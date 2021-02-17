 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   Police help track down runaway emu in Utah town, says officer Rod Hull   (abc4.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I understood that reference.

Rod Hull And Emu - How To Groom An Emu
Youtube 3De6sBNyoq8
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's trying to sell car insurance.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've always wanted an emu, or maybe a llama.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: I've always wanted an emu, or maybe a llama.


Cuidado, llamas!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gottagopee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rod Hull???

*is suddenly flung forcefully back to childhood*
 
