(Reuters)   "U.S. faithful mark Ash Wednesday from a distance, celebrate Purim with drive-through carnivals" making for a busy week for the McGoldbergs   (reuters.com) divider line
15
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As one of the Faithless, I gave up Lent for Lent years ago. But is sympathy with those who believe in Lentan sacrifices, I will eat some chocolate, maybe a 100 gram bar or two, in their honour.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brantgoose: As one of the Faithless, I gave up Lent for Lent years ago. But is sympathy with those who believe in Lentan sacrifices, I will eat some chocolate, maybe a 100 gram bar or two, in their honour.


For Purim the goal is to get so drunk you can't tell the good guy from the bad guy while wearing costumes and eating cookies
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Purim already!?

I still have my TuBshvat decorations up.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is it Purrim already?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
McGoldberg's? Is that the burger joint where they serve kosher BigMacs?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: McGoldberg's? Is that the burger joint where they serve kosher BigMacs?


They are called Big Maccabees.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"...ashes will not be worn on the forehead as is traditional in America as a symbol of mortality and penance in advance of the Easter holiday on April 4. Instead, most churches are following guidance from the Vatican to sprinkle the ashes on the congregant's head. Others are applying them with Q-tips or cotton balls in a drive-through setup. "


hugelolcdn.comView Full Size


Fastest Ash Wednesday service ever.  Might only be topped by using ash "paint"balls, or maybe an ash "mister" the congregants walk through.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: McGoldberg's? Is that the burger joint where they serve kosher BigMacs?


Given what they call "cheese" I'm gonna say the Big Mac is probably kosher already...
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm celebrating Purim this year.

No, wait, Purell. Those two look quite a lot alike.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just realize we've gone 4 straight days of holidays of some sort,
Every farkin' day has become a holiday Please stop it people. Tomorrow is national drink wine day which I'm down with even though I don't care for wine
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: JAGChem82: McGoldberg's? Is that the burger joint where they serve kosher BigMacs?

Given what they call "cheese" I'm gonna say the Big Mac is probably kosher already...


Could be. But it is probably not safe for Hindus, seeing as they lied about the beef extract they use on the fries for years and probably haven't changed anything yet.

Quotation:  "While the fries are not cooked in beef fat anymore, they do contain a small amount of beef flavoring. It is during the par-frying process that the beef flavor is added."

http://www.personal.psu.edu/afr3/blog​s​/SIOW/2011/10/meat-extract-in-mcdonald​s-french-fries.htm

At McDo, Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose, Literally, I would guess.

I love using my bad French. It cost me so much time, money and effort, even if you don't count a half dozen governments that subsidized my education.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I imagine the American government paid for something, somewhere, perhaps during the Marshall Plan.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For some reason I read that as "drive through Cannabis"
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: As one of the Faithless, I gave up Lent for Lent years ago. But is sympathy with those who believe in Lentan sacrifices, I will eat some chocolate, maybe a 100 gram bar or two, in their honour.


So you didn't give up Lindt for Lent?
 
