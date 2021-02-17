 Skip to content
(Slate)   Just a quick reminder this morning that 3D-printed guns, which can't be detected by metal detectors, are getting easier to make and more deadly. Have a great day   (slate.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  The metal means the gun can't sneak past metal detectors

But congrats on your sensationalist greenlight.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more worried about all the regular guns than these things.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fortunately, 3D bullet technology is far behind.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MHudson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Magneto is farked.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 480x344]


Wow that's racist
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The cool thing about plastic guns is that they should be able to melt with some sort of heat expressing weapons like a hair drier.

I know, I know, never bring a hair drier to a plastic gun fight.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Fortunately, 3D bullet technology is far behind.


Cast lead works well enough, and printed brass is becoming more of a 'thing'
 
bittermang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So you'd better get a printer.
Because there's absolutely no putting this one back in the box.
3D Printers simply reproduce objects from 3D models, printing them in a constantly expanding list of materials.
We can't uninvent the gun, nor can we ban them in a world where you can just print one.
So get a printer.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It seems overly hard. Plenty of dead people guns. Blam blam from a 70-80s era piece, drop it there, the registered owner is a ghost.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that, while plastic guns might not be detectable by metal detectors and/or hard to spot on X-ray images, ammunition is made of metal and is very much detectable.

It's time to worry when someone invents plastic bullets.
 
CephJedi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Balogna.   Home 3D printing is nowhere near strong enough to withstand the violence of the cartridge detonation.   As the article stated- metal parts from a hardware store are required, and metal parts set off metal detectors.   It just scaremongering.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I actually have a 3D printed gun.

It's a cosplay prop. a SHIELD icer. I had two made actually and installed lights inside one. Gave the other to a friend. From my experience? Why the hell would you print a lethal weapon with these materials? Words cannot express the hours I poured into these to make them viable props. JUST PROPS.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'm more worried about all the regular guns than these things.


These are regular guns now.

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

Meet the Sig P320, Also Known As the US Army M17, replacing the M9 as our standard service sidearm. It's composite. You know, plastic.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Just a reminder that, while plastic guns might not be detectable by metal detectors and/or hard to spot on X-ray images, ammunition is made of metal and is very much detectable.

It's time to worry when someone invents plastic bullets.


When the Glock was introduced there was hysteria about how the mostly plastic gun would be invisible on an x-ray. Turns out a gun shaped chunk of industrial plastic still looks a lot like a gun on a baggage scanner.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, overwhelmingly metal guns, with many dozens of finely machined, alloyed and heat treated parts, loaded with a metal magazine full of metal cartridges, with a metal reinforced partially plastic grip frame.
-
/So, exactly like every other gun on the market, here you just get to print your own plastic handle.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wake me when they are 3d printing rifled barrels and breaches.
 
bittermang
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tangentially related, but they should be happy that no one ever realized a sword that was beat into a plowshare could just as easily be beaten back into a sword. Metal is just really slow plastic.
 
Northern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'm more worried about all the regular guns than these things.


This.  We are one law short of being subject to arrest for not having a loaded firearm visible on your person in public.
Ok, an exaggeration, unless you live in Texas.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bittermang: Meet the Sig P320, Also Known As the US Army M17, replacing the M9 as our standard service sidearm. It's composite. You know, plastic.


You know, other than the two pounds of metal attached to the plastic grip frame.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dryad: So, overwhelmingly metal guns, with many dozens of finely machined, alloyed and heat treated parts, loaded with a metal magazine full of metal cartridges, with a metal reinforced partially plastic grip frame.
-
/So, exactly like every other gun on the market, here you just get to print your own plastic handle.


...somebody dnrtfa
 
moto-geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It seems overly hard. Plenty of dead people guns. Blam blam from a 70-80s era piece, drop it there, the registered owner is a ghost.


I feel like this started as a haiku, then you had another drink.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My impression is that people getting worked up about "untraceable" guns, at least in the US, mostly do not own guns and are operating on incorrect assumptions about the availability of guns in the US, ease of acquisition, robustness of tracking firearms, and how accurate CSI depictions of linking bullets to guns to owners are.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Wake me when they are 3d printing rifled barrels and breaches.


That's what the article is about
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I actually have a 3D printed gun.

It's a cosplay prop. a SHIELD icer. I had two made actually and installed lights inside one. Gave the other to a friend. From my experience? Why the hell would you print a lethal weapon with these materials? Words cannot express the hours I poured into these to make them viable props. JUST PROPS.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Damn that is some really good work.  I assume those were multipart prints and you assembled them?  My buddy is big into 3D printing.  I think the coolest piece he's made was a 12 inch ED-209 from Robocop
 
bittermang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You guys are too simple minded, farking around on fark worried having a useless debate about plastic guns, when we already live in a world where an entire military decided a plastic gun had reached a technology milestone. shiat, do you realize how lighter, quicker, and agile a plastic gun is in your hands? Come on, it's no contest. Metal guns are the old way. Plastic guns are now.

