 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Humanity: Won't it be great when Covid-19 is over and we can all get back to normal? Doctors: Yeah, about that   (cnbc.com) divider line
42
    More: Interesting, Epidemiology, Infectious disease, Pandemic, David Heymann, Influenza, Infection, think tank Chatham House, public health officials  
•       •       •

1394 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 12:01 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know what else is endemic?

https://www.atsu.edu/faculty/chamberl​a​in/website/lectures/lecture/plag1.htm

But it sure sounds scientifically scary, eh?
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gotta keep the sheep in line
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Gotta keep the sheep in line


Says the guy unironically using the word "sheep".

Funny how people who use that word regurgitate the same right-wing crap. How ironic.
 
wantingout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
well luckily it has a 99.8% survival rate.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Get the vaccine.

Get future recommended vaccines when they arrive.

Hopefully that alone will shield us from ICU overloads and it time, hopefully, it will be another flu.

I know more idiots not planning on getting vaccinated that people looking to do so. It's never going away, not in the U.S. anyways.

We are officially too stupid as a nation to address even the most basic life-saving measures to our population.

/thanks koolaid republicans & "independents"
//independent from reality
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wantingout: well luckily it has a 99.8% survival rate.


iTs JuSt ThE fLu!!!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gee, thanks Dolt45 and the GQP. More important to call it a hoax rather than try to help America.

/Republicans are sheep
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: reprobate1125: Gotta keep the sheep in line

Says the guy unironically using the word "sheep".

Funny how people who use that word regurgitate the same right-wing crap. How ironic.


Pfft. You probably wear a coat.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's all power and political theater. 
It's bullshiat.
All the arguments have been posted here.
ACHOO.
Oh wait, I have a cold.
BOO!!!
Panic.
Go ahead. I'll wait.
Jebus.
I rolled my eyes so hard, I think I saw my own spinal column.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's up with the chocolate ration these days?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Gotta keep the sheep in line



Sliding Carp: You know what else is endemic?
https://www.atsu.edu/faculty/chamberla​in/website/lectures/lecture/plag1.htm
But it sure sounds scientifically scary, eh?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wantingout: well luckily it has a 99.8% survival rate.


500,000 Americans dead, you piece of garbage. Go be stupid somewhere else.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Get the vaccine.

Get future recommended vaccines when they arrive.

Hopefully that alone will shield us from ICU overloads and it time, hopefully, it will be another flu.

I know more idiots not planning on getting vaccinated that people looking to do so. It's never going away, not in the U.S. anyways.

We are officially too stupid as a nation to address even the most basic life-saving measures to our population.

/thanks koolaid republicans & "independents"
//independent from reality


Yeah, my patience with the "plandemic" morons is pretty much gone.

I'm going to get the vaccine. If they want to gamble their lives by not getting the vaccine, then be my guest. Just don't expect me to feel bad for you if the consequences of your decision comes back to bite you in the ass.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Phht, who's he?
What's our lord and savior Dr. Fowchee have to say?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If we can eliminate smallpox we can eliminate this. We just have to want to.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wantingout: well luckily it has a 99.8% survival rate.


Funny how .02% of the population dying is overwhelming morgues and hospitals are at capacity or exceeding them.

Maybe the "free market" will step in and make more morgues and hospitals. But they won't because COVID is expensive to treat on resources, which drains money, and morticians make about as much money as a plumber but have legal red tape to jump through.

But yeah, covid is only 4 times as deadly as "just the flu". Everything is fine down here. How are you?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So the hard truth is that we have to learn to live with a not very deadly disease.   If only someone had realized this over a year ago.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Mrtraveler01: reprobate1125: Gotta keep the sheep in line

Says the guy unironically using the word "sheep".

Funny how people who use that word regurgitate the same right-wing crap. How ironic.

Pfft. You probably wear a coat.


I shoveled my driveway naked in zero degree temperatures because I'M NOT AFRAID!!!

If you want to live in fear of hypothermia and wear a coat, then that should be your personal choice.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: wantingout: well luckily it has a 99.8% survival rate.

500,000 Americans dead, you piece of garbage. Go be stupid somewhere else.


BULLSHIAT!!

500,000 Americans "CLASSIFIED" as dead by COVID. Not KILLED EXCLUSIVELY by COVID.
Prove me WRONG!!!!

