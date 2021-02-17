 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSVN Miami)   Good: Restaurant 'to go' alcohol sales could become permanent. Uh oh: In Florida   (wsvn.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, United States Senate, Associated Press, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida restaurants, Senate committee Tuesday, Copyright, All rights reserved, executive order  
•       •       •

299 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 17 Feb 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They do this already in Pennsylvania. No problems thus far.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana's had legal carryout from restaurants since forever. When I first came her I was shocked, but it's really no big deal that I've seen.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Savannah does it. Not sure if it's all of Georgia. Society hasn't crumbled yet.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: They do this already in Pennsylvania. No problems thus far.


Don't worry, I'll get right on that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VA just voted to extend for one year.
 
vgss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Florida, how do you tell if someone's face is red because they're not going to listen to "Big Sunscreen" or if they just always pound five bud lights before 11am?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: They do this already in Pennsylvania. No problems thus far.


Yeah, I'd love to see the data on allowing this.  Does Savannah have more DUIs?  Pennsylvania?

But laws are usually based on feelings or "justice", not data, so here we are.
 
haterade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I want a to go mojito or margherita from my favorite bartender at a Mexican joint with some enchiladas than that should be a ok. It should also be okay to take a drink from the bar to the beach across the street.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a few restaurants within walking distance of my place that I've been doing carry out from a lot, but never figured out how I was supposed to enjoy the to-go booze. Like, have them put it in something discreet so I can sip on it on the walk home?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Dear God.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: They do this already in Pennsylvania. No problems thus far.


Says the person in a state with "Drunk Driver Zone" signs all along the Susquehanna. Most states don't just abandon law-abiding citizens to a lawless zone.

/Floriduh has enough drunk drivers as it is. 3rd offense should get lethal injection: it's what they want in the end anyway.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vgss: In Florida, how do you tell if someone's face is red because they're not going to listen to "Big Sunscreen" or if they just always pound five bud lights before 11am?


The best are the tourists who get shiatfaced because they don't realize how dehydrated they get on the beach.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: kdawg7736: They do this already in Pennsylvania. No problems thus far.

Yeah, I'd love to see the data on allowing this.  Does Savannah have more DUIs?  Pennsylvania?

But laws are usually based on feelings or "justice", not data, so here we are.


I swear I saw some studies that correlated Savannah-style to-go alcohol sales/legal consumption while walking around downtown, with lower incidents of public drunkeness and other mayhem traditionally feared as a result of such policy, but I can't find anything at the moment. The best match so far: https://freakonomics.com/2012/09​/06/ca​n-selling-beer-cut-down-on-public-drun​kenness-a-new-marketplace-podcast/
 
Psychopompous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the U.S. Virgin Islands, bartenders will mix up "one for the road" in a to-go cup, because they don't have open container laws. If you think about it, open container laws became irrelevant the minute they invented the breathalyzer. Who cares if you have an open container in the vehicle, as long as the driver is under the legal limit? I used to work with a guy who became the target of a corrupt sheriffs deputy in Southern Illinois, and he got arrested for open container because he was hauling cans to the scrap metal place. No DUI, because he was sober, but they dragged him through the courts anyway. It's a another way for cops to target marginal types, you can bet they treat the white guy driving a BMW with half of a bottle of vintage wine differently than a POC, (or in my co-worker's case, Poor White Trash driving a klunker,) with an empty beer can rolling around under the seat.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why uh oh?
Anyone can buy a pint of liquor or whatever from a store and drink it on the way home. Why does it matter if they bought their drink at a bar or a package store? There are no obstacles to drunk driving already.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember when Floriduh had liquor drive-through?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Remember when Floriduh had liquor drive-through?


Yes. They still do.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.