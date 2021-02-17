 Skip to content
(Ring wrong)   Woman causes man to be trapped by a ring   (timesnownews.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and in the darkness bind them
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why Mrs Steklo uses rubber bands.
 
buntz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bangkok.  Larf.
 
drogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ummmm wasn't that what you wanted?

"I was terrified that I would need my penis amputated. It had swollen so much that I thought it would burst,"
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I'm with her now, she says those are too big
 
oopsboom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thailand

i half expected them to be rushing to the hospital with the ring on HER penis
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

they look like moldy Cheerios.

and just the right size too.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man with erection walks sideways through door...
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Lord of the Rings trilogy is just a really long allegory against marriage.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Have you got anything to relieve the pain but keep the swelling?"
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The unnamed man had heard the trick that required only the contents of his toolbox."

I thought it was his inadequate toolbox that kicked this whole problem off?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
SHOW FULL STORY

Oh, hell no.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure we'll being seeing this - and this excuse - as more and more people start farking robots.
 
