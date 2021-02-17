 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Two guys staying at a Florida resort refused to wear masks. When hotel staff asked them to, they said they were U.S. marshals and threatened to arrest the staff. Employees called the real police and the men were arrested for impersonating officers   (tampabay.com) divider line
    United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Marshal, United States Department of Justice  
•       •       •

Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sure not wearing a mask in jail is really gonna pay off for them, especially Mr. 81 years old.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [tampabay.com image 426x241]


Damnit. The guy on the right looks pretty good for 81.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [tampabay.com image 426x241]


Now they'll meet real US Marshalls...as they're being mocked.

Clowns
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Aristocrats?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Next excuse...
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [tampabay.com image 426x241]


Amazing what a little desiccant will do.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I'm a U.S. marshal and can have you arrested if you force me to wear a mask."

Gee...I wonder how the staff managed to see through the act!
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why settle for regular stupid when you can be headline stupid?

Oh... right. Jail time is bad.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Amazing that they thought this would work. What did they think? That law enforcement officers are above the law and don't have to live by the same rules that we do .... oh, wait ....
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "I'm a U.S. marshal and can have you arrested if you force me to wear a mask."

Gee...I wonder how the staff managed to see through the act!


Because they said "have you arrested" instead of "arrest you"?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a bunch of fools. What where they thinking? That they could actually get away with pretending to be federal Marshalls?

igx.4sqi.netView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Staff at hotel reaction:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The staff at the hotel have balls.

You know these guys were pulling that same con all over the place until they got caught.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"11. Officers and a real U.S. marshal arrived and arrested the men on charges of impersonating a federal officer. "

Seems like a lot of officers
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I were a punk kid working at the front desk, I would've coughed in their face.

However I am not.
 
Insain2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Masks.......I don't ta wear NO STINKIN MASKS.....My FREEDUMBS.......!!!!!!

etc......just wear it Francis
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah, Florida Man, you never disappoint. Because you simply can't be more disappointing.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Believing in property rights means believing in property rights.  If a business says don't shop there unless you have a farking pink tutu on, don't shop there unless you're willing to wear a pink tutu.  fark these guys.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "I'm a U.S. marshal and can have you arrested if you force me to wear a mask."

Gee...I wonder how the staff managed to see through the act!


The resort staff asked the average foot speed over uneven ground, barring injury, and they didn't know.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Ah, Florida Man, you never disappoint. Because you simply can't be more disappointing.


Are you crazy? Don't put that challenge out there!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Believing in property rights means believing in property rights.  If a business says don't shop there unless you have a farking pink tutu on, don't shop there unless you're willing to wear a pink tutu.  fark these guys.


Yeah, that would be about this ugly:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm curious just what were they doing at the resort?  Was the plan to use the same credentials to avoid paying for a vacation?
 
suze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Buh-bye!
 
