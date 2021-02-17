 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   More from Armstrong, IA; Looks like there's less than 3 elected officials not in jail   (97x.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, Money, County, Finance, Credit card, City Clerk Tracie Lang, Arrest, City, Overtime  
•       •       •

914 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Feb 2021 at 12:26 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GoofyGus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jail overcrowding added to "new business" meeting agenda
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
MAGA!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: MAGA!


Make America Grift Again?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Vote for me because Government steals from you!

See?!
 
OldJames
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good example for the rest of the country. Lock them all up. Not sure if it would be more fun to start at the top with Biden and work our way down to small villages, or start with the villages, and work up to Biden.
 
bittermang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Corruption has been passed down through the Armstrong, IA government for generations!
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wanna go to Frick's Tap to get a "good beer served properly"
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Judging by the mug shots they spent the loot on butter
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder how much snot collects on her nose ring.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's one small step
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Vote for me because Government steals from you!

See?!


It will never work as a platform because you're telling the truth.


remember it's lies and broken promises that gets one elected.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There was an ad for the quad cities there. I'm supposed to know where the quad cities are apparently, are they near there?
 
bittermang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: I wonder how much snot collects on her nose ring.


It's actually this weird proto sludge, because it's a combination of skin oils, dead skin, newly-dead skin that was grown to try to close the hole, AND snot.

And it was the key to solving this riddle for a coronavirus vaccine, so you thank your local bar skank.

/Skank is gender neutral.
//I don't know if this lady is a skank
///I just know your local bar skank has a nose ring; go thank them
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: There was an ad for the quad cities there. I'm supposed to know where the quad cities are apparently, are they near there?


Ask Fred Garvin, Male Prostitute. He's from the Quads.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's $100 per person in town
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.