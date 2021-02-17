 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   Were you exposed to radioactive fallout in southern Utah during nuclear testing at the Nevada Test Site from 1951-58 and July of 1962? You may be entitled to compensation   (abc4.com) divider line
    Nevada Test Site, Nuclear weapon, Nuclear fallout, Radioactive contamination, Radiation Exposure Compensation Act  
posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 10:18 AM



Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[raises tentacle]
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father died from it, in the form of cancer.  The Army never admitted it, but they did pay pension and benefits to widows.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I've heard this story before but I've also heard that radiation exposure can affect your memory. My dad was an atomic veteran from Korea but the paperwork and crap petered out into nothing. What was really head-scratching though, was that in 1993 I was exposed to radiation in the soil of a little Pacific atoll where a nuclear test missile blew up on launch in 1958 - where my dad was offshore on a sub. What a small world. What were we talking about again?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Southern Utah? So they'll compensate both victims?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Were you exposed to radioactive fallout anywhere else on the planet from 1945-1962? You can go pound sand.
 
GrizzledVeteran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Over in four.....
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There was much more exposure than just Utah.

American Scientist
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 330x505]


Wow, that movie cost $6 million to make!  Converting to today's money it would be about $55 million.  Google tells me that is enough to make an Adam Sandler movie and it world cost well over $100 million for a big movie.
/ Is Adam Sandler the reincarnation of John Wayne?
// No, he's not.
/// Third slashie remembers big theaters and being young enough a large popcorn didn't make it sick.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oldernell: My father died from it, in the form of cancer.  The Army never admitted it, but they did pay pension and benefits to widows.


My Father in  Law got exposed a couple of times training there. I've always assumed his VA benefits from when he was wounded were enhanced a little because of the exposure.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When my old man was growing up in Southern Utah the schools would have the kids go outside and watch for the mushroom clouds when they'd do nuclear tests.

We got some of that settlement money when he died. I'd rather have him back...
 