But I digress. You're simpletons. You're not using your imagination or realizing what kind of world we live in now.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

This is a 3D printer that prints in chocolate.
CHOCOLATE.
farking chocolate guns? Now we're talking about something interesting.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who gives a f**k? We live in a country where in most jurisdictions you can sell and AR-15 to an autistic 12 year old at a garage sale, and carry one without a permit.
I guess some loon could try to smuggle an unreliable, one-shot firearm into some restricted venue to attempt an assassination, but beyond that, why the hell would we even worry about this?
Guns are just lying around America, and few people have any difficulty laying hands on a regular one.
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I'm more worried about all the regular guns than these things.


This. Do they feel that criminals are all super assassins like the Man with the Golden Gun?
This would be of more concern in places where guns are extremely restricted.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let's just concentrate on the Global Climate change and Covid issues shall we?

/Not to mention deaths NOT labelled "Covid" - Lost three friends last year so far to "heart" failures.

And hurry up with a 3D PIZZA printer/EZBake Oven - WHERE'S THAT!!??? - Jeez.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Daer21: Dryad: So, overwhelmingly metal guns, with many dozens of finely machined, alloyed and heat treated parts, loaded with a metal magazine full of metal cartridges, with a metal reinforced partially plastic grip frame.
-
/So, exactly like every other gun on the market, here you just get to print your own plastic handle.

...somebody dnrtfa


I not only read the article, I have downloaded Ivan's designs and looked over them in Solidworks.
One is almost all metal with a plastic grip frame, one is a bulky SBR and half plastic but is still primarily metal by weight - still more metal in it than a handgun.
/None of that is getting by x-ray or detectors
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bittermang: Tr0mBoNe: I'm more worried about all the regular guns than these things.

These are regular guns now.

[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x408]
Meet the Sig P320, Also Known As the US Army M17, replacing the M9 as our standard service sidearm. It's composite. You know, plastic.


Even better, you don't need to pull the trigger with them to fire, eliminating one of the other barriers to killing people.

SIG P320 Drop Test Failure
Youtube W8Oz6krEH_I
 
nursetim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Just a reminder that, while plastic guns might not be detectable by metal detectors and/or hard to spot on X-ray images, ammunition is made of metal and is very much detectable.

It's time to worry when someone invents plastic bullets.


I'm sure you could 3D print a bullet made from plastic, and somehow hand load it (onto a brass case with a primer made with metal).  I'll let you guess what will happen if you were dumb enough to fire it.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Just a reminder that, while plastic guns might not be detectable by metal detectors and/or hard to spot on X-ray images, ammunition is made of metal and is very much detectable.

It's time to worry when someone invents plastic bullets.


Bullets obtain much of their effectiveness by being relatively dense for their volume, so while a non-metallic bullet "might not be detectable by metal detectors", in general anything which is functional as a non-hypersonic projectile is going to be easy to spot on X-ray.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Daer21: StoPPeRmobile: Wake me when they are 3d printing rifled barrels and breaches.

That's what the article is about


No. It isn't.
He was teaching people how to rifle the steel barrels, so the only thing he is shockingly revealing is 18th century musket technology
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bittermang: So you'd better get a printer.
Because there's absolutely no putting this one back in the box.
3D Printers simply reproduce objects from 3D models, printing them in a constantly expanding list of materials.
We can't uninvent the gun, nor can we ban them in a world where you can just print one.
So get a printer.


The only thing that stops a bad guy with a printer, is a good guy with a printer.

/ This message brought to you by the National Printer Association.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guns? How quaint.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CephJedi: Balogna.   Home 3D printing is nowhere near strong enough to withstand the violence of the cartridge detonation.   As the article stated- metal parts from a hardware store are required, and metal parts set off metal detectors.   It just scaremongering.


You can buy a barrel easily enough. I bought a  357 sig barrel for my glock "just because". Totally impractical, even a little stupid. But all through the mail. No registration needed. No questions asked. Totally legal.

As far as the plastic parts? ABS plastic is probably strong enough. It's slightly more challenging than the cheaper PLA. But completely accessible.

