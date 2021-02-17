 Skip to content
(Texas Public Radio)   Advocates are hopeful that the electric grid failure may mean that Texans learn to be more willing to accept that climate change is a reality. Seems like these advocates are forgetting Texans are from Texas   (tpr.org) divider line
    Unlikely, Power outage, Weather, state history, event of energy emergencies, state's electric grid operator, Monday morning press conference, Cyrus Reed, climate change  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texans are sure they're the best at everything, no need to adopt any ideas that keep power running everywhere else during the winter.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Texans are sure they're the best at everything


Thing is, any time and every time a salesperson or politician or religious leader or any other huckster tells you that YOU are the best and greatest, just because you're you, it means they think you're a moron who's easily fleeced.

Every.  Time.  Exceptionalism means Scam.

And the GOP is messing up Texas intentionally because chaos is easy to exploit.  See also Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, etc.  Red World strategy.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Very few "Texans" are from Texas.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Advocates are hopeful that the electric grid failure may mean that Texans learn to be more willing to accept that climate change is a reality.

Yep, the record cold temperatures and record snowfall is an indicator of climate change.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Little Monty Python history here folks. It was somewhere in Texas, (Austin maybe?) that was the first PBS station to show Monty Python's Flying Circus. Ratings were fantastic and then the rest of the nation's PBS stations jumped on the bandwagon.

So for that, I applaud Texas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are plenty of Texans aware of it, they're just not in charge usually. That may change in the future.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Texans have already turned against green power generation because the windmills apparently ice up in the cold. So good luck convincing them they need to make the climate cooler, hippies.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: Little Monty Python history here folks. It was somewhere in Texas, (Austin maybe?) that was the first PBS station to show Monty Python's Flying Circus. Ratings were fantastic and then the rest of the nation's PBS stations jumped on the bandwagon.

So for that, I applaud Texas.

[Fark user image image 368x304]


KERA in Dallas bought the tapes when the BBC was about to record over them.
 
Hence the Name... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like Texas messed with itself.
 
