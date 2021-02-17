 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Elizabeth Holmes fights back against claims that her spending was lavish and excessive. For example, only after she lost her job did her hair finally look halfway decent   (cnbc.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I still think it's hilarious that she kept her hair messy while at Theranos in order to look "more authentic."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
A lying liar lies about what now?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
"The money that you get from committing fraud is not a valid motive for committing fraud" is an argument you could make.   You know, if you were in some alternate universe or just REALLY out of ideas for how to defend your client.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
Fark user image


Ya know who else was fooled people because they were good looking?

Ted Bundy.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
Badmoodman: [Fark user image 678x381]

Ya know who else was fooled people because they were good looking?

Ted Bundy.



Yes, I certainly did mangle that. Copy editor!!
 
HotWingConspiracy
Hiring the voice coach to sound like a little kid doing a "businessman" voice was a needed expenditure.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Defense attorneys said introducing Holmes' evidence of wealth to the jury will invoke "class prejudice."

Are you asking the government to formally recognize social classes due to our society's raging wealth inequality issues?
 
MythDragon
They should go for the head.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
I would in a hot second.   Then move away and change my name.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
Trading Places
Youtube lt1T7d1jCeY
 
steklo [TotalFark]
Throw her in jail already. Geez, what's taking so long? She's guilty. Throw the book at her and give her a cot and 3 hots and a cool orange jail jumpsuit and have done with it already.

Geez...
 
Trocadero
steklo: Throw her in jail already. Geez, what's taking so long? She's guilty. Throw the book at her and give her a cot and 3 hots and a cool orange jail jumpsuit and have done with it already.

Geez...

Geez...


She can afford due process and all those billable hours. You serve justice too quickly, you'll have nothing left for Hanukah Christmas holiday bonuses.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
steklo: Throw her in jail already. Geez, what's taking so long? She's guilty. Throw the book at her and give her a cot and 3 hots and a cool orange jail jumpsuit and have done with it already.

Geez...

Geez...


Dude. She's a fairly attractive wealthy white woman.
Where's your sense of justice?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
Trocadero: She can afford due process and all those billable hours.


She's got that right. No doubt. Just wish I had a fast forward button to her sentencing.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
Fark user image


Any jury is going to convict that in about 10 minutes.

Attorney: "And it was about that time that you decided to eat the baby?"
 
beakerxf
SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I would in a hot second.   Then move away and change my name.


[deep flat monotone]  "Oh SirDigby"
 
snoopy2zero
Trocadero: steklo: Throw her in jail already. Geez, what's taking so long? She's guilty. Throw the book at her and give her a cot and 3 hots and a cool orange jail jumpsuit and have done with it already.

Geez...

She can afford due process and all those billable hours. You serve justice too quickly, you'll have nothing left for Hanukah Christmas holiday bonuses.


Jelly of the month club memberships don't pay for themselves
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
Fark user image
 
H31N0US
steklo: Trocadero: She can afford due process and all those billable hours.

She's got that right. No doubt. Just wish I had a fast forward button to her sentencing.


If it's disappointment you're after, why not just have Olive Garden takeout for lunch?

Cause ain't nothing gonna happen to miss blonde white.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
Doesn't she get to go to rich person jail, anyway?

And no, I wouldn't hit it - she'd probably make it really weird and about scratching and power, leather and clamps, maybe even a tarp and some diapers.

/would totally hit it.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
ChrisDe: [Fark user image 310x163]

Any jury is going to convict that in about 10 minutes.

Attorney: "And it was about that time that you decided to eat the baby?"


She looks just like the overly attached girlfriend meme in that pic

Fark user image

Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
HedlessChickn: I still think it's hilarious that she kept her hair messy while at Theranos in order to look "more authentic."


It works for Boris Johnson....
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
She's not hot enough to be acquitted.
 
Howling Fantods
Holmes' attorneys argue her motive for making money as a CEO is "a proposition that could apply to anyone, whether rich or poor."

Um, yeah, money is a popular motive for lots of crimes, committed by both rich and poor people, Ric Romero, Attorney at Law.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
H31N0US: If it's disappointment you're after, why not just have Olive Garden takeout for lunch?

Cause ain't nothing gonna happen to miss blonde white.


Really? She is going to get off on her charges?  I watched the HBO documentary on her story last year. I was hoping she was already in jail by now.

By the way, Olive Garden makes a pretty good salad and breadsticks. That's about it. If they show the sentencing on TV, that's what I'll have while I watch in disappointment.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
Bslim: She's not hot enough to be acquitted.


She's good looking and all but not stunning or stop a clock gorgeous.

If she's the con artist everyone says she is, she'll somehow get out of this thus proving her con skills.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
What a hot defendant looks like:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
After watching the documentary I firmly believe she thinks she did nothing wrong.  It was just a price to pay to get her magic machine developed.  I wonder if she well ever have a moment of clarity and realize what she actually did.
 
The Smails Kid
Bslim: What a hot defendant looks like:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1086]


I didn't know it was a crime to be a RealDoll.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
Bslim: What a hot defendant looks like:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1086]


Oh god. I can imagine the hot crazy sex with this one. Then when I'm wiping my hands on the curtains, I can feel the cold blade being shoved into my back.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
ChrisDe: [Fark user image 310x163]

Any jury is going to convict that in about 10 minutes.

Attorney: "And it was about that time that you decided to eat the baby?"


That's the most Karen looking Karen to ever Karen.
 
Mega Steve
Officer Barrelroll: ChrisDe: [Fark user image 310x163]

Any jury is going to convict that in about 10 minutes.

Attorney: "And it was about that time that you decided to eat the baby?"

She looks just like the overly attached girlfriend meme in that pic

[Fark user image 299x168]

[Fark user image 310x163]


She intentionally opens her eyes as wide as possible (as well as deepening her voice) in public to appear more trustworthy
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
Bslim: What a hot defendant looks like:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1086]


Fark user image


That hurt my eyes
 
willabr
With all the crooks running the country making an example of this one person seems ludicrous, she's doing what her male counterparts do everyday, they just did not want her in the club.
 
tom baker's scarf
SirDigbyChickenCaesar: After watching the documentary I firmly believe she thinks she did nothing wrong.  It was just a price to pay to get her magic machine developed.  I wonder if she well ever have a moment of clarity and realize what she actually did.


i'm sure she knew it didn't work because it never did and there wasn't any reason to believe that it ever would.  that said i have 0 sympathy for the suckers who invested.  they were all people of means and if they had hired someone with blood testing systems experience to have a "how does actually it work" conversation with her or the R&D group they would have know in 5 minutes it was nonsense.  they were mostly (all?) old men who got worked up by the blonde doing a bad Steve Jobs impersonation, had no idea how complicated that kind of testing is and completely swallowed industry jargon nonsense.
 
DecemberNitro
Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Bslim: What a hot defendant looks like:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1086]

[Fark user image 600x767]

That hurt my eyes


The "piss filter" is not a popular option on Instagram for a reason.
 
ElecricalPast
ChrisDe: [Fark user image 310x163]

Any jury is going to convict that in about 10 minutes.

Attorney: "And it was about that time that you decided to eat the baby?"


Came here to say this - looking like a nut-job does not play well in front of a jury.
Especially when you're trying to convince them your phone calls/emails don't sound threatening and loony...
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
Bslim: What a hot defendant looks like:

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1086]


Nice ham wallet.  Lots of ham.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
Fark user image
 
