(CBC)   Toronto judge cleared to work abroad in the Caribbean for personal reasons such as February in the Caribbean is so much nicer than Toronto   (cbc.ca) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Outrage of the judge's entitlement aside, just imagine what her bill for using the resort's internet would be like after a month of running a VTC over VPN for eight hours a day.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Declare her legally dead while she's gone, cancel her passport, and sell off her former possessions to fund public defenders.

So often the obvious solution eludes us, eh?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I'm raging again, bets she's the sort that's going to expense her ridiculous resort internet bill too.  Its curious no one seems to be willing to name her, almost like she knows there will be heavy social consequences.
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grab your mai-tais biatches, court's in session! Woooo. Hey, turn that shiat down, we're conducting a trial here.

I swear damn hos take nuthin serious. GET YOUR ASS OUTTA THE CAMERA, biatch!

On second thought, holding court in the Caribbean may not have been the best idea.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember, lockdown is meant to make you miserable, and if you take advantage of it like this you're doing it wrong.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barbados? (checks) Oh, Turks and Caicos... we should have let them to join to Canadian federation when they asked...
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Court is now in session


courts.state.hi.usView Full Size


I don't know why this made me laugh so much. Robert Kim, 3rd Circuit.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter works in downtown Milwaukee. Since the quarantine her workplace has had a "work from home" policy so people don't come in to the office.

She made some arrangements with her boss and took off to Honolulu for a month. It's working out fine.

Milwaukee today = 26 degrees.

Honolulu today = 79 degrees
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My coworkers in the Great White North are being advised to work from home this week due to weather conditions. You know shiats bad when Canadians decide to stay home and skip their Timmies fix.
 
Alebak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On one hand that's a shiatty thing to do when 99% of the rest of us are stuck in place, and it's obviously an abuse of authority to get that special consideration.

On the other hand: winter sucks dude, I don't know if I'd be able to resist the temptation if it was me.
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't care what her personal reasons are. Just say they are personal reasons and REPORT HER NAME.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I should become an ambassador.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
