 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kare11)   Minneapolis touts 46 arrests in carjacking crackdown...3 weeks later, only 5 people have been charged, none on carjacking related charges   (kare11.com) divider line
21
    More: Fail, Criminal law, Crime, press release, criminal complaints, felony charges, KARE, carjacking detail, significant progress  
•       •       •

409 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 2:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I think it might be unfortunate that the press release used the word 'charges.' I think what they meant was probable cause arrests," Mabley said.

I think it might be f*cking dishonest and completely intentional that the press release used the word "charges".  I think what they meant was "We've arrested everyone we could easily put our hands on and painted them as carjackers when there's no way any DA is going to charge them with carjacking, and we know it.  Because we're under scrutiny and need to make a big propaganda move."

ACAB
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious how you would police for carjackings.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm curious how you would police for carjackings.


Or potential carjackings, I guess I should say.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm curious how you would police for carjackings.

Or potential carjackings, I guess I should say.


Not sure, they brought in a State Patrol helicopter to help patrol for the 3 day "crackdown."
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading the article, I see that there were about 40 false arrests made. That's 40 people arrested and put in jail for reasonable suspicion they were doing something unlawful. Seems to me that the police there need some more training on how to catch actual criminals.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm curious how you would police for carjackings.


I guess you hang out in the parking lot and look for guys sitting there too long?

Oh.

OH.

Never mind.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad, the others died in custody.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sachlpch: After reading the article, I see that there were about 40 false arrests made. That's 40 people arrested and put in jail for reasonable suspicion they were doing something unlawful. Seems to me that the police there need some more training on how to catch actual criminals.


We're just surprised they didn't shoot or choke any of them.  That we know of.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm curious how you would police for carjackings.


You could have plain clothes cops drive around in bait cars hoping to get carjacked. Give the car up without a fight and then remotely kill the engine and lock the doors.

Dealing with a trapped, armed suspect would still be a little dicey.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrests aren't a problem, I'm sure these gentlemen were arrested multiple times in the past. The problem in cities with heavily offender-centric criminal justice policies is convicting and keeping these offenders off the streets for long periods of time, much less permanently.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm curious how you would police for carjackings.


That's easy.  You arrest a bunch of suspicious looking people, as the police here did.  This sends a strong signal to the professionals that they should work in the next town over for a couple weeks.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, those are protester level numbers!
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JungleBoogie: Arrests aren't a problem, I'm sure these gentlemen were arrested multiple times in the past. The problem in cities with heavily offender-centric criminal justice policies is convicting and keeping these offenders off the streets for long periods of time, much less permanently.


I think you are wrong and the people arrested were black and if they had been arrested multiple times it was for being black.
When the goal is to just arrest people you arrest people who are easy to arrest and are less likely to have high-powered lawyers to fark you up.
Honestly, the odd belief that it is just because the legal system is broken because they don't convict the right people is part of the problem.  Maybe they should do actual police work and actually arrest the people who actually do the crime?
 
wage0048
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many parents have been charged with child endangerment for leaving their kids in running cars that are subsequently stolen?
 
Farabor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not only were none of the charges for carjacking...they were all for drug offenses.  Can we please become a civilized society and stop handling drugs through the criminal "justice" system?
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sachlpch: After reading the article, I see that there were about 40 false arrests made. That's 40 people arrested and put in jail for reasonable suspicion they were doing something unlawful. Seems to me that the police there need some more training on how to catch actual criminals.


No. The police need to be fired, sued, and brought up on charges. Of course that will never happen
 
Moose out front
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pi8you
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shout out to my Minneapolis neighbors across the river who had to put up with helicopters endlessly buzzing overhead for days as part of this major crackdown, they'll be pleased to hear it was such a success.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I'm curious how you would police for carjackings.


Apparently it also involves patrols in unmarked cars of areas where carjackers have been seen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOQ8u​E​i8Tzo&t=13676s
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
carjacking charge...why that is racist !
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.