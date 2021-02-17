 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Shop caught selling illegal vodka containing 150,000x the safe level of industrial alcohol. Owner claims booze was for 'personal use'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For that math to work out, I assume what's legal to sell is basically bottled water.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personal use?  Crabs, huh?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite the sidebar about methanol poisoning, I'm going to guess that the "industrial alcohol" in this case refers to ethanol (the drinkin' kind) which happened to be produced synthetically rather than through fermentation. You can tell them apart by looking at the carbon isotope ratios, since the fossil-fuel feedstocks don't have any C-14 remaining. If this is the case, the ethanol itself would be fine to consume but it might have been contaminated with traces of other nasty chemicals during its production.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't do Methanol
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a 30 million proof party to me.
 
passive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: For that math to work out, I assume what's legal to sell is basically bottled water.


exactly - there's a safe level?
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Despite the sidebar about methanol poisoning, I'm going to guess that the "industrial alcohol" in this case refers to ethanol (the drinkin' kind) which happened to be produced synthetically rather than through fermentation. You can tell them apart by looking at the carbon isotope ratios, since the fossil-fuel feedstocks don't have any C-14 remaining. If this is the case, the ethanol itself would be fine to consume but it might have been contaminated with traces of other nasty chemicals during its production.


This.

If it isn't yeast piss, it's not considered fit for humans to drink.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the shop owner's Fark handle?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

passive: edmo: For that math to work out, I assume what's legal to sell is basically bottled water.

exactly - there's a safe level?


Tr0mBoNe: Don't do Methanol


This.
If you want to do the moonshine, do it right...

/ If the owner is Polish he should know better
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
150,000?  I guess round numbers, like anything rounded, are easier to pull out of your ass.
 
boohyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: passive: edmo: For that math to work out, I assume what's legal to sell is basically bottled water.

exactly - there's a safe level?

Tr0mBoNe: Don't do Methanol

This.
If you want to do the moonshine, do it right...

/ If the owner is Polish he should know better


If the owner is Polish, he wouldn't have bought that shiz, Poles take pride in their vodka
 
algman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah, methanol.  Too much can be poison, but the right amount gives vodak just the right kick.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a dick move. Looks like the shop owner was just stocking normal stuff you'd get at a pharmacy in Poland for customers who couldn't read English labels and were familiar with the Polish brands. Just like any expat store. Could have just warned the guy to get it out. It's not like retail businesses have been doing well lately.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

boohyah: awruk!: passive: edmo: For that math to work out, I assume what's legal to sell is basically bottled water.

exactly - there's a safe level?

Tr0mBoNe: Don't do Methanol

This.
If you want to do the moonshine, do it right...

/ If the owner is Polish he should know better

If the owner is Polish, he wouldn't have bought that shiz, Poles take pride in their vodka


Ummm... yes, but look at all that lovely profit margin when you sell the moonshine...
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Despite the sidebar about methanol poisoning, I'm going to guess that the "industrial alcohol" in this case refers to ethanol (the drinkin' kind) which happened to be produced synthetically rather than through fermentation. You can tell them apart by looking at the carbon isotope ratios, since the fossil-fuel feedstocks don't have any C-14 remaining. If this is the case, the ethanol itself would be fine to consume but it might have been contaminated with traces of other nasty chemicals during its production.


Isn't, Industrial alcohol is simply denatured alcohol.  Regular ethanol with something nasty added to it to make it impossible to stomach.  Some deliberate contaminant.

So the only way this makes sense is if they are talking about a specific contaminant.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The comments on there
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Ivo Shandor: Despite the sidebar about methanol poisoning, I'm going to guess that the "industrial alcohol" in this case refers to ethanol (the drinkin' kind) which happened to be produced synthetically rather than through fermentation. You can tell them apart by looking at the carbon isotope ratios, since the fossil-fuel feedstocks don't have any C-14 remaining. If this is the case, the ethanol itself would be fine to consume but it might have been contaminated with traces of other nasty chemicals during its production.

Isn't, Industrial alcohol is simply denatured alcohol.  Regular ethanol with something nasty added to it to make it impossible to stomach.  Some deliberate contaminant.

So the only way this makes sense is if they are talking about a specific contaminant.


Industrial alcohol production doesn't worry about other things slipping in in the process that are quite likely to seriously harm/kill people, because it isn't intended to be consumed.  It doesn't have to have anything added to it purposefully, the processing alone could leave you with something quite lethal.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: For that math to work out, I assume what's legal to sell is basically bottled water.


I'm trying to figure out the math, too.  Isn't vodka usually around 40% ethanol?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mrshowrules: Ivo Shandor: Despite the sidebar about methanol poisoning, I'm going to guess that the "industrial alcohol" in this case refers to ethanol (the drinkin' kind) which happened to be produced synthetically rather than through fermentation. You can tell them apart by looking at the carbon isotope ratios, since the fossil-fuel feedstocks don't have any C-14 remaining. If this is the case, the ethanol itself would be fine to consume but it might have been contaminated with traces of other nasty chemicals during its production.

Isn't, Industrial alcohol is simply denatured alcohol.  Regular ethanol with something nasty added to it to make it impossible to stomach.  Some deliberate contaminant.

So the only way this makes sense is if they are talking about a specific contaminant.

Industrial alcohol production doesn't worry about other things slipping in in the process that are quite likely to seriously harm/kill people, because it isn't intended to be consumed.  It doesn't have to have anything added to it purposefully, the processing alone could leave you with something quite lethal.


To an extent but there are safety guidelines related to it because people work with it and it comes in contact with skin and the fumes and such.  So it can't be actually poisonous.

This article really annoys me though.  What are they actually saying there is 150,000 times too much of.  What did they test for?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mrshowrules: Ivo Shandor: Despite the sidebar about methanol poisoning, I'm going to guess that the "industrial alcohol" in this case refers to ethanol (the drinkin' kind) which happened to be produced synthetically rather than through fermentation. You can tell them apart by looking at the carbon isotope ratios, since the fossil-fuel feedstocks don't have any C-14 remaining. If this is the case, the ethanol itself would be fine to consume but it might have been contaminated with traces of other nasty chemicals during its production.

Isn't, Industrial alcohol is simply denatured alcohol.  Regular ethanol with something nasty added to it to make it impossible to stomach.  Some deliberate contaminant.

So the only way this makes sense is if they are talking about a specific contaminant.

Industrial alcohol production doesn't worry about other things slipping in in the process that are quite likely to seriously harm/kill people, because it isn't intended to be consumed.  It doesn't have to have anything added to it purposefully, the processing alone could leave you with something quite lethal.


Higher alcohols & esters, including methanol. Most likely, they flipped out after detecting significant quantities of methanol - since 2008, the EU limits methanol to about 100mg/l of ethanol, or about 37mg/l for 40% vodka. They've had problems before - "some illegally distilled or counterfeit alcoholic drinks have been found to contain much higher concentrations of methanol with drinks made from "industrial methylated spirits" containing 5%( v/v) methanol: 95 %(v/v) ethanol."

These assholes probably just diluted methylated spirits to 40% with water and bottled it as "vodka," which means you're looking at

Most likely, that shiat was about 1.5-2% methanol.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
...and I mangled my editing. Feh. But, yeah, these asshats basically made & sold bottles of bum-blinder.
 
