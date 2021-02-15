 Skip to content
 
(CBS Sacramento)   "The first visual is 'oh my gosh' and then you kind of go wait a second there's a leg here, a leg there." The incident was taken very seriously, however, officers quickly realized real humans were not involved   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The first visual is 'oh my gosh' and then you kind of go wait a second there's a leg here, a leg there,"

And you shake it all about.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Stockton so it very well could've been the real things.

/ Rough town.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dummies.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Somewhere there are a bunch of detectives looking at a table full of heads."
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WUT?
 
Nidiot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iseetheghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A friend of mine(when he was much younger) thought it would be funny to wrap an old mannequin in plastic, dump it on the side of the road and speed away. Unfortunately other travelers and the police didn't get the joke. So it was off to jail for a couple of hours and an illegal dumping citation. He did get the mannequin back.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sources say authorities were behooved to process the scene with diligence, respect for the dignity of life, and a little bit of A1 Sauce...
 
