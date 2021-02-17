 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The lizard people have burrowed out from the center of the planet. Run, you fools. Run for your lives   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Carbon dioxide, Greenhouse gas, Methane, Global warming, Natural gas, climate change, first time researchers, new crater  
•       •       •

1671 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 17 Feb 2021 at 9:39 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a powerful blowout of methane gas throwing ice and rock hundreds of feet away
and leaving a gaping circular scar in the empty and eerie landscape

That's the last time I use a chili recipe that calls for cabbage.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone with a reptilian morphology would have a hard time in a cold climate.

I think we can take 'em.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Anyone with a reptilian morphology would have a hard time in a cold climate.

I think we can take 'em.


What about ice snakes?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that hole somewhere before, oh right your mom.
No, seriously, saw Trump supporters jumping down it:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Dr. Pimple Popper has moved to the National Geographic channel.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thawing permafrost blowing tons of methane into the atmosphere in a positive feedback loop.  Not good.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raised by wolves?

Molemen?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
17th hole? One more and it's a golf course.
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be careful, Steve jobs might eat you:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which is 30 meters deep -- imagine three buses end to end

Can we just cut this sh*t out already? You're making us look dumber than we already look.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so we should stop exploiting gas wells everywhere else but start taking the one in the arctic like now before global warming just makes it go kaboom. got it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: which is 30 meters deep -- imagine three buses end to end

Can we just cut this sh*t out already? You're making us look dumber than we already look.


This, it's closer to 3/10th of the length of a Canadian football field.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If one were to follow narratives of monster movies, this would be the opening 5 minutes, when scientists observe some sort of weird phenomenon and nobody pays attention...and then thats how we get giant monsters, which of course have the handy by product of uniting humanity in a common struggle while also exposing all those selfish people who ultimately get eaten by the monster.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

freakay: If one were to follow narratives of monster movies, this would be the opening 5 minutes, when scientists observe some sort of weird phenomenon and nobody pays attention...and then thats how we get giant monsters, which of course have the handy by product of uniting humanity in a common struggle while also exposing all those selfish people who ultimately get eaten by the monster.


I loved the twist in the Bryan Cranston Godzilla movie. One of the monsters "wakes up" in a nuclear bunker in Nevada, and "sneaks out" when nobody's looking. The guards creep through the hallways, checking each cell door, finally finding one where daylight is peaking out through the small look port. They open the door, and find that the monster broke out the back side and escaped. HALF THE FARKING MOUNTAINSIDE WAS MISSING. IT TOOK OUT ALMOST THE ENTIRE SIDE OF THE MOUNTAIN! How the farking fark did it "sneak out" and nobody noticed?
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The Explosive Methane Holes" is the name of my Le Pétomane cover band.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

morg: which is 30 meters deep -- imagine three buses end to end

Can we just cut this sh*t out already? You're making us look dumber than we already look.


How many bananas is a bus?


/miss Sensible Units
 
dittybopper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was the 17th hole to appear in the remote Yamal and Gyda peninsulas in the Russian Arctic since the first was spotted in 2013, mystifying scientists.

Screw that.   I'm thirsty.  Where is the 19th hole?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: "The Explosive Methane Holes" is the name of my Le Pétomane cover band.


I do NOT want to know about your pyrotechnics.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Big bada-boom.
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Best explanation of the "lizard people" phenomenon I have read yet:

http://esr.ibiblio.org/?p=8600

The reality of the lizard people
...
The unimportant detail is the part about the lizard people being actual extraterrestrials. But let's look at the rest of it. The believer says: Our elites behave as though they are heavily infiltrated by beings hostile to the interests of ordinary humans. They hide behind a mask of humanity but they have alien minds. They are predators and exploiters, cunning at hiding their nature - but sometimes the mask slips.

Nothing about this is in any way wrong, once you realize that "lizard" is code for "sociopath". Sociopaths do, differentially, seek power over others, and are rather good at getting it. The few studies that have dared to look have found they are concentrated in political and business elites where drive and ruthlessness are rewarded.

"Lizard" is actually a rather clever code, if you happen to know your evolutionary neuroanatomy. Oversimplifying a little, humans have an exceptionally elaborate neocortex wrapped around a monkey brain wrapped around a lizard brain. The neocortex does what we are pleased to consider higher cognitive functions, the monkey brain does emotions and social behavior, and the lizard brain does territoriality/aggression/dominance.

Read the whole thing.  It eloquently describes the phenomenon.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 843x926]


WKRP - "Monster Lizard"
Youtube wML2V6crNc0
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's the on-land version of Cthulu?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.