500,000
48
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We did it?  USA? U S A?  UUU SSS AAA!!!!?
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump!
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anyone have the excess deaths numbers during this timeframe?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WOOOOOOOOOO!

:firespistolsatclouds:

HALF A MILLION FREEDOMS LOSER CUCK LIBS!!
 
bigsmellypenis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby was just hitting refresh on world-o-meter for a year until this very moment to submit.

Golf clap for the long con.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Covid Deaths is now the 39th largest US city by population
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: We did it?  USA? U S A?  UUU SSS AAA!!!!?


Done in one.

Fark user image
 
ecl [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does Biden's bloodlust know no limits?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only 175K more to go to beat the Spanish Flu which is the benchmark for deadly pandemics in the US.

I'm guessing by years end we'll have a new benchmark.
 
Tenga
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Highest number ever! Nobody thought it was possible. Very classy. Very luxurious.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
500,000...that you know of.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's a lot of hoax.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How could Joe Biden let this happen?

Alternatively:

Nobody cares.

/S
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've been very pessimistic in the past, but I am hoping that the push for vaccination will beat down the wave that would result from the new variants of the virus. We will see the answer to that in a month or two. But for now, here is a hopeful thing to notice: for the first time since the pandemic began, the number of active cases in the US is going down.

Fark user image

(source)
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you elect Democrats.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But, some inbred chucklefark in ID said not enough people have died to be worried.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There is a fark thread from about one ago, where I did a little math based on what was happening in Europe and plugging US population numbers and guess between 150,000 and 650,000 Americans dead.

I was laughed at.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This double cold break is more effective than a half hearted "quarantine"
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: There is a fark thread from about one ago, where I did a little math based on what was happening in Europe and plugging US population numbers and guess between 150,000 and 650,000 Americans dead.

I was laughed at.


There is a fark thread from about YEAR one ago
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Myrdinn: We did it?  USA? U S A?  UUU SSS AAA!!!!?

Done in one.

Fark user image


Thanks, but it annoys the hell out of me that if Trump had... paid normal bills, Covid-19 would never have gotten out of Wuhan and would not be on track to being a recurrent threat to the species.
I mean, we all tried to keep him from being President, but... damn... having ONE idiot for just four years can really screw a species over.

That Great Filter may just be "Galactic Trumpistas."
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Only 175K more to go to beat the Spanish Flu which is the benchmark for deadly pandemics in the US.

I'm guessing by years end we'll have a new benchmark.


Try "mid-summer"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Positive rates are dropping. And presumably people have access to testing? So you might get down to the 1,000 deaths a day level again.

/roll on getting vaccinated
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Signed up for my vaccine last night. Got put on a waiting list. I'm in phase 1c and my state has been stuck on 1b for literally every so who knows?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Half a million people dead, but how many libs did they stiggit to?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And hey, wait until y'all start to learn about the millions of "long haulers" that will suffer for years to come. 🤔
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

evilsofa: I've been very pessimistic in the past, but I am hoping that the push for vaccination will beat down the wave that would result from the new variants of the virus. We will see the answer to that in a month or two. But for now, here is a hopeful thing to notice: for the first time since the pandemic began, the number of active cases in the US is going down.


I think we're seeing a combination of two things - vaccination. (10% of Illinois has received at least one shot, I would assume similar levels around the country) and of course the 28M known cases have probably achieved some level of immunity. So, roughly 50-60M,  roughly 20% of the population, now has some level of resistance to the virus.

It's not enough to stop the pandemic, but it may be enough to slow it.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was reading a timeline on Covid-19 yesterday. Trump politics aside, there's a lot of non-political comments in there that even very early on many medical experts were predicting this would be an 18 month event, without any mention of a vaccine.

At best, that's with the notion of a sizable portion of the population wearing masks, staying somewhat sheltered, and, unfortunately, the virus running it's course. Governments have done their best to throw all sorts of wrenches into it, and thankfully a few vaccines have been developed, but now it's looking like 18 months is the best case timeline.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Excelsior!
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Thanks, but it annoys the hell out of me that if Trump had... paid normal bills, Covid-19 would never have gotten out of Wuhan and would not be on track to being a recurrent threat to the species.
I mean, we all tried to keep him from being President, but... damn... having ONE idiot for just four years can really screw a species over.

That Great Filter may just be "Galactic Trumpistas."


Well with all the B.S. we've seen over the past couple of weeks with rabid state GOP chapters the fight is far from over.  The wildfire of idiocy in the USA is still out of control.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ecl: Does Biden's bloodlust know no limits?


Thanks Obama
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One of the hopefully positive by products of the cold snap is that people stay the fark home for a week, and no mardi gras parties, more or less.  That has to be a huge plus in keeping the numbers going lower for the time being.

Im a bit bummed that Johnson and Johnson isn't going to produce as much initially.  For be it for anyone to ask on an online quasi-news aggregator...why cant they build more factories to produce more vaccine?  Its not like we aren't going to use it if we have too much.  Seriously...how much would it cost to build a vaccine producing factory...i know i know there are supply chain issues as well.  But actually making the vaccines...how much fora factory?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fun Fact of the Day

Want to keep warm in cold and blowing weather?

WEAR A MASK
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: There is a fark thread from about one ago, where I did a little math based on what was happening in Europe and plugging US population numbers and guess between 150,000 and 650,000 Americans dead.

I was laughed at.


I'm sure some of those plague rats will be along soon to double down.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If this doesn't save the economy, then I guess it's back to trickle down economics.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was almost certain we were higher, like around 600,000 by now, so I guess that's good?

/yaaaaaaaaay?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dolt45 and the GOP are at fault for every single one.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We've had OVER TRIPLE the deaths that India has.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

d23: Well with all the B.S. we've seen over the past couple of weeks with rabid state GOP chapters the fight is far from over.


Many red states are at the top of the heap when it comes to vaccinations and reducing COVID deaths and new infections.

Also remember that the top 3 states for deaths per capita are all on 'Team Blue'.

Your platitudes are not supported by the statistics.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: [Fark user image 535x250]

We've had OVER TRIPLE the deaths that India has.


officially.  real numbers may vary ever so slightly from official totals.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: [Fark user image 535x250]

We've had OVER TRIPLE the deaths that India has.


To be fair, india's testing, at four times or so the population of the US, is woefully inadequate in comparison.  India is doing terribly.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Base 10 numbers with lots of zeros are important!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

evilsofa: I've been very pessimistic in the past, but I am hoping that the push for vaccination will beat down the wave that would result from the new variants of the virus. We will see the answer to that in a month or two. But for now, here is a hopeful thing to notice: for the first time since the pandemic began, the number of active cases in the US is going down.

Fark user image
(source)


I agree, though I'm still seriously worried about whether or not the variants will be handled by the vaccine as well as the original strains.
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's only February and this Saudi execution thing is already way out of control...
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fark user image

We've had OVER TRIPLE the deaths that India has.

We've had OVER TRIPLE the deaths that India has.

To be fair, india's testing, at four times or so the population of the US, is woefully inadequate in comparison.  India is doing terribly.


The reported death rate has more to do with the quality of the reporting and health care than anything else. Unless you really think Belgium is the worst country in the world at dealing with COVID.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But the rubes think that most of those deaths are the guy they worked with who has a cousin that knew a guy who died in a car accident who happed to be sick from Covid, so, it's a Covid death. They really believe this, that all of these deaths are just normal.
 
