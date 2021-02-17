 Skip to content
 
Texas mayor resigns after telling citizens seeking assistance during power outage "your lazy" and "the strong will survive and the week will perish", though he claims his comments were taken out of contacts
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His wife lost her job as well for being just as awful as he is.

I can't be happy seeing anybody effectively destroyed, but I'm pleasantly surprised that there were consequences at all given what we've seen in the last 4 years.

It's not that hard to not be a dick.  So don't be a dick.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: His wife lost her job as well for being just as awful as he is.

I can't be happy seeing anybody effectively destroyed, but I'm pleasantly surprised that there were consequences at all given what we've seen in the last 4 years.

It's not that hard to not be a dick.  So don't be a dick.


He was hoist on his own petard for sure
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The week will parish, subby.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should stop being lazy and tear that asshole's house down for firewood.

That's the fiercely independent, bootstrappy way to heat your own house.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: The week will parish, subby.


For all in tents, and porpoises, your write.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Someone should stop being lazy and tear that asshole's house down for firewood.


He'll be lucky if locals don't decide to keep warm by having him tarred, feathered, and burned at the stake.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: NateAsbestos: The week will parish, subby.

For all in tents, and porpoises, your write.


Four
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irregardless, he's taking his constituents for granite.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: markie_farkie: NateAsbestos: The week will parish, subby.

For all in tents, and porpoises, your write.

Four


awl
 
RepoManTSM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If local government isn't for providing electricity and clean water what is it for? Just providing a forum for kooks during town council meetings?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We really need less grammar jokes in this thread.
 
boozehat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*you're
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

abb3w: markie_farkie: Someone should stop being lazy and tear that asshole's house down for firewood.

He'll be lucky if locals don't decide to keep warm by having him tarred, feathered, and burned at the stake.


markie_farkie: Someone should stop being lazy and tear that asshole's house down for firewood.
He'll be lucky if locals don't decide to keep warm by having him tarred, feathered, and burned at the stake steak.
FTFY
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why can't people just dig their own wells, build their own power grids, and use their own magic hammers to control the weather?!
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i could care less
 
JerkStore
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And on a serious note, isn't it specifically the government's job to look out for its citizens? It isn't that the government owes them nothing, it's that the government's sole purpose is to protect the welfare of the people who created it?

How can you be in charge of an organization whose basic functions you don't even understand? Oh, wait, Republican. Never mind. Stupid just does, it doesn't think.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thoroughly pilloried cock,
He thought his post would rock
Got called a knob
And lost his job,
This thoroughly pilloried cock.
 
tuxmaska
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yet another "weak should fear the strong" authoritarian moron forced to face the fact that there are more people who would rather live in a country of laws than a Mad Max Social Darwinist hellscape. Summon the tiny violin.
 
Sirsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: We really need less grammar jokes in this thread.


*fewer
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Third time this story has been grened in two days.

Drew could you get you Mods to at least READ THIS SITE?
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

buttercat: His wife lost her job as well for being just as awful as he is.

I can't be happy seeing anybody effectively destroyed, but I'm pleasantly surprised that there were consequences at all given what we've seen in the last 4 years.

It's not that hard to not be a dick.  So don't be a dick.


Like he said, no one owes anyone anything. They need to take care of themselves. His wife's employer doesn't owe her a job and she should just be self employed to avoid this.

Also the IRS should definitely audit this guy. Have a feeling paying taxes doesn't fit in his world view.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
they just suck the elitist assholes
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Elections have consequences.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"Believe me when I say that many of the things I said were taken out of context and some of which were said without putting much thought in to it."

Things I said were taken out of context.  Other things were said (by whom, exactly??) without putting thought into it.

"my wife was laid off of her job based off the association people gave to her and the business she worked for."

My wife lost her job not because of anything she did, but because of an association others(?) gave her.

Typical Republican "I don't take responsibility at all" sense of personal responsibility, writ large.  Nothing is my fault, ever.  Everything bad that happens to me is the fault of passive-voice mysterious "others" who did it to me.

I wonder sometimes if they even realize they are doing it.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: markie_farkie: NateAsbestos: The week will parish, subby.

For all in tents, and porpoises, your write.

Four


Four ell inn, tent sand porpoises?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The weak will parish!"
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think the more important point here is that this person seems to think that paying for services, whether public or private, doesn't actually entitle you to those services.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: i could care less


Then do it.
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
fark that guy- fark him right up the ass
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why are these people so pissed off that their constituents ask them to do the job they asked them to elect them to do?
 
KoochPoocher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: We really need less grammar jokes in this thread.


fewer
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Republicans love saying shiat like that. Makes them look like wild west tough guys. Dumbasses.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Typical Republican "I don't take responsibility at all" sense of personal responsibility, writ large. Nothing is my fault, ever. Everything bad that happens to me is the fault of passive-voice mysterious "others" who did it to me.


If only enough Americans were educated enough to know what the fark "passive voice" is to recognize it.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There are some places in Texas that could not give a damn if a politician lives or dies and will actually seek the latter. It would be the last place I'd make a public statement calling the citizens lazy and weak.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
$10 says he calls himself a victim of cancel culture before this Sunday's service.

// if he hasn't already
// look for his GoFundMe link on your racist uncle's FB page
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mean, short-sighted, ignorant and semi-literate? He should go far in Texas politics.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://fortune.com/2021/02/17/texas-​w​inter-storms-mayor-tim-boyd-colorado-c​ity-facebook-weak/

I doubt the firing of the wife is true, just like the rest of his bullshiat lies and magical thinking existence.

But if it's true, good. Her life choices need reevaluation.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: markie_farkie: NateAsbestos: The week will parish, subby.

For all in tents, and porpoises, your write.

Four


I once had a chance to swim with an intensive  porpoise.... Just for the halibut.

It was just too much for me...
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JerkStore: Irregardless, he's taking his constituents for granite.


What are you?  A boulder? A rock person?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Believe me when I say that many of the things I said were taken out of context and some of which were said without putting much thought in to it."

Which things? The thing that said "Let me hurt some feelings here?" The one that you started with?

What context did that comment belong to, then?
 
Charletron [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 454x960]

Elections have consequences.


It is literally the local government's most basic responsibility to help in times like this
 
tina451
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

I guess this is always an option if I need to make electricity.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: We really need less grammar jokes in this thread.


Leave Meemaw out of this.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What are we going to do?  We bloviated and gestured vaguely for 50 years and nothing works!  It's almost like society can't run consulting the small town corner gas station popcorn eating pundits.

/prolly need a hyphen or two in there..
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: i could care less


That means you do care.

Farking English, how does it work?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

abb3w: gilgigamesh: Typical Republican "I don't take responsibility at all" sense of personal responsibility, writ large. Nothing is my fault, ever. Everything bad that happens to me is the fault of passive-voice mysterious "others" who did it to me.

If only enough Americans were educated enough to know what the fark "passive voice" is to recognize it.


Not educated enough to recognize it, but still reflexively able to use it to dodge responsibility for poor decisions.

America in a nutshell.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah they just need to pay their taxes and let the government sell them out to the corporations and the cops come down on them if they dare speak up.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: We really need less grammar jokes in this thread.


I haven't seen ANY Grammer jokes.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
browntimmy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People: "I pay for electricity, where's my electricity?"
This guy: "Stop asking for handouts, lazy. "
 
