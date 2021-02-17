 Skip to content
Indonesian woman says gust of wind made her pregnant, police begins investigation.
29
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is babby formed?
Youtube Ll-lia-FEIY
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking wind!

God: Well, that's an odd request, but OK.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eugene could make anyone pregnant in that movie right?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ll-lia-F​EIY]


oldermeme.checksout.jpg
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...wasn't me.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen similar after a hurricane, so I'm not going to doubt her story.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 522x460]


A lovin' spoonful.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claiming divine insemination is probably the best defense in a conservative culture.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: A lovin' spoonful.


I will fall over if John Sebastian named his band that because of this reason.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Claiming divine insemination is probably the best defense in a conservative culture.


That caused a crap-load of problems the first time people tried that. Why do we think it'll go any differently?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: baronbloodbath: A lovin' spoonful.

I will fall over if John Sebastian named his band that because of this reason.


Lovin' Spoonful, now touring with Cream and Pearl Jam!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 522x460]


3 pumps? That's 1.5 times my record.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: steklo: baronbloodbath: A lovin' spoonful.

I will fall over if John Sebastian named his band that because of this reason.

Lovin' Spoonful, now touring with Cream and Pearl Jam!


Don't forget 10cc.
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The answer, my friend, is blowin'.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well at least she didn't claim divine impregnation after being raped by a Roman soldier.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A HOT, LATIN, WIND!

/happy 2021
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So...some dude was pleasuring himself and his sperm took off like dandelions in the wind??? Sounds legit!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Don't forget 10cc.


How true. I love pop culture trivia...Nice one.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was Peter North in the area?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Lovin' Spoonful, now touring with Cream and Pearl Jam!


Now there's a concert I would've loved to have seen....

Condoms optional.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Must have been a stiff wind.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, Shaun.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Super Chronic: steklo: baronbloodbath: A lovin' spoonful.

I will fall over if John Sebastian named his band that because of this reason.

Lovin' Spoonful, now touring with Cream and Pearl Jam!

Don't forget 10cc.


Those 60s/70s kids thought they were all pulling the wool over our eyes.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oblig:
A Mighty Wind is Blowin' - New Main Street Singers, The Folksmen and Mitch & Mickey.
Youtube mVh0Iq_85aw
 
Slypork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought you can't get pregnant from a blow job.
 
goodncold
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No no no...it was misheard.

Gus Wind - https://www.facebook.com/gus.wind.3​9/p​hotos
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And in nine months, she gives birth to Miles O'Keeffe.
 