Personally, I have zero interest in printing out gun parts. Why? Seems like it would be a massive pain in the butt. Also, I have far more... "interesting"... things to print out.
 
bittermang
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


When are we going to get these 3D gummy candy printed guns out of the mouths of our children?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I believe Slate.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: bittermang: Tr0mBoNe: I'm more worried about all the regular guns than these things.

These are regular guns now.

[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x408]
Meet the Sig P320, Also Known As the US Army M17, replacing the M9 as our standard service sidearm. It's composite. You know, plastic.

Even better, you don't need to pull the trigger with them to fire, eliminating one of the other barriers to killing people.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/W8Oz6krE​H_I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Love the vests.  Can't you run a test like this with blanks?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I will 3D print a metal detector

/and that will solve everything
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Daer21: Rapmaster2000: Fortunately, 3D bullet technology is far behind.

Cast lead works well enough, and printed brass is becoming more of a 'thing'


Very hard to 3d print gunpowder however, and only the most reckless idiot would try to make that himself, so I think I see an obvious solution:

don't worry about the guns. HEAVIY regulate the sale of ammo and gunpowder.   Keep and bear all the ARMS you want, As long as I can put a lockdown on the ammo
 
bittermang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: bittermang: Tr0mBoNe: I'm more worried about all the regular guns than these things.

These are regular guns now.

[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x408]
Meet the Sig P320, Also Known As the US Army M17, replacing the M9 as our standard service sidearm. It's composite. You know, plastic.

Even better, you don't need to pull the trigger with them to fire, eliminating one of the other barriers to killing people.

[YouTube video: SIG P320 Drop Test Failure]


Only the best for our boys. That's why we spend so much on defense, dontchakno.
 
the_sidewinder [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I actually have a 3D printed gun.

It's a cosplay prop. a SHIELD icer. I had two made actually and installed lights inside one. Gave the other to a friend. From my experience? Why the hell would you print a lethal weapon with these materials? Words cannot express the hours I poured into these to make them viable props. JUST PROPS.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Seconded
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Magorn: Daer21: Rapmaster2000: Fortunately, 3D bullet technology is far behind.

Cast lead works well enough, and printed brass is becoming more of a 'thing'

Very hard to 3d print gunpowder however, and only the most reckless idiot would try to make that himself, so I think I see an obvious solution:

don't worry about the guns. HEAVIY regulate the sale of ammo and gunpowder.   Keep and bear all the ARMS you want, As long as I can put a lockdown on the ammo


You know you can make gunpowder (well, black powder) quite easily?  I used to have my class make it, along with showing them the process for guncotton.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bittermang: Tangentially related, but they should be happy that no one ever realized a sword that was beat into a plowshare could just as easily be beaten back into a sword. Metal is just really slow plastic.


and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, for, when you hit a motherfarker with a plowshare, he ain't getting back up again
 
nursetim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Glockenspiel Hero: bittermang: Tr0mBoNe: I'm more worried about all the regular guns than these things.

These are regular guns now.

[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x408]
Meet the Sig P320, Also Known As the US Army M17, replacing the M9 as our standard service sidearm. It's composite. You know, plastic.

Even better, you don't need to pull the trigger with them to fire, eliminating one of the other barriers to killing people.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/W8Oz6krE​H_I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Love the vests.  Can't you run a test like this with blanks?


They pulled the bullet out if the cartridge, making it a blank. Look up Jon-Erik Hexum to see how dangerous a blank can be at close range.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Glockenspiel Hero: bittermang: Tr0mBoNe: I'm more worried about all the regular guns than these things.

These are regular guns now.

[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x408]
Meet the Sig P320, Also Known As the US Army M17, replacing the M9 as our standard service sidearm. It's composite. You know, plastic.

Even better, you don't need to pull the trigger with them to fire, eliminating one of the other barriers to killing people.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/W8Oz6krE​H_I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Love the vests.  Can't you run a test like this with blanks?


Those were primer-only rounds so less powerful than blanks.  Blanks are deadly at point blank range, as all too many people have found out.
Even primer-only, it's still possible to have something come out the barrel.  The vests are overkill, but why snark on safety?
 
bittermang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Magorn: Daer21: Rapmaster2000: Fortunately, 3D bullet technology is far behind.

Cast lead works well enough, and printed brass is becoming more of a 'thing'

Very hard to 3d print gunpowder however, and only the most reckless idiot would try to make that himself, so I think I see an obvious solution:

don't worry about the guns. HEAVIY regulate the sale of ammo and gunpowder.   Keep and bear all the ARMS you want, As long as I can put a lockdown on the ammo

You know you can make gunpowder (well, black powder) quite easily?  I used to have my class make it, along with showing them the process for guncotton.


Yeah, if the Chinese figured it out, it can't be that hard.
 
