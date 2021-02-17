 Skip to content
(CNN)   British manor home gets filled with wasps, and not the good kind. If there is a good kind   (cnn.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up next, Australian spiders to take out the wasps.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blickling Hall in the winter is nice. Once the gorillas all freeze to death.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there are wasps that don't sting people and kill shiatty bugs. But most are assholes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Up next, Australian spiders to take out the wasps.


But then how do you get rid of the spiders?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasps are pretty cool and don't really mess with humans.. Hornets are the assholes.

Here's a Samurai Wasp (awesome)
Fark user imageView Full Size

They are parasitic to the stink bug.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I think there are wasps that don't sting people and kill shiatty bugs. But most are assholes.



Technically wasps are both, they're assholes that kill shaitty bugs.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's winter there, how are the bugs active?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
decibelmagazine.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe this will be strictly within the law. The Law of Unintended Consequences.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I think there are wasps that don't sting people and kill shiatty bugs. But most are assholes.


The arseholes are social wasps of the family Vespidae, usually the ones with warning colours. They sting but they are vastly outnumbered by solitary wasp species. All wasp species hunt pests and are therefore useful.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
askentomologists.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I think there are wasps that don't sting people and kill shiatty bugs. But most are assholes.


And the former is exactly what the article is about. Subby's headline is the opposite of true.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [askentomologists.files.wordpress.com image 850x422]


Don't know where you found that, but I'd guess it was in some kind of Trump publication because it is basically all lies.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is putting parasitic wasps in a brittish manor redundant?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [askentomologists.files.wordpress.com image 850x422]


Wasps do all those things except make honey.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
anatisbioprotection.comView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kinda cute!  And that is an extreme closeup.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am a gardener and I have wasps flying around me all the time, they NEVER bother me.  The only exception is Yellow Jackets.  Those little bastards are aggressive.  Even then, I have never been stung by one.

Same with bees, there are multiple varieties of bees that are in the garden, they buzz around doing their thing and leave me alone.  I have been working in a garden with over 100 plants for 22 years.  Never stung.  If you just chill and don't freak out, they leave you alone.
 
mungo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think you'll find that every British manor home is filled with WASPs.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't mind all wasps. I like the paper wasps that hang out in my yard, and I leave their nests alone. They leave me alone and they are not very aggressive. They kill bugs, and pollinate stuff. I can't recall the last time I've been stung by one.

Yellowjackets are beneficial, too, but they're just assholes. One year there was a nest of them under my deck. Couldn't go near it without getting 3 or 4 stings. Had to fix that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sometimes Subby.. sometimes..
vfxblogsite.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
