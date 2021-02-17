 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital "as a precautionary measure" after feeling unwell, probably because HE'S 99 YEARS OLD   (bbc.com) divider line
36
    More: News, 2010s, Edward VII of the United Kingdom, Years in the future, Artery, Coronary circulation, palace source, precautionary measure, King Edward VII Hospital  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 10:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's the duke duke duke, duke of Earl, duke duke, duke of Earl?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I've definitely had the suspicion they were going to have him whacked in Season 6 of The Crown.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Yes, I've definitely had the suspicion they were going to have him whacked in Season 6 of The Crown.


I knew the Nazis would catch up to him eventually!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Yes, I've definitely had the suspicion they were going to have him whacked in Season 6 of The Crown.


I actually really enjoyed his character in the latest season.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All joking aside, when Philip kicks the bucket Liz won't be far behind. I believe they truly love each other and can't survive without the other around.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doddering old git's still kicking?  Racism and wealth must be potent preservatives.

/it's good to be the king royal consort
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just needs a top up
cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bout time. He's been dead for fifteen years
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old Leatherstocking - O Death
Youtube cceCw_1pVK8
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Referring to the photo in TFA, he hasn't aged very well. has he.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: All joking aside, when Philip kicks the bucket Liz won't be far behind. I believe they truly love each other and can't survive without the other around.


Before the century is over is my prediction.
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't wish ill will on him, and we all age-but wow, he looks ready for his close-up on the set of The Walking Dead.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he drove himself to the hospital.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Crown has been very effective at instilling a sense of detestation of the Duke where I had no thoughts of him prior.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unikitty: All joking aside, when Philip kicks the bucket Liz won't be far behind. I believe they truly love each other and can't survive without the other around.


Her mother was way more devoted to George than Lizzie is to Philip - and the Queen Mother lived almost a half-century after he died.  Somewhere along the line, the Bowes-Lyons picked up the Methuselah gene.  The Space Warlords of Epsilon Coma Berenices are going to have to nuke Earth to slag in 34,000 - and E2 will still be sitting there, giving them the V.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Super Chronic: Yes, I've definitely had the suspicion they were going to have him whacked in Season 6 of The Crown.

I knew the Nazis would catch up to him eventually!


And the IRA.

/and Keogh
 
talkertopc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Referring to the photo in TFA, he hasn't aged very well. has he.


I'll say.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: The Crown has been very effective at instilling a sense of detestation of the Duke where I had no thoughts of him prior.


I've done a ton of googling after watching episodes of The Crown, to see what's fact and what's fiction. I think the consensus I found was that he was, indeed, a bit of an asshole, who farked around and whined a lot as a young man, but mellowed out with age. (However, the implication that he was somehow involved in the Profumo affair was total fiction -- let alone the notion that a Soviet agent threatened to blackmail him about it. The doctor had in fact sketched him, and other members of the royal family; the sketches were public and not a sign of some secret relationship.)
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: How's the duke duke duke, duke of Earl, duke duke, duke of Earl?


The duke sucks sucks sucks.
 
ifky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
coub-anubis-a.akamaized.netView Full Size

It was the Duke!
 
Snooza
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's a rough 99
 
drewsclues
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Referring to the photo in TFA, he hasn't aged very well. has he.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewsclues
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: The Crown has been very effective at instilling a sense of detestation of the Duke where I had no thoughts of him prior.


He's just such a dude-bro. I feel a little bad for him, for reasons I can't quite explain. The Crown is sooooo good.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

talkertopc: bobobolinskii: Referring to the photo in TFA, he hasn't aged very well. has he.

I'll say.
[Fark user image 488x275]


That's Charles Dance
vz.cnwimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He shouldn't stay there too long. He'll get all slitty eyed.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just make sure he doesn't wander into the pediatric ward.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

talkertopc: bobobolinskii: Referring to the photo in TFA, he hasn't aged very well. has he.

I'll say.
[Fark user image image 488x256][Fark user image image 488x275]


On the bright side, he regenerates into Peter Capaldi.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Snooza: That's a rough 99


Nine-Nine!
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: talkertopc: bobobolinskii: Referring to the photo in TFA, he hasn't aged very well. has he.

I'll say.
[Fark user image image 488x256][Fark user image image 488x275]

On the bright side, he regenerates into Peter Capaldi.


Actually, he regenerated into Edmure Tully:

images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: The Crown has been very effective at instilling a sense of detestation of the Duke where I had no thoughts of him prior.


Yeah. He's pretty despicable in the Crown.
 
perigee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Referring to the photo in TFA, he hasn't aged very well. has he.


"When ninety nine years old you reach, look as good you will not."
also,
""Mine! Mine! Mine! MINE!!!""
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: OtherLittleGuy: talkertopc: bobobolinskii: Referring to the photo in TFA, he hasn't aged very well. has he.

I'll say.
[Fark user image image 488x256][Fark user image image 488x275]

On the bright side, he regenerates into Peter Capaldi.

Actually, he regenerated into Edmure Tully:

[images.immediate.co.uk image 620x413]


That's Brutus with a bad dye job. I so wish HBO had made Rome a few years later so the production budget wouldn't have led them to canceling it in season 2.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's outlived *all* of his siblings by *decades* - he must have been doing something right.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A palace source told the BBC that he travelled by car cart to the hospital...

ftfy
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jesus, been a rough month for Joe Biden
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe we should send him some balloons as a get well wish.

NENA | 99 Luftballons
Youtube 7aLiT3wXko0


How's your uncle's skin diving suit?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.