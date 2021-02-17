 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   What's Korean for "get busy livin' or get busy dyin'"?   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Korean Demilitarized Zone, Korean War, North Korea, South Korea, Korea, Ghislaine Maxwell, border security, totalitarian North  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
what is the zihuatanejo  of south korea?
 
roc6783
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: what is the zihuatanejo  of south korea?


Compared to North Korea? I would think the whole thing is.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: what is the zihuatanejo  of south korea?


Jeju-do
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Jeju-do on Lonely Planet)

...I don't know the North Korean equivalent of Morgan Freeman.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
dga.orgView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Get busy riven or get busy dyin'"?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
바쁜 생활을하거나 죽어가느라 바쁘다
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
IT WAS A CHICKEN!!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: [dga.org image 790x473]


Pictured: a man crawling through a North Korean farm field
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Get Out or Die trying?
 
boozehat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
yolo?
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Congratulations to the guy who escaped, and I wish him well in his future.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Swum?
 
