyes*
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I doubt the sheer numbers of gullible people I remind myself to notice the churches that I pass when I'm driving.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People lie on the internet?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??

[thedailybanter.com image 850x625]

*rolls eyes*


No, no... it's  *rolls coal*.

:P
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??

[thedailybanter.com image 850x625]

*rolls eyes*

No, no... it's  *rolls coal*.

:P


I somehow think these guys miss steam engine trains.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a very inefficient method of de-icing a windmill, even as a backup. Probably a government approved union job/program/plan. That would be around my 3rd backup, which we shouldn't need, and it wouldn't have as much waste as that sloppy method.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: That is a very inefficient method of de-icing a windmill, even as a backup. Probably a government approved union job/program/plan. That would be around my 3rd backup, which we shouldn't need, and it wouldn't have as much waste as that sloppy method.


Submit your proposal, engineer.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??

[thedailybanter.com image 850x625]

*rolls eyes*

No, no... it's  *rolls coal*.

:P

I somehow think these guys miss steam engine trains.


No, I miss stream trains, these guys are assholes.
 
powhound
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: You're telling me a viral image on Facebook is fake?
Next thing you'll tell me Yoko Ono didn't fark Hillary Clinton
[c.files.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]


In the '70s?
Damn. Is there video? Asking for a friend

/pretty cool video short in tfa
 
powhound
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm not worried about it being from not-Texas, but kinda thought these windmills would have some better ice protection that having to have a 'copter spray stuff on them.  Can't they do something similar to airplanes where they put the bladders on the wingtips?


I imagine it would be relatively easy to have heating elements installed inside the blades. Use the power produced by spinning them to power the heaters. Maybe there will be enough juice left over to power the coffee pot.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??

[thedailybanter.com image 850x625]

*rolls eyes*

No, no... it's  *rolls coal*.

:P

I somehow think these guys miss steam engine trains.


Maybe.  Oh, oh, oh!!  Speaking of truck stuff, check out my new project!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't wait till it warms up.  Haven't done anything like this in a decade.  Should be fun!  Cant wait to cuss, a lot!

:D
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

powhound: Dr Jack Badofsky: I'm not worried about it being from not-Texas, but kinda thought these windmills would have some better ice protection that having to have a 'copter spray stuff on them.  Can't they do something similar to airplanes where they put the bladders on the wingtips?

I imagine it would be relatively easy to have heating elements installed inside the blades. Use the power produced by spinning them to power the heaters. Maybe there will be enough juice left over to power the coffee pot.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You mean to tell me that conservatives can't open their mouths without intentionally spreading lies?  I'm shocked!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??

[thedailybanter.com image 850x625]

*rolls eyes*

No, no... it's  *rolls coal*.

:P

I somehow think these guys miss steam engine trains.

Maybe.  Oh, oh, oh!!  Speaking of truck stuff, check out my new project!!

[Fark user image 756x1008]

Can't wait till it warms up.  Haven't done anything like this in a decade.  Should be fun!  Cant wait to cuss, a lot!

:D


That thing needs a Coyote and a Whipple blower in the engine bay.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??

[thedailybanter.com image 850x625]

*rolls eyes*

No, no... it's  *rolls coal*.

:P

I somehow think these guys miss steam engine trains.

Maybe.  Oh, oh, oh!!  Speaking of truck stuff, check out my new project!!

[Fark user image 756x1008]

Can't wait till it warms up.  Haven't done anything like this in a decade.  Should be fun!  Cant wait to cuss, a lot!

:D

That thing needs a Coyote and a Whipple blower in the engine bay.


It also needs a 12 volt system.  Stupid 6 volt.  :/
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Dr Jack Badofsky: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??

[thedailybanter.com image 850x625]

*rolls eyes*

No, no... it's  *rolls coal*.

:P

I somehow think these guys miss steam engine trains.

Maybe.  Oh, oh, oh!!  Speaking of truck stuff, check out my new project!!

[Fark user image 756x1008]

Can't wait till it warms up.  Haven't done anything like this in a decade.  Should be fun!  Cant wait to cuss, a lot!

:D

That thing needs a Coyote and a Whipple blower in the engine bay.

It also needs a 12 volt system.  Stupid 6 volt.  :/


That too.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Dr Jack Badofsky: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: ...

It also needs a 12 volt system.  Stupid 6 volt.  :/


Actually, going to see if I can get the engine in it going, then drop a dual manifold on it.

If I can't get the motor to turn, I'll be looking at maybe a 1st gen Mustang motor.  ..front end, transmission, ect, etc, etc....
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Dr Jack Badofsky: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??

[thedailybanter.com image 850x625]

*rolls eyes*

No, no... it's  *rolls coal*.

:P

I somehow think these guys miss steam engine trains.

Maybe.  Oh, oh, oh!!  Speaking of truck stuff, check out my new project!!

[Fark user image 756x1008]

Can't wait till it warms up.  Haven't done anything like this in a decade.  Should be fun!  Cant wait to cuss, a lot!

:D

That thing needs a Coyote and a Whipple blower in the engine bay.

It also needs a 12 volt system.  Stupid 6 volt.  :/


Take a 9V battery, and cut 1/3 off the bottom...problem solved!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??


You can't buy a testla in state. But you can buy other evs. I have seen some charger stations.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

guestguy: Take a 9V battery, and cut 1/3 off the bottom...problem solved!


Holy mother of God.  That pic gave me shivvers.
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: guestguy: Take a 9V battery, and cut 1/3 off the bottom...problem solved!

Holy mother of God.  That pic gave me shivvers.


I know...I was shocked!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: Dr Jack Badofsky: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: ...

Take a 9V battery, and cut 1/3 off the bottom...problem solved!

[Fark user image 425x458]


If anyone asks me why I want to do this, its because clean finger nails, intact knuckles, free weekends, and financial stability are totally overrated.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??

[thedailybanter.com image 850x625]

*rolls eyes*

No, no... it's  *rolls coal*.

:P

I somehow think these guys miss steam engine trains.

Maybe.  Oh, oh, oh!!  Speaking of truck stuff, check out my new project!!

[Fark user image 756x1008]

Can't wait till it warms up.  Haven't done anything like this in a decade.  Should be fun!  Cant wait to cuss, a lot!

:D


Do you have the rear end of it? God, that looks like a lot of work. But I love the look at those bulldog trucks. Have fun.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Looks like the deicing went pretty well.
[Fark user image 850x566]


Well sure, in the Netherlands it's easy. They can just use those big fans to drive to somewhere warm like a swamp boat.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are wind turbines operating just fine in the arctic and antarctic.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee: Resident Muslim: Ambitwistor: Resident Muslim: I thought anything that went against oil was illegal in Texas.
Do they even allow EVs??

[thedailybanter.com image 850x625]

*rolls eyes*

No, no... it's  *rolls coal*.

:P

I somehow think these guys miss steam engine trains.

Maybe.  Oh, oh, oh!!  Speaking of truck stuff, check out my new project!!

[Fark user image 756x1008]

Can't wait till it warms up.  Haven't done anything like this in a decade.  Should be fun!  Cant wait to cuss, a lot!

:D

Do you have the rear end of it? God, that looks like a lot of work. But I love the look at those bulldog trucks. Have fun.


Yes.  Axle, 4 speed trans with a granny and this hand made leaf spring thingie....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyone up for haulin' cattle?
 
