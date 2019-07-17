 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KHOU Houston)   Houston, after getting used to having no power, now has a new challenge: No Water   (khou.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

243 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 9:26 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's rough. Now they're telling people to stop dripping water to prevent pipes from bursting. But the real shocker is- having to have a pitcher of water to "flush" your toilet.

Texas is NOT having a good week.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
First cut the power, then cut the water... Sounds like God's trying to evict Texans from Texas.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thirsting for freedom?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Thirsting for freedom?


Dry humor can leave some listeners cold.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Big deal.  Lots of places don't have water.  Whatabout the Sahara?
 
oukewldave
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't forget the freezing rain they have going on right now too!
 
sotua
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder if some GOP critter will blame renewable water sources...
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Iirc the locusts come next
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm told Friday will be above freezing. Sleep hard, microwave soup when power is available.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size

Just go buy some water, Texas.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Geez, get it together guys. Back in 2017 it was too much water. Now, it's not enough. Figure it out.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: That's rough. Now they're telling people to stop dripping water to prevent pipes from bursting. But the real shocker is- having to have a pitcher of water to "flush" your toilet.

Texas is NOT having a good week.


Fill your bathtub so you have enough water at hand.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should drink their bootstraps.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They should text Flint for some tips.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 320x220]
Just go buy some water, Texas.


I'm not sure the CEO of Nestle should be talking about "human rights". His lizard eye is showing.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PirateKing: They should drink their bootstraps.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Texas Governor/ FOX News/Derpers: I BET THE GREEN NEW DEAL DID THIS!!!!!!

Narrator: There is no green new deal, and no they didn't do it
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jesus, I think if I had a full tank of gas I'd get in my car and drive out of Texas right now.
 
lurkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Geez, Texas.  If you need water, just walk outside.  There's a whole bunch of water laying around out there.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's ok though, guys. It's raining and only 32 degrees, so really I can just go stand outside and shower. Totally fine.
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are religious leaders blaming gay marriage yet ?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shastacola: Jesus, I think if I had a full tank of gas I'd get in my car and drive out of Texas right now.


Roads are frozen so no way to do that either

Much of this disaster has to do with the roads
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: That's rough. Now they're telling people to stop dripping water to prevent pipes from bursting. But the real shocker is- having to have a pitcher of water to "flush" your toilet.

Texas is NOT having a good week.


fark em with a rusty oil pipeline. They don't give a shiat about the rest of the country, so I say we let them stew in their own farkups.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: PirateKing: They should drink their bootstraps.

[Fark user image 663x349]


Who am I to let facts or whatever get in the way of good snark. I'm but a humble monarch of the seas.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At least your can see the Houston skyline lit up at night, because 1/3 of the city is on the emergency grid, while your neighbor is without light or water or heat or internet.

It's almost like some junior high intern, child of a VP, was asked to draw up a priority list for a full staged blackout scenario.  He would have finished, but he ran off to Galveston Island with the girl intern from a rival school for the rest of the summer.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Same deal where I'm living in Louisiana. Water pressure dropped through the day yesterday. Luckily we filled a tub with water and I purchased a bunch of 2.5 gallon water bottles last week. We still have a little pressure, enough to flush toilets, but it's been freezing rain here for the last two hours, so I'm betting we lose power.

Our landlord is going to have to rip out or kitchen to get at an outdoor spigot pipe that is leaking. I looked everywhere for a shutoff, but the only option is to kill all the water to the house.

God, I hate it here, everything is built cheap, on slab. And no one has any clue what to do and is helpless. I was trying to explain to my neighbors why we were clearing our driveway and sidewalk of snow and ice, and it just went in one ear and out the other.

I can understand the schadenfreude being a liberal from Connecticut, but I just feel more pity now. The only thing I can't understand is why the state doesn't have a core reserve of Sanders and plows. Back home this storm would be a 90 minute delay, but this really is apocalyptic down here.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.