(OH PARTLY FALSE!!! Again, Bullshiat. it's proven the numbs are inflated. PERIOD)

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-fa​c​tcheck-more-money-for-covid-cases/part​ly-false-claim-hospitals-get-compensat​ed-15-more-when-they-admit-discharge-o​r-lose-a-patient-to-covid-19-new-york-​city-hospitals-are-inflating-their-cas​e-numbers-to-take-advantage-idUSKBN22I​2KR
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ffs, get your vaccine when it's your turn, then resume normal activities. Wear a mask in public where required until that's over with.   The doomsday nuts are welcome, actually encouraged, to stay inside forever.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: So the hard truth is that we have to learn to live with a not very deadly disease.


500,000 people would beg to differ if they could.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
During my last physical visit (as opposed to by telephone) with my PMP, as we were in the same room, both masked and the appropriate distance, I said something along the same line of "Things aren't ever going back to they they were before this clusterfark ever happened, are they?"

He nodded.

I'm 63, with more time behind me than in front of me, no kids, so I feel lucky.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wantingout: well luckily it has a 99.8% survival rate.


Unless you get those nasty long term impacts.  It can trash your cardiovascular system, you pulmonary system, it can effect your brain, both cognitive and emotionallly, can cause erectile disfunction.  All kinds of fun things.

The long term effects are just starting to come to life.  There was something on fark about the number of deaths within 6 months of being released from the hospital.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There was a paper in Science about this about a month ago.  The gist of it is that if covid behaves like other human coronaviruses then it'll continue to be widespread in the population because it'll mutate too quickly to be eradicated, but once adults are vaccinated they'll only get mild symptoms and it'll stop being a problem.  Children will be exposed early in life without getting seriously ill, and again subsequent infections will be mild.  There wouldn't even be a need for a continued vaccination program once that happened.  If that's the case then the only real problem we have now is that it causes serious illness in a portion of the unvaccinated adult population.

There's a lot of "if" there, but other endemic coronaviruses behave that way.  This does conveniently ignore SARS and MERS, both of which cause severe disease in children and would require childhood vaccinations if they became widespread.

https://science.sciencemag.org/conten​t​/371/6530/741
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Gee, thanks Dolt45 and the GQP. More important to call it a hoax rather than try to help America.

/Republicans are sheep


Dude, that's messed up.  Sheep are useful.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: chuggernaught: wantingout: well luckily it has a 99.8% survival rate.

500,000 Americans dead, you piece of garbage. Go be stupid somewhere else.

BULLSHIAT!!

500,000 Americans "CLASSIFIED" as dead by COVID. Not KILLED EXCLUSIVELY by COVID.
Prove me WRONG!!!!

(OH PARTLY FALSE!!! Again, Bullshiat. it's proven the numbs are inflated. PERIOD)

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-fac​tcheck-more-money-for-covid-cases/part​ly-false-claim-hospitals-get-compensat​ed-15-more-when-they-admit-discharge-o​r-lose-a-patient-to-covid-19-new-york-​city-hospitals-are-inflating-their-cas​e-numbers-to-take-advantage-idUSKBN22I​2KR


Read your own citations.

Partly false. The CARES Act calls for a 20%, rather than a 15%, increase in reimbursement when a hospital cares for a patient with COVID-19; the increase does not apply "every time," but only to Medicare recipients and the uninsured; there is no evidence that New York City hospitals are inflating their case numbers.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Phht, who's he?
What's our lord and savior Dr. Fowchee have to say?

HEEEEEEEYYYYYY!!!!

The FOUCH!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: ChipNASA: chuggernaught: wantingout: well luckily it has a 99.8% survival rate.

500,000 Americans dead, you piece of garbage. Go be stupid somewhere else.

BULLSHIAT!!

500,000 Americans "CLASSIFIED" as dead by COVID. Not KILLED EXCLUSIVELY by COVID.
Prove me WRONG!!!!

(OH PARTLY FALSE!!! Again, Bullshiat. it's proven the numbs are inflated. PERIOD)

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-fac​tcheck-more-money-for-covid-cases/part​ly-false-claim-hospitals-get-compensat​ed-15-more-when-they-admit-discharge-o​r-lose-a-patient-to-covid-19-new-york-​city-hospitals-are-inflating-their-cas​e-numbers-to-take-advantage-idUSKBN22I​2KR

Read your own citations.

Partly false. The CARES Act calls for a 20%, rather than a 15%, increase in reimbursement when a hospital cares for a patient with COVID-19; the increase does not apply "every time," but only to Medicare recipients and the uninsured; there is no evidence that New York City hospitals are inflating their case numbers.


