(NPR)   New York sues Amazon for COVID-19 workplace safety failures, which, when you think about it, is a pretty good way of distracting from the governor's failures in accurately reporting COVID-19 nursing home deaths   (npr.org) divider line
152 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2021 at 11:30 AM (1 hour ago)



13 Comments
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The same Amazon the same state of New York wanted to shower with a billion and change in corporate welfare? That Amazon?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: The same Amazon the same state of New York wanted to shower with a billion and change in corporate welfare? That Amazon?


Actually didn't they not do that which is why HQ2 isn't there?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [pbs.twimg.com image 750x380]


It's a start.
 
RepoManTSM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Gulper Eel: The same Amazon the same state of New York wanted to shower with a billion and change in corporate welfare? That Amazon?

Actually didn't they not do that which is why HQ2 isn't there?


Cuomo and de Blasio were all gung ho on the corporate welfare and Amazon got cold feet just at the hint of any community opposition.

Cuomo and Amazon are both horrible and get by because other governors and corporations are comparatively worse. Let them fight.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Cuomo and Amazon are both horrible and get by because other governors and corporations are comparatively worse.


That broad brush of yours is missing several bristles. When it comes to bad politicians and corporations, Cuomo, de Blasio and Amazon are pack leaders, not followers.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who was Cuomo supposed to report nursing home deaths to?  And why?  Did other governors face similar requests?  Was he legally obligated to do so?

All of this matters.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Who was Cuomo supposed to report nursing home deaths to?  And why?  Did other governors face similar requests?  Was he legally obligated to do so?

All of this matters.


The medical and research communities are continuously collecting data on risk factors, hot spots, and all those other little categories we need to keep close tabs on to correctly measure and deal with the spread. If it's exploding in nursing homes but the recorded data says it's not, an area in need of immediate attention won't be properly addressed until the deaths become too numerous to ignore, and the larger picture assembled by the researchers will be incorrect.

You can't follow the science if the data is flawed.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Who was Cuomo supposed to report nursing home deaths to?  And why?  Did other governors face similar requests?  Was he legally obligated to do so?

All of this matters.


While there are issues in the story that do matter, being honest and upfront about death reporting should be a no brainer. I agree that this story has a lot of moving parts and it is not a black and white judgement across the board. Cuomo could have and should have done better. 

What this should not be is an argument for the GOP to take over in the next election. We can see the disaster they created nationwide.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reporting errors are not on a par with failing to provide PPE. Nobody died from classification errors in accounting for deaths. People have died from lack of PPE.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Who was Cuomo supposed to report nursing home deaths to?  And why?  Did other governors face similar requests?  Was he legally obligated to do so?

All of this matters.


It's a BSABism to cover for his atrocious the Trump /Kushner response was. Just troll farm / right wing bullshiat at this point.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: backhand.slap.of.reason: Who was Cuomo supposed to report nursing home deaths to?  And why?  Did other governors face similar requests?  Was he legally obligated to do so?

All of this matters.

It's a BSABism to cover for his atrocious the Trump /Kushner response was. Just troll farm / right wing bullshiat at this point.


"It's not a whataboutism if I say they whataboutismed first!"
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: cameroncrazy1984: Gulper Eel: The same Amazon the same state of New York wanted to shower with a billion and change in corporate welfare? That Amazon?

Actually didn't they not do that which is why HQ2 isn't there?

Cuomo and de Blasio were all gung ho on the corporate welfare and Amazon got cold feet just at the hint of any community opposition.

Cuomo and Amazon are both horrible and get by because other governors and corporations are comparatively worse. Let them fight.


Bingo.

$10 billion of the NYS (pre-pandemic) budget is various breaks, carve-outs, subsidies and goodies for business - and it's not money that helps your local plumber or florist or bar or such.

It's for the ones who rent friends in Albany, counting on tribal idiots to hand-wave away the legitimate objections because of the magic cleansing D after the name of the hack who's giving away the store.

Trump made his fortune by being among the earliest beneficiaries of these breaks - and he made sure the state money-spigot spewed his way with the help of well-placed contributions. He didn't care whether they were Republicans or Democrats, only that they were willing to sell out. (Voiceover: And were they ever.)
 
