(Sky.com)   Oh nothing. Just Mount Etna erupting. Move along citizens   (news.sky.com) divider line
    Scary  
Pista [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Yep. Not a problem
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Again?
 
Peach_Fuz
1 hour ago  

Pista: Yep. Not a problem
[pbs.twimg.com image 548x680]


Beautiful and terrifying.
 
H31N0US
1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Again?


Volcanos do that.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
OK, who woke up Typhon?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Stefano Branco, head of the INGV National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology, told Italian news agency AGI that the latest burst of activity was "not at all worrying", adding: "We've seen worse".

"Meh, mountain's exploding again."
 
Manfred J. Hattan
1 hour ago  
The residents of Linguaglossa, Fornazzo and Milo must be reading the D'awww tab because it's awfully dusty there.
 
Ketchuponsteak
1 hour ago  

Pista: Yep. Not a problem


We know.

Nice picture.
 
MythDragon
1 hour ago  
cdn.imgbin.comView Full Size

Etna can mount me any time.
And oh yeah, there will be an eruption.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Happy Ash Wednesday everyone
 
LowbrowDeluxe
1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [cdn.imgbin.com image 728x788]
Etna can mount me any time.
And oh yeah, there will be an eruption.


Dood!
 
morg
1 hour ago  

H31N0US: raerae1980: Again?

Volcanos do that.


"They don't think it be like it is, but it do" - Abraham Lincoln.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

H31N0US: raerae1980: Again?

Volcanos do that.


It last erupted on December 13th.  I hadn't realized it had stopped between now and then.  :-)
 
Stavr0
1 hour ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size


Ave Plebes. Quid novi?
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  
As long as it doesn't kill the grapevines that make one of my favorite reds, I'm happy.

bassins.comView Full Size
 
kuchikirukia
5 minutes ago  
I was house-sitting up in Nicolosi when Etna went off back in '99 or '00.   It's a deeper rumble than you can imagine.  You feel it in your chest and bones more than hear it.

I wonder if it still blows smoke rings.
 
ElecricalPast
2 minutes ago  
FTA: They closed the nearby airport temporarily
 