If you look at deathrate trends in pure volume and not ''cause of'

(we got 50 states and 150 ways of classifying this shiat)

We can see there are a ton of deaths outside the norm not flagged as covid deaths.

The numbers by all accounts appear to be drastically undercounted.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wantingout: well luckily it has a 99.8% survival rate.


Sorry about your mom
 
lectos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But hey, let's prolong it for freedoms!
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't think it has to become endemic, the Biontech folks were able to create their first vaccine in under a week. We actually have the ability to update our vaccine faster than the virus can mutate. We just need to up the production capacity and massively ramp up the distribution and vaccination rate.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: So the hard truth is that we have to learn to live with a not very deadly disease.   If only someone had realized this over a year ago.


A year ago the choice was long lockdowns or short lockdowns. The "it's just the flu" people forced us into long lockdowns. The idea that we could just ignore this was always a fantasy. It's the equivalent of a child putting their hands over their eyes to make the scary thing go away. It doesn't work and the adults are sick of playing that game.
 
blahpers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wantingout: well luckily it has a 99.8% survival rate.


Post-COVID, my partner has been knocked flat for months, can barely gather the energy to move around the house, gets sudden onset nausea severe enough to cause projectile vomiting, is still missing about half of her sense of smell and taste, and has neurological damage causing hand spasms and making it difficult to lift/grip things.  We have no idea how long it will be before these symptoms go away--or, indeed, if they ever will.

So even if your bullshiat percentage wasn't bullshiat--which it very much is--you can still shove it back down your facehole, you angry pustule.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: BlackWivesMatter: So the hard truth is that we have to learn to live with a not very deadly disease.

500,000 people would beg to differ if they could.


500,000 people who died during a half-assed attempt at containment.

If we hadn't been trying at all there'd be millions dead in the US alone.
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DemonEater
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wantingout: well luckily it has a 99.8% survival rate.


No, no it doesn't.

If it did, and the entire population of the US caught it, we would have 654,000 deaths.

We've had 500k officially (unofficially, far more) which would imply 250,000,000 cases if it was a 99.8% survival rate.

We've only had 28 million official cases, which implies around 100-125 million when you account for shiatty-ass testing.  Meaning you're off by a factor of 100% at minimum.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: I don't think it has to become endemic, the Biontech folks were able to create their first vaccine in under a week. We actually have the ability to update our vaccine faster than the virus can mutate. We just need to up the production capacity and massively ramp up the distribution and vaccination rate.


Even if it does stick around, for most people, the vaccine reduces it to a nuisance.  People who can't get the vaccine or whose immune systems suck, well, that's a problem, and that's what we really have to figure out.

Ideally once vaccines knock it down to very low numbers, test-and-trace programs can step in and finish the job.  Of course, that won't happen in the US, they'll just let it smolder away and put out ignore the fires as they spring up.  But, you know, sensible places will do that.
 
Insain2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 356x200]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: ChipNASA: chuggernaught: wantingout: well luckily it has a 99.8% survival rate.

500,000 Americans dead, you piece of garbage. Go be stupid somewhere else.

BULLSHIAT!!

500,000 Americans "CLASSIFIED" as dead by COVID. Not KILLED EXCLUSIVELY by COVID.
Prove me WRONG!!!!

(OH PARTLY FALSE!!! Again, Bullshiat. it's proven the numbs are inflated. PERIOD)

https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-fac​tcheck-more-money-for-covid-cases/part​ly-false-claim-hospitals-get-compensat​ed-15-more-when-they-admit-discharge-o​r-lose-a-patient-to-covid-19-new-york-​city-hospitals-are-inflating-their-cas​e-numbers-to-take-advantage-idUSKBN22I​2KR

Read your own citations.

Partly false. The CARES Act calls for a 20%, rather than a 15%, increase in reimbursement when a hospital cares for a patient with COVID-19; the increase does not apply "every time," but only to Medicare recipients and the uninsured; there is no evidence that New York City hospitals are inflating their case numbers.


I guess you didn't read where I said that reporting is PARTLY BULLshiat,
The CDC TOLD EVERYONE TO LIE
https://gellerreport.com/2020/04/covi​d​-death-numbers-inflated.html/
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: So the hard truth is that we have to learn to live with a not very deadly disease.   If only someone had realized this over a year ago.


I live in a neighborhood that was particularly hard hit very early on.  I had six friends die. SIX. One was an ER nurse. Go fark yourself.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.