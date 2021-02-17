 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Badly injured surfer sends out an SOS and gets rescued after collapsing on remote New Zealand beach (with 'HELPful' pic written in the sand)   (thesun.ie) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Initially assistance was delayed because it said HELF
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Initially assistance was delayed because it said HELF

shakes tiny fist
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

allthesametome: HighlanderRPI: Initially assistance was delayed because it said HELF

shakes tiny fist


Shakes other tiny fist.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
f4.bcbits.comView Full Size


That's not how you call the police
 
Flashlight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Four comments in and I am the Weeners this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What the hell does "dlǝɥ" mean?
 
Flashlight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Four comments in and I am the Weeners this?[Fark user image 487x664]


I don't know what happened.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Initially assistance was delayed because it said HELF


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I really don't want to read about people being able to go surfing and be at the beach right now.
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flashlight: Four comments in and I am the Weeners this?[Fark user image image 487x664]


Weeners
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
came for the far side, leaving satisfied
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looked more like HEUP to me.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chawco: I really don't want to read about people being able to go surfing and be at the beach right now.


He was keeping a social distance, till.... but anyhoo.
 
