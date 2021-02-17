 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Francisco Chronicle)   San Francisco to invest $27 million in program to boost homeownership, creating as many as three new homeowners   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
25
    More: Spiffy, San Francisco, Bay Area Rapid Transit, Household income in the United States, Money, San Francisco Chronicle, Debt, Real estate, Loan  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 17 Feb 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what you call a "right-over-the-plate burn" because it's so accurate.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, this is so stupid.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, it's gone...
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not invest in homeless shelters condos or create a program that teaches the homeless to code.  That way they can hire the new homeless as "contractors", let them work from home (in the new condos) and not give them any benefits because they are contractors.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sid244: Why not invest in homeless shelters condos or create a program that teaches the homeless to code.  That way they can hire the new homeless as "contractors", let them work from home (in the new condos) and not give them any benefits because they are contractors.


This is the most American way to solve a problem that fireworks and apple pie are shooting out of my ass as we speak.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, the problem is it is too expensive to own a house there. They need to make houses more affordable everywhere. If it was up to me I would find a way to cap how much a house is.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: sid244: Why not invest in homeless shelters condos or create a program that teaches the homeless to code.  That way they can hire the new homeless as "contractors", let them work from home (in the new condos) and not give them any benefits because they are contractors.

This is the most American way to solve a problem that fireworks and apple pie are shooting out of my ass as we speak.


Chinese made fireworks, the most American of fireworks.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: ImmutableTenderloin: sid244: Why not invest in homeless shelters condos or create a program that teaches the homeless to code.  That way they can hire the new homeless as "contractors", let them work from home (in the new condos) and not give them any benefits because they are contractors.

This is the most American way to solve a problem that fireworks and apple pie are shooting out of my ass as we speak.

Chinese made fireworks, the most American of fireworks.


Oh of course, they usually are under powered so to save money but made with asbestos so ill get ass cancer in a couple of years.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As we get on the road to recovery, I want to make sure that San Francisco remains a city for all and is a place where people can afford to live," Mayor London Breed said in a statement

lol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The solution is to make it easier to build tall apartment buildings throughout the city.  If supply is small but demand is large, prices will be high.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subprime mortgages v2.0, because the first time went so well.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to help people the most: rent in a 1b cannot be more than 1 week (40 hours) of minimum wage in the city the building is located in

adjust from there for larger units
 
RankStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All 3 new homeowners will be related to the bureaucrats employed by the new agency
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "As we get on the road to recovery, I want to make sure that San Francisco remains a city for all and is a place where people can afford to live," Mayor London Breed said in a statement

lol

[Fark user image image 477x463]


Don't people with kids usually move to the burbs? Or is that chart metro area?
 
SleepyWeasel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: sid244: Why not invest in homeless shelters condos or create a program that teaches the homeless to code.  That way they can hire the new homeless as "contractors", let them work from home (in the new condos) and not give them any benefits because they are contractors.

This is the most American way to solve a problem that fireworks and apple pie are shooting out of my ass as we speak.


Or maybe it's from Taco Bell?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: How to help people the most: rent in a 1b cannot be more than 1 week (40 hours) of minimum wage in the city the building is located in

adjust from there for larger units


And this makes it so nothing new will ever be built if the costs to do so are more than the maximum rent allowed to be charged (as well as landlords putting off repairs), worsening the problem in the long term.
 
baronm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: How to help people the most: rent in a 1b cannot be more than 1 week (40 hours) of minimum wage in the city the building is located in

adjust from there for larger units


...and every commercial landlord goes "nope, I'm out!"  The ones who can convert to condos and sell while the rest mail the keys to the bank and walk away.  No landlord is going to stay locked in to a system where their costs exceed their max income, so I hope the city is prepared to step in and replace the entire rental market with public housing.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronm: lifeslammer: How to help people the most: rent in a 1b cannot be more than 1 week (40 hours) of minimum wage in the city the building is located in

adjust from there for larger units

...and every commercial landlord goes "nope, I'm out!"  The ones who can convert to condos and sell while the rest mail the keys to the bank and walk away.  No landlord is going to stay locked in to a system where their costs exceed their max income, so I hope the city is prepared to step in and replace the entire rental market with public housing.


