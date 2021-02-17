 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Burger King launches counter-attack in the Chicken Sandwich Wars, says it's replacing its old sandwich with a hand-breaded version. Hand-breaded? Because we've always wished that its employees could have more direct contact with our food   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Creepy, Hamburger, current crispy chicken sandwich, new product, chicken sandwich space, faster rate, trio of crispy chicken, Fast food, size of beef  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 17 Feb 2021 at 9:05 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just pretty words that sound cool to publicists and politicians and have nothing to do with actual IRL.
Like "herd immunity" and "defund the police" and "stop the steal" and "fight like hell" and,,,
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Burger King could have won that easier by just bringing back the itallian chicken sandwich as a permanent menu item.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But ... but I like that sandwich.

/ It's cheap and it's filling, sue me
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The only food handling going on at the actual restaurant is putting it in the microwave to warm it up.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nothing like pulling up to the drive up window and finding the person handing you your food is wearing a chin diaper.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm a bit groggy after just waking up, but this looks like a product advertisement disguised as news.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The "hand" that's actually making it -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: But ... but I like that sandwich.

/ It's cheap and it's filling, sue me


Cheap and filling, that's quite an endorsement. Sawdust is also cheap and filling.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
even if somehow burger king turned into an actual kitchen and an employee hand dipped and breaded a chicken 'patty', i would assume hanging out in a deep fryer for a while would cleanse the meat of any germs.

/I'm sure they're 'hand breaded' at the distribution center and shipped for quick warm up in the microwave or something.  who knows.  maybe they dedicate one of the fryers for chicken instead of fries.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So when do the Franchise Wars start?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For me, it's the McChicken. The best fast food sandwich. I even ask for extra McChicken sauce packets and the staff is so friendly and more than willing to oblige.

One time I asked for McChicken sauce packets and they gave me three. I said, "Wow, three for free!" and the nice friendly McDonald's worker laughed and said, "I'm going to call you 3-for-free!".

Now the staff greets me with "hey it's 3-for-free!" and ALWAYS give me three packets. It's such a fun and cool atmosphere at my local McDonald's restaurant, I go there at least 3 times a week for lunch and a large iced coffee with milk instead of cream, 1-2 times for breakfast on the weekend, and maybe once for dinner when I'm in a rush but want a great meal that is affordable, fast, and can match my daily nutritional needs.

I even dip my fries in McChicken sauce, it's delicious! What a great restaurant.
 
Promo Sapien [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I once hand-breaded in a Burger King bathroom.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LeroyB: Maybe I'm a bit groggy after just waking up, but this looks like a product advertisement disguised as news.


It's not Fark.
It's Fark.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 796x435]


Heh, I kind of wish there was a followup story on Mustard Man, I'm guessing living in Cincinnati OH as an EPA spokesperson on preventing disasters due to his intimate knowledge.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We all know all meats taste like chicken. But what if chicken didn't taste like chicken?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Burger King could have won that easier by just bringing back the itallian chicken sandwich as a permanent menu item.


That was pretty damn good.
I kinda prefer the original chicken sandwich.

/with cheese of course.
//and maybe bacon.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
With their usual snow shovel full of mayo.
Burg farkerking.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: bloobeary: Burger King could have won that easier by just bringing back the itallian chicken sandwich as a permanent menu item.

That was pretty damn good.
I kinda prefer the original chicken sandwich.

/with cheese of course.
//and maybe bacon.


I meant prefer it to the 'real' unprocessed chicken sandwich.
I'd take an Italian chicken any day.


What I really hate is that Popeyes got rid of the shrimp po-boy in favor of their new chicken sandwich. Those were so good.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.