That's precisely what a lot of people here want to see happen.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or they could use the money to buy 2 new ink cartridges.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: BigNumber12: "As we get on the road to recovery, I want to make sure that San Francisco remains a city for all and is a place where people can afford to live," Mayor London Breed said in a statement

lol

[Fark user image image 477x463]

Don't people with kids usually move to the burbs? Or is that chart metro area?


The chart is city-proper, and yes, that's what people tend to do. They just do it a lot harder in San Francisco.
 
baronm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: baronm: lifeslammer: How to help people the most: rent in a 1b cannot be more than 1 week (40 hours) of minimum wage in the city the building is located in

adjust from there for larger units

...and every commercial landlord goes "nope, I'm out!"  The ones who can convert to condos and sell while the rest mail the keys to the bank and walk away.  No landlord is going to stay locked in to a system where their costs exceed their max income, so I hope the city is prepared to step in and replace the entire rental market with public housing.

That's precisely what a lot of people here want to see happen.


I wonder how many of them have even spent any time in or near public housing?  There is no reason that public housing has to be bad, but the US has a pretty consistent history of making it so through underinvestment.  It could be fine if we supported it properly with tax dollars, but moving some/most housing from private to public is also going to hit property tax revenue hard.  No problem - we'll just increase income taxes and make them more progressive; that's how we solved health care and secure retirement for everyone.  Oh, wait...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baronm: GoldSpider: baronm: lifeslammer: How to help people the most: rent in a 1b cannot be more than 1 week (40 hours) of minimum wage in the city the building is located in

adjust from there for larger units

...and every commercial landlord goes "nope, I'm out!"  The ones who can convert to condos and sell while the rest mail the keys to the bank and walk away.  No landlord is going to stay locked in to a system where their costs exceed their max income, so I hope the city is prepared to step in and replace the entire rental market with public housing.

That's precisely what a lot of people here want to see happen.

I wonder how many of them have even spent any time in or near public housing?  There is no reason that public housing has to be bad, but the US has a pretty consistent history of making it so through underinvestment.  It could be fine if we supported it properly with tax dollars, but moving some/most housing from private to public is also going to hit property tax revenue hard.  No problem - we'll just increase income taxes and make them more progressive; that's how we solved health care and secure retirement for everyone.  Oh, wait...


You've neglected to mention an additional factor, that Americans tend to be absolutely horrible about the way they treat public or shared property. Time spent traveling all over Europe has taught me that. It's definitely a generalization, but in overall terms, Americans tend to be destructive / thieving little children if an object, surface, or space isn't personally owned by them.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I learned after my dad died, if you stop feeding the cats, they go away.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: baronm: GoldSpider: baronm: lifeslammer: How to help people the most: rent in a 1b cannot be more than 1 week (40 hours) of minimum wage in the city the building is located in

adjust from there for larger units

...and every commercial landlord goes "nope, I'm out!"  The ones who can convert to condos and sell while the rest mail the keys to the bank and walk away.  No landlord is going to stay locked in to a system where their costs exceed their max income, so I hope the city is prepared to step in and replace the entire rental market with public housing.

That's precisely what a lot of people here want to see happen.

I wonder how many of them have even spent any time in or near public housing?  There is no reason that public housing has to be bad, but the US has a pretty consistent history of making it so through underinvestment.  It could be fine if we supported it properly with tax dollars, but moving some/most housing from private to public is also going to hit property tax revenue hard.  No problem - we'll just increase income taxes and make them more progressive; that's how we solved health care and secure retirement for everyone.  Oh, wait...

You've neglected to mention an additional factor, that Americans tend to be absolutely horrible about the way they treat public or shared property. Time spent traveling all over Europe has taught me that. It's definitely a generalization, but in overall terms, Americans tend to be destructive / thieving little children if an object, surface, or space isn't personally owned by them.


It depends on the country. Germans are pretty clean while the French tend to pretend they live in a pig sty.

That said, there have been asinine rules with public housing where only single parents could live there and if you were married and living together, you weren't eligible.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: It depends on the country. Germans are pretty clean while the French tend to pretend they live in a pig sty.


Fair enough. Most of my time was spent in German-speaking lands.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.